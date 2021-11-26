Festive takeaways: The best stuffed turkey, roast meats and log cakes for delivery this year

Once again, it's time for our favourite tradition of the year - getting more stuffed than a Christmas turkey.

Merrymaking in the comfort of home this year? We've made a list and checked it twice to bring you your fill of sugar and spice.

From oven-ready turkeys and hams to sumptuous log cakes and pies, these are the best spots in Singapore to get your festive takeaways delivered this 2021.

Turkey Delivery Singapore

In space-starved Singapore, few of us have an oven large enough to fit a whole turkey. But that doesn't mean we have to settle for the pre-sliced stuff, thanks to Singapore's one and only Christmas feast specialty store.

Turkey Delivery Singapore will have your Christmas centrepiece landing piping-hot on your table, with one-hour delivery slots to ensure it's timed perfectly for your feast.

Hand-rubbed with a secret blend of spices and herbs, each Perfect Roast Turkey ($139.90++, 4.5kg) lands with crackling skin and chestnut stuffing.

These fresh birds, air-flown over daily, are prepped just hours before reaching your door - so you can count on freshness in every bite.

Amp up the festive cheer with the pocket-friendly Roast Meat Bundle Deal ($106.92) - a juicy medley of roast turkey, roasted pork knuckle, and honey baked ham.

Self-collection at: 140 Paya Lebar Rd, #03-12, AZ Building, Singapore 409015

Order Turkey Delivery Singapore online here. Islandwide delivery is available, with free delivery for orders above $120.

Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

As we usher in the festive season, SE7ENTH has curated an exclusive Yuletide Feast for you and your loved ones to... Posted by Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore on Saturday, November 6, 2021

At Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, SE7ENTH is cooking up a sumptuous storm with a Yuletide Feast ($155++, feeds three to four), available for takeaway and delivery.

The showstopper of the meal is undoubtedly the Oven-Baked Pancetta-Wrapped Turkey Leg, stuffed with a heavenly mix of mushroom duxelles and crisp croutons.

Just as alluring, though, is the Pineapple-Glazed Honey Ham with Cranberry Sauce , painstakingly basted every five minutes over two hours and baked to sweet, moist perfection.

Round out the meats with elevated classics like Sweet Potato and Marshmallow Gratin and Butter-Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Raspberries.

For dessert, SE7ENTH's vegan take on the Bûche de Noël is a featherlight affair of banana mousse and sponge cake on hazelnut feuilletine, blanketed in dark chocolate cremeux. Throw in a complimentary 750ml bottle of house wine, and we're sold.

Available: Nov 25 to Dec 31, 2021.

Self-collection at: 6 Shenton Way, #07-01 OUE Downtown 1, Singapore 068809

Order Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore's Christmas takeaways online here, call p. +65 6812 6000, or email reservations.premier-singapore@oakwood.com.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

This Christmas, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering is making festive indulgence even sweeter with log cakes in four flavours, an array of adorable goodies, and hearty celebration sets.

Kick-off your home revelry with a Festive Celebration Set for Four ($192), which stars a roast turkey breast in your pick of flavours: Traditional, tom yum, or pineapple shoyu.

With a 1.5kg honey baked ham and fixings like roasted potatoes, you'll be stuffed before long - but be sure to save space for the trio of mini log cakes.

The Rainbow Durian Log Cake is sure to get durian lovers asking for seconds, while the Chocolate Passion Fruit Log Cake is a moreish balance of sweet and tart.

Continue satisfying your sweet tooth with Instagram-worthy goodies like the chocolate-filled Santa Pinata ($33.80) or the Gingerbread Christmas House (from $50).

Available: Dec 1 to 31, 2021

Self-collection at: Lime Restaurant, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

Order PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering's Christmas takeaways online here.

Ryan's Grocery

We believe no one should be short of a healthy AND delicious meal or celebration. Celebrate this joyous occasion with... Posted by Ryan's Grocery on Monday, November 15, 2021

Ryan's Grocery is our go-to for organic and sustainable meats, and Christmastime is no different.

For fuss-free feasting, the gourmet grocer has sizzled up a range of oven-ready roasts, including new additions like the tangy, tender Smoked Pork Collar with Prunes ($68).

We recommend splashing out on their decadent Organic Turkey & Beef Set ($468), featuring a well-marbled Wagyu Striploin MB5+ Roast alongside gluten-free honey-baked ham and an organic roast turkey.

Otherwise, there's the Organic Turkey & Pork Set ($318), which swaps out the beef for chorizo-stuffed pork belly. For a sweet finish, check out their Yule desserts with a boozy kick, from Pumpkin Bourbon Pie ($69) to Lime & Mint Mojito Christmas Cake ($59 for 1kg).

