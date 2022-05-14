14 fun indoor playgrounds in Singapore where kids can go wild

With the weather being horrendously unpredictable these days, you might be on the lookout for kid-friendly entertainment that doesn’t keep you guessing when a thundery shower will rain on your parade.

We’ve rounded up a list of indoor playgrounds where the kids can have fun, including new ones which have just opened.

Amazonia Singapore

PHOTO: Amazonia Singapore

What: This fully integrated family entertainment centre is where kids and their family can play and eat in a 9500 sq ft facility. It has also recently undergone a revamp, which includes the unveiling of a new Ice World atmosphere for a fun arctic adventure.

From netted Trampolines to a giant 3,500 sq ft play gym and the highest wave slide in Singapore – and even dedicated toddler play areas – there’s fun to be had for all.

Price: $27 per toddler (under three years old) and $37 per child, with one adult per booking.

Amazonia is at Great World, #03-113, Kim Seng Promenade, Singapore 237994. Visit its website for more information.

Kiztopia

PHOTO: Kiztopia

What: Kiztopia’s largest outlet is its flagship Marina Square, which is marketed as Singapore’s biggest edutainment playground in a mall. It promises endless fun with 18 different play areas, including role-playing rooms, a ‘ninja warrior’ course, and even ‘augmented reality studios’. The kids will also feel the adrenaline rush when whizzing down the two-storey-high slides.

It also has two other outlets ⁠— the safari-themed wonderland at Kiztopia Club Punggol, as well as the Kiztopia Club Jurong Point, which boasts 12 different play concepts like netted climbing frames, role-play rooms, a trampoline, and slides.

Price: Depending on the duration of play, the rates start from $29.80 for an hour at Marina Square, and $19.80 per hour at Punggol and Jurong Point

Kiztopia is at #01-09 Marina Square, Singapore 039594; 85 Punggol Central, #01-01/02/03/04, Singapore 828726, and 1 Jurong West Central 2, #03-18/19, Singapore 648886. Visit its website for tickets and more information.

Jumptopia: Wonder Garden at Gardens by The Bay

PHOTO: Gardens by the Bay

What: Kiztopia and travel platform Klook have joined hands to launch Jumptopia: Wonder Garden at Bayfront Pavilion, where the young ones can hop on an indoor garden escapade. Spanning across 8,600 sq ft and themed after the Kiztopia characters, the eight bouncy castle play concepts include a maze, slides, swings, ball pits, obstacle course, and more.

Jumptopia is on only till July 3, 2022, so head there before it’s gone.

Price: $18

Jumptopia is at Bayfront Pavilion, Gardens by the Bay. Visit its website for tickets and more information.

Smigy Playground

PHOTO: Instagram/Smigy Playground

What: Smigy Playground has various outlets including at Tiong Bahru Plaza and PLQ Mall. Its third and newest venue is at United Square, which opened just last month. Like its sister playgrounds, the 5,000 square feet space houses large ball pits, slides, interactive games, trampolines, and pretend-play corners as well as a ‘race track’

What’s new at United Square? The kiddos can go down slides that end in the hinoki block sandpit.

Price: From $19 for one child and one adult

Smigy Playground United Square is at#01-18 to 28, United Square, 101 Thomson Road, Singapore 307591. Visit Smigy Playground’s Facebook or Instagram pages for more information.

Buds by Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore

What: Shangri-La Hotel Singapore’s interactive play space Buds spans a total of 1,872 sq m, with a 572 sq m indoor area, and a 1,300 sqm outdoor space.

Explorer Zone, its indoor play space for kids aged four and up, has specially curated installations to suit five themed areas: Fire Mountain, Waterfall, Underwater, Space and Mesh Cave. Babies and toddlers aren’t left out – there’s a dedicated play area for the little ones.

Children below the age of four will have to be accompanied by an adult.

Price: Access to buds by Shangri-La is for in-house guests (including service apartments and residences) and Buds annual members only. Rates for hotel or service apartment guests is at $18 per child for 60 minutes.

Buds is at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, 2 Orange Grove Road. Visit its website for more information.

Kaboodle Kids

PHOTO: Instagram/kaboodle.sg

What: Kaboodle Kids encourages play to develop cognitive and social skills as well as creative intelligence in children from ages one to 12.

There’s an Active Play Area for the young ones to build their own creations, a Wet Play Area for havng fun with water and ice, as well as a Creative Play Area that has sensory items such as jelly, playdough and pebbles to engage their five senses.

Price: $15 for children under 35 months, $20 (three to 15 years) and $10 for adults (16 and up, inclusive of one drink), for three hours on weekdays, and two hours on weekends and public holidays

Kaboodle is at #02-06 Katong Square, 88 East Coast Road, Singapore 423371. Visit its website for more information.

The Polliwogs

PHOTO: The Polliwogs

What: Kids get heaps of fun playing at Polliwogs, located at Vivocity and Clarke Quay Central, which comprises a network of play structures, fun obstacles, and interactive points. Plus, each zone is interconnected and accessible through bridges, net paths and crawl tubes.

At the Vivocity playground, the kids can look forward to a play arena (which is fully padded) with a range of exciting attractions like Wave Slides, an Air-Shoot Ball Arena, ball pools, and mazes.

The Clarke Quay venue has its fair share of exciting activities, like mega slides, an air gun range, bouncy nets, and a treehouse-themed toddler play area. Both venues also have cafes that serve drinks and snacks for parents while they wait.

Price: $20 (weekdays) and $23 (weekends, school holidays and PH) per child. From $10 per adult.

The Polliwogs is at #03-12 Vivocity, 1 Harbourfront Walk, Singapore 098585, and #04-63 The Central @ Clarke Quay, 6 Eu Tong Sen Street, Singapore 059817. Visit its website for more information.

