14 of the best Black Friday deals this 2021

One of the most highly anticipated sales of the year is finally here! Yes, we're talking about Black Friday and if there's one thing we're obsessed with it would have to be the discounts we can all score from some of our favourite brands.

However, navigating through the sales worth shopping can be tricky business, but never fear because you've landed on the right page. Below is a list of must-have Black Friday deals to snap up this Friday (Nov 26).

Sephora

Missed out on the 11.11 sale? Fret not. Sephora is bringing back more exclusive deals on your favourite items this Black Friday.

This time, you can expect 15 per cent off when you spend up to $100, or get an even bigger discount of 20 per cent when you spend more than $100 on a single receipt.

The sale will start from Nov 25 at 12am to Dec 27, so be sure to take note of these important dates so you won't miss out on them.

Check out Sephora's website here for more information.

Shopee

PHOTO: Shopee

No sale season is complete without Shopee's lineup of attractive deals. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, gear up for some of the best discounts and shop till you drop for your favourite must-haves on Shopee.

From Nov 25 to 26, look out for discounts on popular electronics, home appliances, skincare brands during Shopee's 48 Hour Brands Flash Sale.

From Nov 26 onwards from 12am to 2am, you can also expect to see Shopee's Big Brand Discounts Doorbusters where you can enjoy up to 50 per cent off across over 200 authentic brands including Samsung, LG, Cornell and Estee Lauder.

Not to mention, during Black Friday itself, you can also enjoy $50 cashback all day, stackable flash vouchers of up to 90 per cent off across various categories including electronics, beauty and more, and lastly, Blockbuster Flash Deals featuring electronics and beauty discounts across different timeslots from Nov 26 to 29.

Check out Shopee's website here for more information.

Cotton On

PHOTO: Cotton On

Whether you're into basics, activewear, or even stationary, Cotton On has got you covered.

This year, the brand is having its very own Black Friday sale, happening from Nov 23rd to 27th, where you'll enjoy some of the best deals you can ever ask for.

Some of these attractive deals include a 30 per cent discount from Cotton On, Cotton On Body, Rubi, as well as discounts up to 70 per cent off on Typo.

Check out Cotton On's website here for more information.

Michael Kors

PHOTO: Michael Kors

Affordable luxury fashion label, Michael Kors is back this Black Friday with its annual sale, happening from Nov 23rd, and you can look forward to discounted pieces of up to 20 per cent on some of your favourite bags and shoes to surprise your loved ones this festive season.

Consider refreshing your wardrobe with new handbags or crossbody pieces that add glitter to your every outfit, or opt for their coveted shoes that range from trainers to boots to strut in this Christmas.

Check out Michael Kors website here for more information.

Lenovo

PHOTO: Amazon, Lenovo

Looking to upgrade your WFH station or even find a laptop to prep yourself for the year ahead? This Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 might just be what you need this Black Friday.

Boasting a ninth Generation Intel Core i7-9750H Processor and a solid sturdy chassis, this laptop is a reliable business laptop that will keep up with your heavy testing workloads.

If you're looking to buy it from Amazon Singapore this Black Friday, then you'll be glad to know that they will also be offering 54 per cent off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2, so it's definitely a bang for the buck.

Check out Amazon's website here for more information.

L'OCCITANE

PHOTO: Amazon, L'OCCITANE

L'OCCITANE's highly raved advent calendar might just be one of the most sought after advent calendars in the market for good reason.

While its almost sold out online, the advent calendar is still available on platforms like Amazon of which you can enjoy up to 40 per cent off your bill!

For the unacquainted, the advent calendar this year will feature 24 of the brand's best products and the icing on the cake is that it includes a 75ml tube of its bestselling Shea Butter Hand Cream.

Check out Amazon's website here for more information.

Skin Inc

PHOTO: Amazon, Skin Inc

Always been eyeing on Skin Inc's iconic Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++? Now's your chance to get your hands on this popular facial device this Black Friday.

Built with five different LED Light, the facial device aims to deliver five benefits at one-go: Glow, Soothe, Repair, V-lift and Optimize.

