14 Father's Day gift ideas for every type of dad

With Father's Day coming up soon (June 19, to be exact), it's time to show our appreciation for Dad again.

If you're thinking of pampering him this year but not sure where to start looking, we've curated a list of practical, stylish gifts to suit his needs and personality.

Whether he's into fitness and health, food, driving or just loves to look and smell good, we're sure you'll find something here that will brighten up Dad's day this Father's Day.

For the Dad who loves smelling good

When we think luxury, fragrances often come to mind-but handpicking one that represents the person you are gifting can be tricky.

A safe bet would be a nature-inspired scent, like the Kenzo Homme Eau de Toilette Intense, which doles out a marine-woody fragrance that recalls sun-warmed salty skin.

Top notes of energising pink pepper and calypsone give way to an earthier vetiver and woody fig tree accord, before rounding off with a creamy base of sandalwood and spiced akigalawood.

Even better: The fragrance uses naturally-derived alcohol without BHT preservatives, UV filters or additive colours.

And with sustainability in mind, the materials of the bottle utilise 10 per cent recycled glass and a cap design to save 34 per cent of plastic.

The packaging is also made of FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) certified paper and printed with bio-sourced inks.

40ml ($83), 60ml ($108) and 110ml ($138). Shop it at Sephora.

For the Dad who needs his coffee fix

A coffee machine's a regular fixture on every Father's Day gift guide, but what about a coffee subscription?

If he's already got a machine, or if he's always on the lookout for new blends to try, here's one place to consider shopping at: Common Man Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster, wholesaler, cafe and academy.

Choose from one of its signature specialty coffee blend or single origin subscriptions, and whether he prefers whole beans or ground coffee.

Visit Common Man Coffee Roasters' website for the subscription.

For the Dad who loves cooking

If Dad's the type who loves firing up the grill, then this foldable and compact portable grill will be right up his alley.

It's fuelled by a portable LP gas canister, which is lightweight and disposable, and is compact enough to fit in the car boot (or cupboard when not in use) so he can take it anywhere from the balcony to the garden or even on a camping trip.

Join in on dad's favourite hobby to make it a memorable occasion, or even surprise him by cooking up a storm.

The Weber Traveler grill is at $788. Shop here or at selected retail stores.

For the Dad enjoys a spot of grooming

Get the Dad in your life looking suave for the occasion with a trip to the barber's — and not just any barber. Think grooming parlours where they're in for a premium grooming experience, be it a spiffy haircut or a hot towel shave.

Make a booking for him, or get him a gift card — Sultans of Shave, for instance, offers gift vouchers for all its experiences, from a single session to a package.

All gift vouchers are valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be purchased either in person or over the telephone.

Call at 6222 0201 or visit Sultan of Shave's website.

For the Dad who's into fitness

If your dad enjoys working up a sweat in the gym or on the pavement, having proper gear makes for a better workout session. So this Father's Day, spoil him with fitness wear from Under Armour.

The brand boasts a wide array of sports shoes, clothing, and accessories, so there's definitely going to be something that'll fit your dad's preference and needs.

Don't know what he likes? Go for the Men's UA Speed Stride 2.0 T-Shirt, $39.

Fashioned with a soft and lightweight fabric that absorbs sweat and dries fast, it's also fitted with an anti-odour tech that prevents the growth of odour-causing microbes.

Shop it here or at Under Armour stores.

For the Dad who's into fitness and wellness

Powered by watchOS 8, the newest Apple Watch offers a great for those big on health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app.

For the workout junkie, choose from a plethora of workout options to track your workout, be it running outdoors, cycling outdoors, boxing, or swimming.

There's also an auto-pause function (say for when he's waiting at a traffic light during a run or cycle) that allows for more accurate stats.

There are plenty of other cool family-friendly features too, from a walkie-talkie function to fall detection and a Camera Remote app so you can hit the shutter on your watch for the perfect family snap.

Apple Watch Series 7, from $599. Visit Apple's website to shop.

For Dad who's an audiophile

Whether your dad is the active, adventurous kind, or simply a man who'd like to have a nice personal listening experience when he's catching his favourite shows, wireless earbuds are great to have.

They're easy-to-use, hassle-free, and if you get a good pair, they'll make your listening experience feel almost magical.

