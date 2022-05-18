14 must-have pieces from the highly anticipated Fendace collection

The Fendace collection might have felt like a fever dream at first, but the unexpected partnership between the two luxury Italian fashion Houses has spurred an uproar in the fashion industry, for good reason.

Unlike most collabs in the past that were heavily criticised for doing it out of publicity, there are a select few that still managed to hit it out of the park. And in this case, the Fendace collection has proven to be quite the sensational hit.

Otherwise known as the brainchild of Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi and Kim Jones, it's important to note that the collection is not referred to as Fendi x Versace, or Versace x Fendi - it's simply Fendace.

"It's a swap rather than a collaboration and, most of all, it is done out of friendship. It is the beauty of togetherness after time apart and a celebration of women who have inspired me so much" added by Kim Jones, Artistic Director Fendi Couture and Womenswear.

The unexpected 'swap' between the two luxury giants was first revealed in September 2021 at Milan Fashion Week.

As for the Fendace advertising campaign, it was shot by iconic photographer Steven Meisel and filmed by Alec Maxwell, of which it follows a glamorous cast of supermodels - including the likes of Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Anja Rubik, Anok Yai, Imaan Hamman, Lina Zang, Kristen McMenamy, and Naomi Campbell decked in Fendace branded looks - entering a nightclub.

"The campaign captures the same sense of friendship and energy we had when we were designing the collection. Kim is a visionary designer and innovator. To me, Fendace will always mean love" added by Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer Versace.

As you can already tell, prints, bold colours and fun logoism play a big part in this swap. Combining Fendi and Versace brand codes, the gem-studded accessories and jewellery are not only dazzling on their own but also make for statement pieces to any look.

For bag lovers, you can also expect to see signature styles by Fendi, including the iconic Peekaboo and Baguette, adorned with Versace codes. Of course, not forgetting the Fendace La Medusa handbag where the Fendi FF logo meets Versace's Medusa.

The full collection has officially dropped in stores and will be available at both Fendi and Versace boutiques. For a closer look at some of the key pieces from the collection, keep on scrolling.

This article was first published in Her World Online.