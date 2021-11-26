Get Merry Ready: Presents for your other half that will probably benefit you too

With the festive season just around the corner, AsiaOne and Jem are here to help you Get Merry Ready. From gift ideas for the loves of your life, to fashion tips to shine at any year-end party, stay tuned as we bibbidi-bobbidi-boo you into the star of the season!

When it comes to buying gifts for your other half, it’s typical to want to get the best for him or her. Depending on your partner’s personality and needs, however, gift-shopping can sometimes be a nerve-wracking experience.

Instead of tearing your hair out trying to find the perfect gift for your partner, why not try something a little different this year — by getting him or her something that would benefit you too? Who knows, you might just find something that both of you love.

Show your love for them this festive season with these tips.

1. Personify your partner's space

Now that we’re mostly working from home, or even just spending more time at home, there’s a good chance that we’re spending quite a bit of time at our partner’s place too. If that’s true, here’s a nifty trick for you: get something for your partner’s place, that you’ll be able to use when you go over.

Black side table ($39.90), Ikea Jurong, L2,3,4

On black side table:

Cup set ($16.90), The Green Party, L4

White projector ($719), Authorised Mi Store, L4

On red sofa:

Teddy bears, boy ($16.90) and girl ($22.90), The Green Party, L4

On floor:

Electric drill set ($59.90), Authorised Mi Store, L4

Aroma humidifier ($179), Osim, B1

Black bedroom slippers ($39), Aldo, L1

Pillow mist ($28), Scent by Six, L1

White musk for men set ($65), The Body Shop, L2

​​​​Mind-training game ($29.90), NBC, L4

Silver candle ($3.90), gold candle ($4.90), Ikea Jurong, L2, 3, 4

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For making little changes to your partner’s space, get some affordable and chic household accessories, such as a side tables and an aroma humidifier. These might not sound like much, but we’re sure that you’ll thank yourself later on when you’re taking a nap at their place. For extra-comfy naps, you can also pick up a lavender-scented pillow mist.

Another way is to get some cute couple items for around the house, such as matching cups and a pair of teddy bears.

If you and your partner are into movie nights, a projector might be a good investment to save on movie tickets in the long run.

2. Dress up for date night

Planning to spend the festive season out and about? If you’ve already planned the date, one way to make it even more memorable is to prepare an outfit for your partner in advance.

Regardless of where you’re headed on your special night, the wide selection of fashion and accessories at Jem will definitely have your date looking fresh and ready to go.

Pleated tote ($33), Love and Bravery, L2

Bejewelled clutch ($109), Aldo, L1

Denim jacket (price to be determined), Levi’s, L2

White sneakers ($179), Nike, Limited Edt Vault, L3

Tortoiseshell sunglasses ($427), Givenchy, Eyedentity, L1

Matte tint ($19) and twinkly eyeshadow palette ($24), innisfree, L2

​Printed backpack ($69), Vans, L3

Strappy heels ($129), printed scarf ($19.50), Aldo, L1

White sandals ($42), Love and Bravery, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Red and green gift box set ($6.90 for a set of three), Ikea Jurong, L2,3,4

Denim shirt (price to be determined), Levi’s, L2

Mini globe ($19.90), NBC, L4

Monochromatic sneakers ($209), Nike, Limited Edt Vault, L3

Striped shorts ($89.90), Benjamin Barker, L2

Floral shirt ($79), Vans, L3

Digital watch ($599), G-Shock Casio, L1

Cognac wallet ($79), Plain Supplies, Benjamin Barker, L2

Brown loafers ($199), Aldo, L1

Full-frame glasses ($238), Ted Baker, Eyedentity, L1

Mini speaker ($129), NBC, L4

Printed tie ($53), straight-legged pants ($79), G2000, L2

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For casual dates, throw on a denim jacket or a denim casual button down shirt for an effortless look.

Finally, to tie the new look together, pick up some accessories such as a clutch or some earrings, a pair of ultra-sleek heels for the lady, or dress shoes for your man.

And just in case you have a movie date in mind, here's a treat on us.

3. Create your own spa-for-two at home

Not feeling a date outdoors? Spend the holidays cosied up at home with your very own home spa! All you’ll need are a few things to create the perfect ambiance and experience for you and your partner.

Tree shaped box ($7.90), Ikea Jurong, L2,3,4

Rose deep hydration set ($85), Fresh, L2

White musk gift set ($85), The Body Shop, L2

Portable facial humidifier ($49), facial device ($149), facial cleansing brush ($149), Osim, B1

Black tea ampoule set ($51), innisfree, L2

Reed diffuser ($48), aroma essence ($22), aroma revitalizer ($80), Scent by Six, L1

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Set the mood in your home with a lavender-based diffuser. Whether it’s the traditional diffuser, or try a desktop nebulizer, it’s sure to rejuvenate both of you.

Green tea seed serum set ($37), innisfree, L2

Soy cleanser, kombucha treatment essence, black tea firming cream ($79 for a set of three products), Fresh, L2

Ginger haircare set ($59), The Body Shop, L2

Eye massager ($129), Osim, B1

Mr Perfect gift set ($25.70), NBC, L4

Love and plums gift set ($45), The Body Shop, L2

​​​​​​Silver candle ($3.90), Ikea Jurong, L2,3,4

PHOTO: AsiaOne

To kick off your home spa experience, take a long, relaxing shower with some scented hair and body products.

Now that you're all squeaky-clean, soothe those aching muscles from working hard all year with a mini massager, which will provide you and your partner some much needed relief from working hard all year.

Other than pampering your body, it’s also a good time to show some love to your skin. Finish off your home spa experience with some masks, serums and moisturisers. Trust us, your skin (and your partner’s) will thank you for it!

4. Give the gift of health

There are definitely many ways to show your partner that you care, such as being a good listener, and showering them with love. This Christmas, why not go the extra mile, and take care of your partner’s health as well?

One way to ensure that your partner is in the pink of health is to get them some health products. The best part? With this list in hand, you don’t even have to worry about where and what to get them.

Gift box set of three ($6.90), Ikea Jurong, L2,3,4

Woven shorts ($45), Adidas, L3

Workout gloves ($39), Puma, L3

Pink sneakers ($260), Adidas, L3

Black sunglasses ($284), Oakley, Eyedentity, L1

Black goji red ginseng extract ($168), Eu Yan Sang, L4

Black watch ($179.90), Authorised Mi Store, L4

Fish oil supplement ($111.95), Triflex joint supplement ($167.95), both GNC, B1

Green water bottle ($12), Adidas, L3

Black and blue goggles ($49), Arena, Sun Paradise, L3

Blue ladies' swimsuit ($88), Arena, Sun Paradise, L3

Black yoga mat ($69), Puma, L3

​​​​​PHOTO: AsiaOne

Pop by a traditional Chinese medicine or a health supplement store to stock up on health products. Even if your partner isn’t feeling under the weather, it never hurts to build up his or her immunity.

Another way to show your partner that you care about his or her health is to encourage them to get moving — whether it’s swimming, jogging or playing a sport. One way to incentivise taking a break from the TV is to tempt them with some spanking new workout gear.

Thankfully, Jem has a plethora of retail options, whether you’re looking for some new kicks or fashionable athleisure apparel.

No elves to help you with shopping this Christmas? Just bring this list along to Jem and you’re all set.

