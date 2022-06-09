13 ways to incorporate striking parakeet green into your wardrobe

Under the creative direction of Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta made parakeet green trendy.

While Matthieu Blazy has since gone on to replace Lee at the house, this distinctive shade of grass green has not only become synonymous with the brand, it’s also quickly become a mainstay in fashion, regularly making appearances on runways and in stores.

We’re digging it too — the colour is pleasing to the eye, yet adds a pop of colour to every look.

Here’s how you can incorporate it into your wardrobe!

Padded cassette, $5,510, Bottega Veneta

If we’re talking about this grass green hue, it would be blasphemous not to include the brand that popularised it in the first place, right?

Upon release, Bottega Veneta’s padded cassette quickly rose to ‘it’ bag status, and it’s not hard to see why. With an intricate woven design that’s slightly reminiscent of ketupat, the cassette bag is a conversation-starter.

Sleeveless knitted midi dress, $500, PINKO

PINKO’s pretty knitted dress is equally easy to dress up or down — style it with a pair of sandals for a relaxed daytime look, or throw on a sleek leather blazer and heels for a night out.

Open-backed top, $14.95, H&M

Business in the front, party in the back! This long-sleeved top from H&M lets you (literally!) show a different side of yourself when you feel like it. Not feeling like it? Simply wear a hoodie or blazer over.

Gabbi ruched hobo handbag, $125, JW PEI

Designed by a Chinese-American husband and wife duo, this vegan leather statement piece is one of the hottest bags out there right now. Join the ranks of Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox and Emily Ratajkowski, three of many celebs who have been spotted with the Gabbi!

Tailored double-breasted blazer, $119, Zara

Spruce up any outfit with Zara’s classy grassy green double-breasted blazer, which will surely turn heads in the office. Professionalism has never looked this stylish.

Trudie silver-tone and enamel earrings, $846, Chloe

These quirky abstract earrings from Chloe will add just a touch of green to your look, great if you want to be subtle.

Joie midi pencil skirt, $39.90, Love, Bonito

Love Bonito’s gorgeous green pencil skirt is surprisingly versatile — we think it would look great with tops in various colours such as cream, white, black or even navy.

Green retro sneaker, $280, Bimba Y Lola

When we see these sneakers, we don’t just see a pair of shoes, we see a lifestyle.

Envision yourself wearing these shoes, taking a leisurely stroll in the park on the weekend, sipping on a refreshing iced oat latte while chit-chatting with your friends. Isn’t this enough reason to add the shoes to your cart and check out?

Quilted shoulder bag with chain, $55.90, Zara

This shoulder bag from Zara combines two of the hottest trends this season — statement bag chains and parakeet green! The vibrant green bag is made even more stunning with the contrasting brushed gold chain. It’s roomy too, so there’s more than enough space for all the essentials.

Pleated satin dress, $199.90, Mango

This slinky pleated satin dress is effortlessly gorgeous. You won’t be able to resist doing a twirl or two when wearing this dress. Go on, we won’t judge!

Padded quilted leather heels, $1,570, Bottega Veneta

Party the night away in Bottega Veneta’s padded heels that are surprisingly comfy, thanks to the support provided by the thick padding (duh!). Pair these with the matching Cassette bag, and you are ready to go.

Midweight slouch socks, $10, Threddies

This pair of socks would definitely look great peeking out of a pair of sneakers, or boots, adding some flair to your outfit. For once, you’ll actually be glad to pull up your socks!

Mina button down top, $80.42, All The Ways

There are several ways to style this top, each giving off a different, but equally cool, vibe. Button it all the way and wear it as a blouse, or wear it as a cardigan over a pretty crop top. We’re loving the flared sleeves too.