Available: Nov 15 to Dec 20, 2021

Self-collection at: Ryan's Grocery Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, #B1-144/145, Singapore 237994; or Ryan's Grocery Binjai Park, 29 Binjai Park, Singapore 589831

Order Ryan's Grocery's Christmas takeaways online here, or in-store at their Great World and Binjai Park outlets.

The Marmalade Pantry

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas 🎄with a table of sumptuous carvery, roasted harvests and must-have log... Posted by The Marmalade Pantry on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The Marmalade Pantry is switching up the usual roasts with two new festive meat centrepieces this year.

The Char Siew Beef Short Ribs ($138 for 1.6kg) features bone-in Angus beef ribs marinated overnight to tasty succulence, while the Moroccan Roasted Boneless Lamb ($88 for 1.2kg) comes rubbed with a spicy blend of cumin, paprika, and cinnamon.

To take the planning out of your party, it's worth plumping for their festive bundles. The Wondrous Delights bundle ($268) serves four and offers a choice of lamb or short ribs, alongside either classic gammon ham or whole-roasted turkey.

For your two sides, you can pick from beloved staples like Brussels Sprouts - but we recommend diving straight into their famous Mac & Cheese. And to round off, cut into the Christmas Aloha Log Cake with its refreshing pineapple and pear filling.

Available from: Dec 1 to 26, 2021

Self-collection at: The Marmalade Pantry (Downtown), 100 Peck Seah St, Oasia Hotel Downtown, #01-01, Singapore 079333

Order The Marmalade Pantry's Christmas takeaways online here, or in-store at their ION, Downtown, and Novena outlets.

Royal Plaza on Scotts

PHOTO: Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore

Fancy your turkey with a local twist? Royal Plaza on Scotts' quirky Satay Turkey ($132) comes fragrant with turmeric and lemongrass, alongside a helping of satay sauce and sayur lodeh.

To dial up the Asian-style feasting, take your pick of Japanese Miso Roast Chicken ($36) with garlic fried rice or Coffee-Glazed Veal Spare Ribs ($64) - a fork-tender take on the tze char classic.

It just isn't Yule without a Yule log, so don't miss out on the fabulous Berry Chocolate Cheese Log ($52). This log cake sees burnt cheesecake layered atop Valrhona chocolate crème for a luscious balance of light and dark.

Available from: Nov 26 to Dec 25, 2021

Self-collection at: Lobby Level, Royal Plaza on Scotts, 25 Scotts Road, Singapore 228220

Order Royal Plaza on Scotts' Christmas takeaways online here.

Greenwood Fish Market

PHOTO: Greenwood Fish Market

If you prefer your surf to turf, Greenwood Fish Market has your back this festive season.

Their crowd-favourite 1kg wellingtons are back with a range of different stuffings, from the popular Salmon ($109) and tender White Fish ($109) to classic Beef ($148).

Each ready-to-eat creation comes wrapped in a buttery homemade pastry and served with a side of calamansi vinaigrette.

That's just the beginning of the seafood smorgasbord. Make it a real party with festive seafood platters like Alan's Seafood Feast ($399, feeds eight).

This extravaganza spans a dozen oysters, two Boston lobsters, live prawns, and cold smoked salmon, all on top of a salmon wellington. Dessert is included too - the Sticky Date & Coconut Log is as moist and rich as it sounds, while the Apple Crumble Log oozes with Granny Smith apple filling.

Available: Dec 1, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022

Self-collection at: Greenwood Fish Market (Bukit Timah), 34/38 Greenwood Ave

Singapore 289236; or Greenwood Fish Market (Quayside Isle), 31 Ocean Way, #01-04, Singapore 098375

Order Greenwood Fish Market's Christmas takeaways online here.

PAUL

PHOTO: Facebook/PAUL Singapore

Give your Noël a dash of French flair with PAUL's festive treats.

Their timeless Herbes de Provence Roast Turkey ($148) makes its return this season alongside quirkier fusion flavours like White Curry Roast Turkey ($138) and Sriracha & Lemon Turkey Ham ($88) with its fiery glaze of sriracha and bird's-eye chili.

It's worth saving stomach space for their new creation - Classic Duck Leg Confit & Roasted Potatoes ($38) - too.

Planning a party? The Turkey & Ham Set ($218, six to eight pax) takes the fuss out of feasting with a choice of turkey and baked ham, plus a dozen mini macarons shipped in from France.

For a palate cleanser, think the refreshing Yuzu Meringue Log ($36++) - a bright, zesty affair of lemon curd, yuzu marmalade, and meringue.

Available: Nov 18 to Dec 31, 2021

Self-collection at: All PAUL outlets except PAUL Changi Airport

Order PAUL's Christmas takeaways online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.