For instance, the red light works to renew and repair damaged skin, the yellow light targets dull skin for a brighter complexion and the blue light calms your skin and works well for those with congested skin.

On top of all of that, when you buy it on Amazon, you'll also get to enjoy 35 per cent off when you check out too.

Check out Amazon's website here for more information.

Ruffino Prosecco, Buffalo Trace Bourbon & Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne

PHOTO: Amazon, Ruffino Prosecco

Hosting a party with your friends this holiday season? It's time to stock up on your favourite beers, wines and spirits this Black Friday with Amazon.

This weekend, you can look forward to some of the most amazing deals including 50 per cent off Ruffino Prosecco DOC, 40 per cent off Buffalo Trace Bourbon, and 38 per cent off on a bottle of Taittinger Brut Reserve Champagne!

Check out Amazon's website here for more information.

Dyson

PHOTO: Dyson

We can't emphasise how lifechanging Dyson's products are especially if you've always been on the hunt for an investment-worthy hair dryer or curler to splash on. If you've yet to own one, this Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity for you to do so.

Whether you're getting a Dyson vacuum or fan for the home, or even the iconic Dyson Airwrap to gift to your loved ones this Christmas, this sale is certainly one that's not to be missed.

Shoppers can start their shopping early with the Black Friday pre-sales on Dyson.com.sg and at Dyson Demo Stores.

Check out Dyson's website here for more information.

Alo Yoga

PHOTO: Alo Yoga

It's official - Alo Yoga is having their sitewide sale this Black Friday and you can enjoy up to 30 per cent off all full-price pieces and up to 70 per cent off sale items.

For the unacquainted, Alo Yoga is best known for being one of the pioneering brands for yoga clothing, with their main vision to "inspire yogis (and yogis to be) to have more yoga in their life".

Whether you're one who's looking for pieces to wear on the mat or even out on the streets, Alo Yoga has it all. The brand captures what's functional and what's trending in contemporary fashion - creating activewear that can be worn beyond the studio.

In fact, they've also garnered the likes of a celeb roster including Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, who have been seen sporting apparel from the brand itself.

Check out Alo Yoga's website here for more information.

By Invite Only

PHOTO: By Invite Only

Happening from Nov 26th to Dec 5th, local jewellery brand, By Invite Only will be having its Black Friday sale, offering up to 40 per cent off your favourite items that are available online and in-stores.

With an extensive range of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, By Invite Only has everything you need to dial up your look this festive season.

And if you're near Vivocity over the weekend, you'll also get to enjoy up to 50 per cent - 70 per cent off some of By Invite Only's sale items! If that's not a steal, we don't know what is.

Check out By Invite Only's website here for more information.

Timberland

PHOTO: Timberland

Finding the right pair of boots for your upcoming winter trip? There's no better time to shop for them this Black Friday.

From Nov 26th to 29th, Timberland will be having major discounts on its very own LazMall Flagship Store! In fact, from now to Nov 22nd, Timberland is offering an extra 25 per cent off some of its hot-selling pieces on its online store.

Check our Timberland's LazMall Flagship store here for more information.

Strathberry

PHOTO: Strathberry

Need more reasons to get a new bag? If you are, then you'll be glad to know that the Edinburgh-based brand, Strathberry will be having its Black Friday sale, starting from Nov 22nd.

Well-loved and known for its instantly recognisable bar closure and minimalist design aesthetic, the brand has garnered the likes of many celebs including The Duchess of Sussex, Lady Gaga, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Rose Leslie, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Rita Ora and Addison Rae.

With that being said, this year, Strathberry will be offering further markdowns on some of its signature pieces.

From The Strathberry Midi Tote to the brand's Lana Midi Bucket, the options are plenty. On top of that, customers who spend more than $300 on its online store will also be entitled to free shipping too!

Check out Strathberry's website here for more information.

FOREO

When it comes to facial devices, you can trust that one of the forerunners in the industry has got to be FOREO.

For this year's Black Friday sale, you can definitely look forward to some of the most amazing deals from FOREO including its Skincare Secrets collection gift sets, the latest LUNA 3 plus, and the anti-ageing marvel BEAR, which are all available online and in-store at Sephora.

Check out FOREO's website here for more information.

