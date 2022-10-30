14 new launch condos within a 10-minute walk of North-South Line (NSL) MRT stations

A major selling point of properties here is their proximity to the MRT. Especially for those who don't drive, and rely on public transport to get around the city, the distance to the MRT can make or break a deal.

One of the most notable MRT lines here is the North-South Line (NSL), which is Singapore's first MRT line. When it first opened in 1987, it only comprised five MRT stations, with the line stretching between Yio Chu Kang and Toa Payoh. The line has since grown longer over the years as more stations were added, connecting residents from Jurong East to Marina South Pier.

Using 99.co's search filter function, we list down new launch condos to look out for that are within a 10-minute walking distance of the NSL MRT stations.

1. The Watergardens At Canberra

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Canberra MRT (nine-minute walk)

The Watergardens At Canberra is one of the new condos within walking distance of the newest MRT on the North-South Line. What's more, heartland malls such as Canberra Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre are within easy reach.

There's also the Sembawang Hot Spring Park in the area for free foot spas.

2. The Commodore

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Canberra MRT (nine-minute walk)

Another condo within walking distance to Canberra MRT is The Commodore. The new launch condo is a smaller development with 219 units.

But like The Watergardens At Canberra, this condo is located along Canberra Drive, with the closest shopping malls being Canberra Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre.

3. Neu at Novena

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Novena MRT (four-minute walk)

Neu at Novena is one of the new launch condos closest to Novena MRT. This also means you'll have three shopping malls just a stone's throw away: Velocity @ Novena Square, Square 2 and United Square.

The development is also within walking distance of Health City Novena, an integrated healthcare complex comprising Tan Tock Seng Hospital and other healthcare facilities that's slated to be completed in 2030.

Besides, the condo is close to popular boys' schools such as Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) and St Joseph's Institution Junior.

4. Ikigai

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Novena MRT (eight-minute walk)

If you're looking for exclusivity, Ikigai is one of the new launch condos to look out for. With only 16 units, this is the smallest development on this list.

Aside from its proximity to the MRT and Health City Novena, what caught our eye is that it's within an eight-minute walking distance of St Joseph's Institution Junior.

5. Peak Residence

TOP: 2025

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Novena MRT (10-minute walk)

One thing about landed properties here is that they tend to be located far from the MRT station. And while Peak Residence is right smacked in a landed property estate, the new launch condo is within walking distance to the MRT.

What's more, Thomson Medical Centre is just next door.

6. Pullman Residences Newton

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Newton MRT (three-minute walk)

Out of the new launch condos listed here, Pullman Residences Newton is the nearest to the MRT. Not only is it located right in front of Newton MRT, it's also within walking distance to Newton Food Centre.

For those with school-going boys, Anglo-Chinese School (Junior) is just within a four-minute drive.

7. Klimt Cairnhill

TOP: 2025

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Newton MRT (six-minute walk)

Another new launch condo near Newton MRT is Klimt Cairnhill, tucked away in the tranquil Cairnhill Road. Despite this, it's very close to Orchard. In fact, Shaw House (which has Shaw Theatres Lido and Isetan) is just 12 minutes' walk away.

8. The Atelier

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Newton MRT (nine-minute walk)

If you're looking to enrol your son into Anglo-Chinese School (Junior), The Atelier is one of the new launch condos to look out for. With the school only a six-minute walk away, having an address here increases your chances of securing a seat for your son at the school.

9. Perfect Ten

TOP: 2025

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Newton MRT (nine-minute walk)

Perfect Ten sits on the former site of City Towers, known for its en bloc sale initially being blocked by a pair of siblings back in early 2019.

Given its location between Stevens MRT and Newton MRT, you'll also have easy access to the Downtown Line via Stevens MRT. Additionally, this condo is just opposite Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) and Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road).

10. Enchante

TOP: 2026

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Newton MRT (nine-minute walk)

Built on the former site of a two-storey detached house, Enchante is mostly surrounded by low-rise private landed homes. So you get to enjoy unblocked views of the surrounding area.

What's more, even though the MRT is within walking distance, the condo is located off the main Newton Road, so you'll be some distance away from the hustle and bustle.

11. Park Nova

TOP: 2024

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Orchard MRT (nine-minute walk)

Park Nova made headlines earlier in May 2021 for a record $5,838 psf for a penthouse sold during its launch weekend.

With a district 10 address, the condo is within walking distance of the Orchard shopping district and the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT on the Thomson-East Coast Line. What's more, Tanglin Mall is within a five-minute walk from the condo, where you can head to for your daily essentials.

12. One Leonie Residences

TOP: TBC

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Somerset MRT (nine-minute walk)

Located in the River Valley district, One Leonie Residences has no shortage of malls nearby, including 313@somerset, Orchard Central and Great World City. Plus, it's within five minutes drive to River Valley Primary School.

13. The Iveria

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Somerset MRT (10-minute walk)

The Iveria is situated off River Valley Road, making it an ideal home for those aiming to get their kids into River Valley Primary School. The school will just be within a five-minute walk from the condo.

And if you prefer to dine and unwind in a chill ambience, Robertson Quay is just a walk away.

14. Haus on Handy

TOP: 2023

Nearest North-South Line (NSL) MRT: Dhoby Ghaut MRT (four-minute walk)

With Haus on Handy located right next to Dhoby Ghaut MRT, you'll have access to two other MRT lines: North East Line and Circle Line. This also means that you're just two stops away from the CBD.

Plus, Plaza Singapura is within walking distance.

A bonus is that the condo is close to various schools, including School of the Arts (Sota), and tertiary institutions such as Singapore Management University (SMU) and Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa), providing some rental potential.

Frequently asked questions

Which is the oldest MRT line in Singapore?

The North-South Line is the oldest MRT in Singapore. It first opened in 1987.

How many stations are there on the North-South Line?

The North-South Line started with only five stations from Yio Chu Kang to Toa Payoh. It's since grown to cover more ground, with 27 stations from Jurong East to Marina South Pier.

What's the newest station on the North-South Line?

Canberra MRT is currently the newest station on the line, opening in 2019. Two more stations, Brickland MRT and Sungei Kadut MRT, will be added in the mid-2030s.

