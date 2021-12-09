14 best turkeys to order for a Christmas feast in Singapore

Nothing brings about more Yuletide joy than a warm and intimate party with your family and friends at home, while enjoying a tasty and inviting meal.

And what’s a Christmas party without some hearty festive nosh? Well, it goes without saying that you’ll need the grande dame of all Christmas feasts — the turkey — to be the centrepiece of your dining table.

With so many options available for you to take home, we suss out a few unique picks that will not only fill tummies but impress your guests as well.