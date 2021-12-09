14 best turkeys to order for a Christmas feast in Singapore

Nothing brings about more Yuletide joy than a warm and intimate party with your family and friends at home, while enjoying a tasty and inviting meal.
And what’s a Christmas party without some hearty festive nosh? Well, it goes without saying that you’ll need the grande dame of all Christmas feasts — the turkey — to be the centrepiece of your dining table.
With so many options available for you to take home, we suss out a few unique picks that will not only fill tummies but impress your guests as well.
Da Paolo Gastronomia
If you’re worried about finding the perfect Christmas turkey, don’t be; Da Paolo Gastronomia is offering an easy-carve boneless option for you and your loved ones to indulge in this festive season.
Featuring two mouthwatering stuffings, here, you can indulge in their Cotechino (Italian pork sausage) that includes black truffles on one side, and chestnut & mushroom on the other, so you can have the best of both worlds.
The dish also comes served with potatoes, carrots and red wine sauce to go with.
Double-stuffed Deboned Roast Turkey (Approx. 3.5kg), $298. Available on their online store here.
W Singapore — Sentosa Cove
Satiate your gourmandise and indulge in W Singapore’s Delivery & Takeaway offerings. As part of their wide selection of festive dishes, the menu also includes their savoury Charred Pear Roasted Turkey. Weighing at about 4.5kg, this delicious turkey comes with generous servings of Cranberry Sauce to pair that’s sure to delight your guests as part of your palatial feast this Christmas.
Charred Pear Roasted Turkey (Approx, 4.5kg), $208. Available on their online store here.
Stamford Catering
If you’re opting for turkeys that comes with a twist, consider the Mediterranean Mojo Turkey with Tzatziki sauce from Stamford Catering’s Christmas menu.
With turkeys being a classic centrepiece for every Christmas spread, this new Mediterranean Mojo Turkey features is rich, flavoursome, and is sure to delight your tastebuds.
Mediterranean Mojo Turkey with Tzatziki sauce (Approx. 4.5kg – 5.4kg), $99. Available on their online store here.
The Capitol Kempinski Hotel
No Christmas is complete without a signature roasted turkey like this one by Capitol Kempinski Hotel.
As part of their festive offerings, you can now have their succulent and juicy roasted turkey in the comfort of your home.
The dish comes complete with cranberry sauce and giblet gravy for a truly indulgent Christmas lunch.
Roasted Turkey (Approx. 6kg), $178. Available on their online store here.
Morganfield's
Start the festive feasting with this Herb Roasted Turkey from Morganfield’s.
This new addition to their festive menu is sure to steal the limelight at the dining table with its unique concoction of herbs, stuffed with savoury carrots, onions and celery, trussed and slow-roasted for hours.
This helps to bring out the full flavour of the turkey and adds a decadent touch to your dinner. And don’t fret, your dinner guests will definitely be impressed.
Herb Roasted Turkey (Approx. 4.5kg), $159.90. Available on their online store here.
Sheraton Towers Singapore
Bored of the classic ol’ turkey? While you may have heard of Sheraton Towers’ Masak Merah Roasted Turkey last year, this time, they are bringing yet another interesting turkey to their festive menu.
And yes, it’s none other than the Sambalado (Chilli & Tomato) Roasted Turkey. Adding an interesting take on the Christmas classic, the brilliant dish is served with multi-grain butterfly pea rice, sautéed brussels sprouts with sambal hijau (green chilli) and emping crackers.
Sambalado (Chilli & Tomato) Roasted Turkey (Approx. 5kg), $198. Available on their online store here.
Raffles Hotel
Celebratory favourites like this succulent Roast Turkey by Raffles Hotel is a must-have at any dining table.
Slow-roasted to perfection, the set also includes a curated selection of roasted vegetables including Brussels sprouts, asparagus, button mushrooms, carrots and vine-ripened tomatoes — perfect for a party of four (or more).
Whole Turkey (Approx. 7kg), $218. Available on their online store here.
Royal Plaza on Scotts
Talk about having a local twist – the traditional turkey has been spiced up, literally, and we’re all for it.
Marinated with turmeric and lemongrass, this Satay Turkey from Royal Plaza on Scotts is stuffed with spiced chicken, and comes with a side of ketupat, sayur lodeh and satay sauce, that’s large enough for a party of six to eight people.
Satay Turkey (Approx. 4.5kg – 5.5kg), $165. Available on their online store here.
Goodwood Park Hotel
You can never go wrong with a classic turkey like this one by Goodwood Park Hotel.
This well-priced large organic turkey is slowly cooked to perfection and makes a fuss-free option for your Christmas dinners.
On top of that, the turkey also comes with a generous serving of giblet gravy and cranberry sauce.
Traditional Christmas Turkey with Stuffing, Giblet Gravy and Cranberry Sauce, $213.08. Available on their online store here.
The Fullerton Hotel Singapore
This Christmas, The Fullerton Hotel is spicing things up with its own rendition of a Roasted Biryani Turkey.
As part of their sumptuous festive menu, you can expect a locally inspired Biryani Turkey, that’s carefully marinated with aromatic Indian spices and served with fragrant saffron basmati rice, vegetable masala, paneer cheese, achar pachranga and korma sauce.
Weighing at least 6kg to 7kg, this turkey is enough to feed your whole party at home this Christmas.
Roasted Biryani Turkey (Approx. 6kg – 7kg). Available on their online store here.
InterContinental Singapore
If you’re into classics, then this hot favourite from InterContinental Singapore is the one to order this Christmas.
Generously stuffed with chestnut stuffing served with giblet gravy, the USA Traditional Roast Tom Turkey boasts a strong robust flavour and is really tender — you’ll find yourself reaching out for more servings.
USA Traditional Roast Tom Turkey (Approx. 5kg), $158. Available on their online store here.
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
Crowne Plaza Changi Airport is taking things up a notch this Christmas with its very own Korean Style Roast Turkey. Yes, you read that right.
Here, the turkey is brined for 24 hours in spiced water before it’s layered with a generous layer of Korean red chilli miso paste, commonly known as Gochujang sauce, and roasted to perfection.
The turkey also comes with Kimbap-stuffed Turkey Breast with kimchi fried rice and seasonal greens. With its strong flavours, this appetising festive turkey will prove to be a crowd-pleaser at your party.
Korean Style Roast Turkey (Approx. 6kg), $179. Available on their online store here.
Punjab Grill
Award-winning Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is offering a twist to the classic Indian Tandoori Chicken Tikka with its signature Tandoori Turkey ($128+) and Stuffed Tandoori Turkey ($158, stuffed with mushroom morels biryani).
Marinated in yoghurt and a special blend of rich Indian spices, the Tandoori Turkey from Punjab Grill is grilled to perfection and boasts juicy meat with a smoky aroma.
Accompanied with assorted vegetables, it’ll be a flavourful addition to your table.
Tandoor Turkey, $135. Available on their online store here.
Roasted Masak Lemak Turkey from Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium
If you’re looking to impress your guests this Christmas, consider this new Crispy Cereal Roast Turkey with Salted Egg Sauce.
Inspired by our local hawker favourites, this turkey comes with a crispy cereal crisp for a pleasant crunch.
Expect an intriguing taste profile that is full of flavour when you bite into the luscious meat.
Crispy Cereal Roast Turkey with Salted Egg Sauce. Check out their website here for more information.
This article was first published in Her World Online.