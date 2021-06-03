14 tingkat delivery services that remind us of homecooked food

If you’re pretty much glued to your desk and tied up with chores while working from home, thinking about what to eat for lunch and dinner surely adds to the burden. And this is why tingkat delivery services have remained popular over the years. The fuss-free service will bring freshly-prepared food to your doorstep, taking one less thing off your to-do list while ensuring nutritious meals for you and your family.

We’ve listed a number of tingkat services that boast a wide variety of dishes, some of which are healthier, and more affordable than order-on-demand food apps. This is how you can plan your meals, without having to actually plan.

1. Savoury Kitchen

PHOTO: Savoury Kitchen

Savoury Kitchen’s tingkat meals are similar to what you will find at a Chinese economy rice stall, but are definitely tastier and fresher, with much less grease. They are also quite accommodating – contact them in advance for any dietary needs.

The company offers lunch and dinner packages, as well as a normal and healthy meal tingkat. The main difference is the latter package includes a soup, and dishes are prepared with healthier cooking methods such as steaming.

Prices start at $260 for two pax for a 20-day normal lunch package that includes four dishes. Both steamed or brown rice options are available, though they are charged separately.

savourycatering.com.sg

2. YeYeah Delights

Halal-certified Yeyeah Delights has a goal to provide nutritious, pre-portioned meals. They offer a variety of food plans in addition to a regular family menu dedicated to individuals trying to lose weight, soup plans and even confinement plans for mothers.

Aside from offering local dishes, some of the menus feature interesting and delicious-sounding items such as Pumpkin Rice with Braised Chicken and Vegetables, as well as the Teriyaki Fish, Scallop Cake & Vegetables.

Delivered twice a week, Yeyeah Delight’s meals are blast-chilled, and can be kept for up to three days. Special dietary requests are chargeable depending on the selected meal plan.

Soup-only plans start at $35 for five bowls, while a family plan (three dishes, a soup, and rice) for two starts at $520 for 20 days a month.

www.yeyeahdelights.com

3. Ronnie Kitchen

PHOTO: Ronnie Kitchen

Specialising in Chinese dishes, Ronnie Kitchen prizes quality and ensures you’ll get a great meal delivered straight to your home. Special dietary requests are not possible. They deliver to most areas in Singapore except condos and landed properties, so make sure to check the delivery route before ordering.

Prices start at $240 for two pax for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, which offers three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Rice is not included.

www.ronniekitchen.com.sg

4. Le Xin Catering

Le Xin Catering offers a lunch package, as well as two different dinner packages – Family Deluxe or Asian Delight. Bonus: The dishes are customisable, and the company promises that their items are low in cholesterol, low in salt, MSG-free, and that pure vegetable oil is used.

You can expect a variety of dishes such as laksa yong tau food and teriyaki drumlets to crispy chicken cutlet with fries and old cucumber pork rib soup. Note that the actual menu will be given on the first day of delivery.

Subscription starts from $247.70 for two persons for a 20-day Family Deluxe plan, or $287.70 for a 20-day Asian Deluxe plan.

lexincatering.com.sg

5. Kim Paradise

Previously known as Kim’s Kitchen, the company has now evolved into Kim Paradise, but still guarantees scrumptious and nutritious dishes. The company is very accommodating – you can request for non-spicy food, or for boneless fish, for your children.

There are two types of meal plans available, the regular Tingkat Specialist plan, or their Nutritious Healthy Meal – which incorporates Chinese herbs into the dishes – for either lunch or dinner.

Prices start from $260 for two persons for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, for three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Steamed rice comes at an additional cost. There is also an add-on item – the dish changes daily – that can be purchased a la carte.

www.kimparadise.com.sg

6. KCK Food Catering

PHOTO: KCK Food Catering

KCK Food Catering has been delivering in the food business since 1991, so rest assured that their service and food are top quality. They are also one of the few tingkat caterers with a rewards point scheme.

The company’s tingkat service is dinner-only, and their halal-certified menu changes weekly. Dishes are mainly local Chinese such as shrimp paste chicken wings, and stir-fried vegetables. There’s also free dessert thrown in on Mondays.

