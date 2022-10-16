7 cheapest new launch condos with 3 bedrooms under $2 million in 2022

With even OCR new launches priced at $2,000+ psf, it's an unofficial truth that HDB upgraders are mostly priced out.

The chances of getting a family-sized condo unit, with a quantum of $2 million or under, seem to dwindle with each passing week.

Nonetheless, for those of you who are still hopeful, here are some new condos where it is still possible (or you can use our new launch platform to help you find the available units):

1. Bartley Vue

Location: 6 Jalan Bunga Rampai (District 19)

Developer: Wee Hur Development

Lease: 99-years

Temporary Occupation Period (TOP): 2026

Number of units: 115

Lowest quantum: $1.87 million

Average quantum: $1.939 million

Highest quantum: $2.067 million

Bartley Vue takes advantage of the new Bartley MRT station (Circle Line), which is about an eight-minute walk from the condo.

Note that Bartley MRT is just one train stop away from Serangoon MRT, where Nex Megamall is located. As such, buyers who missed out on some of the hotter Serangoon areas launches in previous years (e.g., Woodleigh Residences) may see this as a second shot.

Bartley Vue doesn't have much in the way of immediate amenities nearby, as the closest mall with an eatery is about a 13-minute walk away, but we think the easy access to Nex mitigates the issue.

As an added bonus, Bartley Secondary is right next door; and the popular Maris Stella High School is within 680 metres.

The three-bedder units reflected here are around 947 to 1,044 sq ft, which should be comfortable for most families; but if you're willing to squeeze a little (732 sq ft for a two-bedroom unit), the quantum could drop to a much more affordable range of $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the smallest three-bedroom unit available at 947 sq ft, which is quite compact but does come with a household shelter space even if it doesn't have a proper yard.

That said, make sure you're okay with maintenance fees probably being a bit higher, given the low unit count (115).

2. Mori

Location: 233 Guillemard Road (District 14)

Developer: Roxy Pacific Holdings

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2026

Number of units: 137

Lowest quantum: $1.779 million

Average quantum: $2.094 million

Highest quantum: $2.238 million

Let's address the first question every buyer asks: Is Mori too close to the red-light areas of Geylang?

There's no shying away from it when you look at the map. It's not directly where vice activities take place, but it's within walking distance.

That being said, Mori faces away from the vice area; and it's by no means in the real centre of the red-light areas – it's more on the fringes of it.

Nonetheless, most families will probably find the location of Mori to be a bit of a questionable gamble, even if it is a freehold project. It is within 1km of Kong Hwa and Geylang Methodist Primary, but given about 70p er cent of the 137 units here are two-bedroom and smaller, families are understandably not exactly the target market here.

For those willing to look past this – or those looking for a rentable asset – Mori may be greatly underrated.

This condo is 10-minute walk from Aljunied MRT (East-West Line); and say what you like about Geylang, it's a super-convenient place to live. There are numerous grocers, hair salons, eateries, clinics, etc. that pack the Lorongs; and you're within walking distance of most day-to-day needs.

Coupled with being one train stop from Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ), a major commercial hub, we doubt landlords will have trouble finding tenants.

As such, for a freehold condo, the three-bedroom units at Mori may represent a good option for those looking to live centrally but are on a tighter budget. As of the time of writing, there's just one three-bedroom unit left, a 990 sq ft one.

PHOTO: Mori

It's a squarish layout that is quite unconventional. Given how the bedrooms are laid out, you do have quite good privacy for the junior master bedroom.

In fact, you could even build it as a dual-key unit with the junior master bedroom functioning as a studio unit on its own. It's a pity about the location of the household shelter, as the space would have really helped for a bigger living and dining area.

3. North Gaia (EC)

Location: 45 Yishun Close (District 27)

Developer: Sing Holdings (Yishun) Pte Ltd

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2027

Number of units: 616

Lowest quantum: $1.14 million

Average quantum: $1.262 million

Highest quantum: $1.414 million

North Gaia's location is a love-it or hate-it matter, with few buyers falling in between. Like most ECs, North Gaia is out of walking distance of any MRT station; so do be prepared to drive or use the bus.

The trade-off is that North Gaia will be next to the unspoiled preserve of Khatib Bongsu Nature Park, and the waterfront view just beyond.

This will be a 40-hectare park, that also allows for activities like kayaking. Although it is worth noting also that the entire area in the URA Master Plan has been earmarked as a reserve site, so it is anyone's guess as to what this would be in the future.

Outdoorsy families and nature lovers will find the location to be a draw; but more urban families will loathe the lack of nearby malls, train stations, and other major amenities.

The closest retail would be Junction Nine, about a nine-minute walk away; this isn't a huge mall, but it does have a Sheng Siong. For most, Northpoint City still represents the best retail and dining destination.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you don't mind the usual EC restrictions, this is one of the few ways to get a three-bedder at just around $1.26 million today. You do still have a fair number to choose from, so it isn't so much of a slim pickings situation as the others.

4. Pasir Ris 8

Location: 8 Pasir Ris Drive (District 18)

Developer: Phoenix Residential Pte Ltd and Phoenix Commercial Pte Ltd

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 487

Lowest quantum: $1.934 million

Average quantum: $2,216,438 million

Highest quantum: $2.353 million

We know some buyers will baulk at the price, given that Pasir Ris is not exactly known for properties nearing the $2 million mark.

