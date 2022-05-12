The Adidas X Gucci collection is set to launch on June 7

The wait for the Adidas X Gucci collection will soon be over. After three months, this special collaboration is set to drop on June 7 across select Gucci stores, pop-ups as well as Gucci online store. Pieces from the collection will also be available on the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

In tandem with the iconic sportswear brand, Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele combines emblems from the House and Adidas to birth a streetwear collection that balances the respective brand's aesthetics.

Inspired by archival catalogues, models strike dynamic poses with sporty props while decked out in ready-to-wear pieces such as the track pants that feature the classic white Three Stripes of Adidas on one leg and Gucci's red and green web on the other.

Both the adidas Trefoil and Gucci Monogram are blended together on various track jackets, shirts and skirts, which showcases the synergy between the labels.

The House's bags from the Beloved line — the Gucci Horsebit 1995 crossbody and tote, duffle bags and camera bags — are embellished with the Adidas Trefoil. The duffles and the camera bags sport the word "Gucci" spelt backwards.

Of course, no look is complete without shoes. Gucci also presents its own take on the famed Gazelle sneakers by adidas for both men and women. Classic footwear designs from the House are also given an updated look with the Adidas Three Stripes, Trefoil and the Originals logo.

Both Gucci and adidas have a shared commitment towards sustainability and innovation — the collection utilises environmentally-conscious materials for multiple pieces such as the silk carrès, ribbons, headbands and hats.

Last but not least, golf lovers are also in for a treat with the introduction of a selection of bags and colourful umbrellas with the distinct patterns throughout the collection.

This article was first published in Harpers Bazaar Singapore.