So, if you're wanting to gift your dad wireless earbuds, gift him the CX Plus SE True Wireless, with an Active Noise Cancellation that'll keep out unwanted sounds whether he's at work or on the go.

Or switch on the Transparency Mode, which allows for focus on external sounds when desired. Customisable touch controls ensure effortless control of audio, calls and voice assistant access, and he'll get up to 24 hours of playtime.

$217 (promo price of $149 until June 2022). Available at the Sennheiser website and all authorised Sennheiser retailers.

For the Dad who loves Japanese cuisine

For Father's Day, Fat Cow is serving up a three-course lunch menu that will tempt his tastebuds.

He can sink his teeth into Miyazaki A4 wagyu steak accompanied by housemade ginger sauce, or the Kanpachi Yuanyaki, a delicately grilled Kanpachi fish fillet that's marinated in a traditional house-made Yuan sauce.

The "Fat Rice" presents premium Japanese rice that has been mixed with kombu, truffle and wagyu fat, rendered from the restaurant's own premium beef selections.

Sides like Mixed Vegetable Stew, a Momotaro Salad and a Sakura Panna Cotta made in-house with sakura jelly and flowers, and served with peach ice cream, complete the experience.

$118++ per person, available from June 13 to 20, 2022. Visit Fat Cow's website for reservations.

For the organised Dad

A good, roomy bag is a must-have for everyone-it'll help you keep organised, store all your needed items, and if it looks nice, it'll elevate your outfit.

But when it comes to a bag for a dad who's always on-the-go, you need one with the right number of pockets and big enough to fit all his essentials, like this calf leather bag from Pedro, which can fit a 14-inch laptop.

Its minimalist exterior and rich brown hue go with almost anything, making it a versatile item that's useful for both style and practicality. Also available in black and blue.

$189.90. Shop it at Pedro.

For the Dad who loves travelling

Whether for a quick getaway or a staycation, consider this spacious and modern Alpha Bravo Mason Duffel bag that can hold both travel and workout essentials alike.

It's also got nifty features, including an expandable shoe compartment with a water-resistant lining.

$1,030, from Tumi. Shop here.

For the wine-loving Dad

Add to his glassware collection with these iridescent wine glasses with holographic hues from local creative studio Huan by Chantelle.

Each is piece adorned with a coloured Swarovski crystal that doubles as a wine marker. They're sold as a set of four, and each set comes in the studio's holographic box carrier.

Plus, you'll get a customisable handprinted notecard.

$68.80 per set of four glasses, which free courier delivery. Shop here.

For the outdoorsy Dad who's into camping

For the man in your life who's a fan of the great outdoors, consider organising a camping trip or get him this Quechua Camping Tent from Decathlon.

This two-person tent comes with an innovative design that can be pitched or folded in just a few minutes — more time to enjoy your getaway rather than set up camp.

The patented fabric also promises 99 per cent darkness even in broad daylight and helps reduce heat. The tent also resists winds of up to 50km/h.

$160, available at Decathlon. Shop here.

For the Dad who's always on the go

Working from home can be stifling, much less working in a car, or spending much time travelling in a car from one place to another. Rolling down the windows is an option, but at the risk of dust and Singapore's humid air.

So instead, try the 3M Vehicle Air Purifier Plus, which gives you fresh air in minutes — a godsend to avoid the sickly stale air after the car's been parked for a while.

While your dad's car may have a cabin air filter, vehicle air purifiers can help to remove PM2.5 particles and odours that filters cannot.

This one can get rid of up to 99 per cent of pollutants, and your dad wouldn't find it an eyesore with its small and compact size.

It also runs automatically once the car's started up and is equipped with a sensor that will show and adjust the fan speed to the quality of the air. Great for the busy dad.

$165. Available on Lazada.

For the car-proud Dad

If you own a car, you probably know how easy it is for the car to get dirty indoors. The dirt from your shoes, bags, and even yourself, can and will be transferred to the floor of the car.

Help your father maintain the cleanliness of his car with a handy portable vacuum cleaner. A good option would be the Xiaomi Mi Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner.

Weighing just 500g, it's light and compact, and has strong suction, allowing your dad's car to be cleaned in no time. It also comes with a Hepa filter, and emptying the dust box requires just a click, too.

$49.40. Shop it at Lazada.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.