13 interior tastemakers you should be following on Instagram

In the age of Covid-19, home has never been more important. We’ve started spending a lot more time at home with our family, working remotely, and becoming more mindful of our mental wellbeing in the process. While certain things may be beyond our control, we can certainly refresh our spaces to meet new demands, recharge and unwind.

As we look to the internet for inspiration to spruce up our homes, there’s no denying that Instagram is teeming with designers, stylists and tastemakers who are setting the pace with their curated content. Ahead, some of our favourite interior designer accounts worth checking out.

Alex Eagle

Alex Eagle, founder and creative director of lifestyle retail concept Alex Eagle Studio and The Store, is one of London’s most revered tastemakers. Having worked in fashion media and PR, she not only has an incredible eye for art, furniture and design, but also has an impeccable wardrobe. Be inspired by her work, travel and outfit posts.

Athena Calderone

Author and multi-disciplinary creative Athena Calderone‘s work spans interior design, styling, and creative direction. She shares her inspirations, musings and tips to help you create dreamy spaces.

Kelly Wearstler

Kelly Wearstler is an influential voice in American decor. The celebrated interior designer, known for her stylish and creative designs that have a distinct soulfulness, is also a style maven. See how she melds the worlds of design and fashion on her feed.

Emily Henderson

Emily Henderson—an interior designer and TV personality—crafts refined interiors with an eclectic touch. Head over to her Instagram for bright, airy spaces that are at once cosy and photogenic.

Ashe + Leandro

Founders of Ashe + Leandro, Ariel Ashe and Reinaldo Leandro, create functional spaces that are imbued with a contemporary aesthetic. Their posts are filled with curated designs that are evoke a sense of warmth and comfort.

Nathalie Farman-Farma

Textile specialist Nathalie Farman-Farma is the founder of textile design studio Décors Barbares inspired by Eastern and Western influences. Think colours and patterns found in traditional Persian, Central Asian, and Russian folk dresses, as well as designs in the Ballets Russes. Check out her account to see how her unique prints are realised.

Justina Blakeney

Interior designer Justina Blakeney is also the founder of Jungalow, a blog and one-stop-shop for all things home decor—jungalicious style. Live vicariously through her account if you’re all about having fun and getting a bit wild.

Dabito

Dabito is the founder and creative director of Old Brand New, a creative studio specialising in art direction, design, branding and photography. Best known for his bold colour palettes, his seamless mixing and matching of modern and vintage elements, as well as his DIY approach to design—you’ll find cosy spaces, eclectic pieces and vivid hues to brighten up your feed.

Joanna Lavén

The Stockholm-based interior designer and stylist believes in authenticity and timelessness, and creating a sense of calm. Besides curating tasteful interior content, she also posts photos of her own work.

Nicolo Castellini Baldissera

Nicolo Castellini Baldissera—interior designer and author of Inside Tangier—documents some of the most beautiful homes in the world. Be inspired by his melting pot of stylistic influences from his globetrotting expeditions.

Maxime Fisher

Unusual and unexpected, dealer and furniture collector Maxime Fisher’s whimsical interiors snapshots provide a rare glimpse into spaces once occupied by notable visionaries.

Pierre Yovanovitch

Acclaimed French interior designer Pierre Yovanovitch is known for crafting spaces that feature vintage furnishings and contemporary artworks with distinctive flair. His account is truly a sight to behold.

Emily Alston

The British designer goes by the unforgettable moniker of Emily Forgot, which is also the name of her design studio. With a background in graphic design and illustration, Emily creates functional art and custom furniture pieces for clients such as the Victoria & Albert Museum and Herman Miller. You’ll find her inspirations, musings and her creations on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: 12 less than conventional home interior design ideas to push your abode from looking mediocre to awesome

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.