Kidodo

PHOTO: Instagram/Kidodosg

What: Kidodo Indoor Playground at City Square Mall boasts a space that’s split into three levels of entertainment for the little ones.

Take a ride down the spiral slide which starts from the third level, and land in the ball pit, and have fun with an interactive spaceship-themed wall. They can also burn some energy bouncing on the trampoline, challenge themselves to various obstacles courses, or play in the sand area, which has pine blocks that’ll keep out of their ears, eyes and noses.

Price: $12 for one hour and $22 for two hours on weekdays, and $15 for one hour and $26 for two hours on weekends and public holidays, with the admission of one child and one adult.

Kidodo is at #02-19A City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, Singapore 208539. Visit its website for more information.

Superpark

PHOTO: Superpark

What: Join your kids at this mega playground made up of several areas across two levels, each offering fun sport-oriented games and activities for everyone in the family.

The Adventure Area, for example, is an indoor playground that includes obstacle walls, trampolines, slides, play towers, and a pedal car-racing track. The Game Arena has spaces in which to play baseball, golf, street basketball, and a host of other action-packed games, like Superpinball, Superhoop and Superbowling.

The Freestyle Hall is an all-in-one indoor sports park, with trampolines, a foam pit, a climbing wall, and a skate and scoot area.

Kids under eight years must be supervised by an adult aged 18 and above. All activities have minimum height requirements – for instance, your child has to be at least 1.2m tall to use the trampoline platform and obstacle wall.

Prices: Regular tickets (those above 100cm) start from $30.90. Tickets for juniors (under 100cm) start at $22.90. Kids below one year old enter free but must be accompanied by an adult with a regular ticket.

Where: #02-477, Suntec City (North Wing), 3 Temasek Boulevard, Tower 1

Power Kids Gym

PHOTO: Power Kids Gym

What: Previously known as JWT Kids Gym, Power Gym Kids offers a wide range of programmes for babies, toddlers and school children up to 10 years of age.

Toddlers learn hands-on activities, nursery rhymes, phonics as well as music and movement, art and craft for instance, while older kids will be taken through team activities, sportings skills and gymastics.

Kids are guaranteed fun and laughter as they tumble about and play in the spatial environment. Plus, they’ll get to build strength, stamina and endurance.

Power Kids Gym is at 1 Clemenceau Avenue, #02-02 UE Square, Singapore 239917. Visit its website for more information.

Changi Experience Studio

PHOTO: Changi Airport

What: The Canopy Park – with its wonderful mazes, sky nets, slides and more – may be getting all the attention at Jewel Changi Airport, but you should take your kids to the Changi Experience Studio too.

Located on level four, the airport-themed attraction provides lots of educational fun with immersive shows and interactive games over 10 zones that occupy about half the size of a football field.

Prices: If you’re a Singaporean, it costs $17 each for kids and seniors; $25 each for adults. Families enjoy a bundle rate of $54 (for two adults and two kids/seniors).

Changi Experience Studio is at Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd., Singapore 819666. Visit its website for tickets and more information.

Pororo Park

PHOTO: Pororo Park

What: Before Pinkfong’s Baby Shark characters caught our kids’ imagination, there’s Pororo the Little Penguin who also hails from South Korea. This themed playground opened in 2015 at Marina Square.

The experience starts off with a train ride into the snowy village of Porong Porong Forest and a dip in the Shark Ball Pool. Other highlights include the Pororo House – a replica of Pororo’s House in the cartoon – and Poby’s Jungle Gym playground. There’s also a new Pororo & Friends’ Gallop Station, which is essentially a carousel ride with horses and carriages for a fun ride.

Prices: Public rates are $36 per child (aged nine months to 12 years old) for three hours, with one free adult ticket. $10 for each additional adult.

Pororo Park is at #02-29 Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594. Visit its website for tickets and more information.

T-Play

PHOTO: T-Play

What: Here’s another transportation-themed playground – think airport check-in counters and helicopter landing pads.

Made entirely in Sweden and assembled in Singapore, the main play area has trampolines, tunnels, ball pits and slides, a rock-climbing wall, and pull-up rings. There’s also a separate area for toddlers, with smaller slides, a mini ball pit, and stackable foam blocks.

Price: Walk-in rates are $5 for toddlers aged 18 months and below (inclusive of one adult) during peak and off-peak periods. Kids above 18 months old pay $16 (complimentary entry for one adult) during off-peak periods and $20 during peak period.

Closed on Mondays. Off-peak periods are Tues – Thurs, excluding public and school holidays. Playtime is capped at two hours. HometeamNS and T-Play members pay less.

T-Play is at HomeTeamNS Bukit Batok, 2 Bukit Batok West Ave 7, Singapore 659003. Visit its website for more information.

Petite Tayo

PHOTO: Instagram/Petitetayosg

Need to get work done while the kids are at play? Check out Petite Tayo Kids Club, an indoor playground that also has booths for you to get work done while the kiddos run rampant.

Best for kids aged one to six years old, it features characters from the Tayo The Little Bus cartoon, and houses pretend-play stations equipped with a road circuit, petrol kiosk, playground in the park, climbing wall, and even Tayo’s Garage with four experiential play spaces.

Price: $12 for a 90-minute session on weekdays, and $15 for weekends and PH for children (six years old and below). $5 for an accompanying adult.

Petite Tayo Kids Club is at #01-06/07 Kallang Wave, 1 Stadium Place, Singapore 397628. Visit its website for more information.

ALSO READ: 12 completely free indoor playgrounds in Singapore for babies & children! (shopping malls included)

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.