But Pasir Ris 8 is an integrated development, hence the premium pricing. It is also close to selling out soon, and given the supply of new launches is low they still have time on their hands to finish the job.

The Pasir Ris MRT station is attached to this project, providing access to the East West Line as well as Cross Island Line. This is complemented by a bus interchange, the town plaza for the area, and the usual mix of polyclinic, shops, and communal spaces.

There is also a mall here, which will be twice the size of the older White Sands mall, which has been the main shopping hub for decades.

If you do somehow still need more options, it is also just next door. Downtown East, which is one of the largest family recreation hubs in Singapore, is about a five-minute drive.

Overall, this makes Pasir Ris 8 one of the best conveniently located projects in the neighbourhood to date. It's pricey for a fringe region property, but you do get what you pay for in terms of convenience.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The three-bedroom layout available comes in at 1,066 sq ft in size. There's a short entranceway, and the dining is a little awkwardly placed.

The kitchen is also a little on the small side, but for those who fancy outdoor spaces, they'll be happy to know that the balcony stretches from the balcony to the common bedroom area.

5. Royal Hallmark

Location: 1 Haig Lane (District 15)

Developer: H Homes Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 32

Lowest quantum: $1.74 million

Average quantum: $1,883,545 million

Highest quantum: $1.999 million

It's a sad truth that small developers often get the time of day, with larger projects (and bigger marketing spend) stealing the limelight from them. Otherwise, Royal Hallmark may have gotten more attention given its freehold status.

This is a boutique project with only 32 units, and is nestled in the landed-homes enclave of Haig Road.

In most cases, projects like this will come with outrageous price tags; but at around $1.883 million for a three-bedder, Royal Hallmark is surprisingly reasonable. For families who want a high degree of exclusivity, and a sense of low-density living, this is something of a rare opportunity.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although the bedroom sizes are on the compact side and the kitchens aren't enclosed, we do like that the household shelter has been placed with the master bedroom as a form of a walk-in wardrobe. For those who face storage woes in their master bedroom, this makes sense.

As an added bonus, the prestigious Tanjong Katong Girls' School is just a five-minute walk away; as is Haig Girls'. You can also get to Tanjong Katong Primary School in about 6 minutes.

When you live along Haig Road, food is not a problem – there are many small eateries that dot the area.

But like many landed enclaves, there are no large malls nearby; your best bet is a five-minute drive down to East Coast Road, where you'll find malls like i12 Katong, or the nearby Parkway Parade. The popular Paya Lebar Quarter isn't too far off if you drive too.

There's no MRT access nearby (not one that is walkable daily anyway), so do be prepared to drive.

6. The Watergardens at Canberra

Location: 37 Canberra Drive (District 27)

Developer: UOL and Kheng Leong

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2026

Number of units: 448

Lowest quantum: N/A

Average quantum: $1.798 million

Highest quantum: N/A

For those who missed out on launches like Parc Canberra, The Watergardens offers another shot. It's about an eight-minute walk to Canberra MRT station (North-South Line), and is conveniently close to Sembawang Shopping Centre; this is about 10-minutes away, and there is a Giant supermarket in the shopping centre.

Do note that there's just one unit left – and it's the penthouse.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Although it might be a penthouse in name given it's a low-lying development you really just have the advantage of a higher ceiling in the living and dining. It is also a dumbbell layout, so you do have more privacy for one of the bedrooms at least.

Note that the junction of Sembawang Road and Jalan Legundi, near Sembawang Shopping Centre, is a growing foodie hotspot. It's not on par with Sunset Way yet, but it shows promising signs of blossoming into another foodie enclave.

So, while Canberra is admittedly a bit "ulu", Watergardens has good enough accessibility and amenities that you won't feel it too much.

For now there's not much else to say, as Canberra is a developing neighbourhood; but for those intending to stay for the long haul, developments like Bukit Canberra bode well for future appreciation.

7. Zyanya

Location: 8 Lorong 25A Geylang (District 14)

Developer: NNB 8 Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 34

Lowest quantum: $1.594 million

Average quantum: $1.778 million

Highest quantum: $1.961 million

You might be wondering why the price is so low, given Zyanya is four minutes' walk from Aljunied MRT station (East West Line).

To be blunt, accessibility, along with lots of nearby amenities, are the only real selling points for Zyanya. This is not a condo for the picky home owner.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The immediate surroundings of this condo are cramped, it's pushed up against a road that gets congested, it's directly across from a place of worship, and the surroundings are quite run down (think old clan association buildings, and lower-end retail stalls). You absolutely want the highest floor unit you can get.

Nonetheless, if you're happy with having round-the-clock eateries and convenience stores all over the area, and being one train stop from Paya Lebar, you may find this project ticks the right boxes.

We would be wary of resale potential however, barring some huge changes to the surroundings. The politest way to describe the immediate area is "urban grit".

Finally, the floor plans. Each has its own set of plus and minus points, but the main issues are because of the unconventional layouts you do get certain parts that are not fully optimised – such as dining spaces that are too small and walkways that are too long.

For some, the freehold status and convenient location may just make up for it. And others may see the small number of units as an advantage too, as you are assured of more privacy here.