A subscription package starts from $220 for two persons for a 20-day dinner package, for three dishes and a soup, or four dishes.

www.kckfood.com

7. Jessie Catering

PHOTO: Jessie Catering

This dinner-only service provides balanced, wholesome meals that consist of vegetables, meat, and one or two side dishes.

Flexibility is a bonus since they have an Android app – Jessie Catering HMD – for you to view their menu and reschedule meals if needed. Meal preferences (like less spicy and no meat on Fridays) can also be arranged via the app.

Prices start at $69.55 for two people for five days for three dishes, up to $529.65 for a family of five for 20 days for four dishes and a soup.

jessie.com.sg

8. Tiffin Bicycle Club

This project, headed by Desmond Shen of Magic Square (a pop-up restaurant by Naked Finn’s Ken Loon in 2018 comprised of three young chefs), was conceived with the intention of reducing the amount of single use plastics generated due to the circuit breaker.

Perfect for date nights or a couple without children, the debut menu – which comes in actual tiffins – includes Smoked Pumpkin Curry and Chickpea Miso Ayam Bakar, and starts at $95. They unfortunately, do not cater to dietary restrictions, as their menu is fixed.

www.instagram.com/tiffin.bicycle.club

9. Hong Choo

PHOTO: Hong Choo

To ensure that their dishes comprise of the freshest available ingredients, Hong Choo doesn’t have a fixed weekly or monthly menu. Its dishes mainly revolve around Chinese Cantonese cuisine, and examples include steamed minced pork, braised tofu with mushrooms, or stir-fried long beans.

Prices start at $220 for two people for a 20-day dinner package, for three dishes and a soup, or four dishes. Hong Choo provides their food in tiffins that are collected the following day, which also helps to save the environment.

www.hongchoo.com.sg

10. FattyDaddyFattyMummy

FattyDaddyFattyMummy was initially a small business founded on the premise of providing assistance to busy working parents by delivering daily homecooked meals, but is now a full-fledged catering company.

On offer are two subscription plans – the regular Love, Tingkat! Menu is reminiscent of a Chinese economy stall’s dishes, and has been designed to ensure there is no canned or processed food.

Meanwhile, the Delightful, Tingkat! that offers varying cuisines such as Nasi Lemak Set, Japanese Fried Udon, as well as a zichar favourite, Seafood Horfun.

Prices start at $238 for two pax for a 10-day Love, Tingkat! meal plan that includes three dishes and one soup in microwave-safe paper containers for either lunch or dinner. Note that the Delightful, Tingkat! package is only available for dinner.

www.fattydaddyfattymummy.com

11. Mom’s Cooking

PHOTO: Mom’s Cooking

The catering company was named as such because it is their aim to provide sumptuous and nutritious meals just as how a mother would tirelessly prepare meals for her family.

All meal plans comprise of three dishes and one soup, and its home-style dishes include stir-fried spinach with wolfberry and nonya laksa prawn. There is also the occasional Western fare such as grilled chicken chop, and spaghetti.

Subscription plans start from $449.40 for two pax for a 20-day dinner service plan.

www.momscooking.com.sg

12. Royal Cuisine Group

If you’re looking for variety instead of sticking to the same old cai fan dishes, Royal Cuisine Group is able to offer just that in their International Meal Subscription.

For instance, you can expect yakitori chicken sticks and pork katsu for the Japanese menu, Thai-style fishcake and papaya salad for the Thai menu, and other Singaporean cuisines like baked kecap manis chicken and fried samosas.

Their 20-day lunch or dinner International Meal Subscription starts from $308 for two pax, and includes three dishes and a soup/dessert, or four dishes. Meanwhile, the Homecooked Daily Meals package start from a more affordable price of $200 under the same parameters.

www.royalcuisinegroup.com

13. Best Catering

Best Catering has two plans on offer – a Healthy Tingkat and a Family Tingkat. The difference, as its name suggests, is that the Healthy Tingkat meal plan will feature Chinese dishes cooked with healthier methods such as steaming and braising.

A new menu is out every week, and the company also provides tiffins that they collect the following day, which helps to cut down on plastic waste.

Prices start at $260 for two people for a 20-day lunch or dinner package, with a choice of three dishes and a soup, or four dishes.

www.bestcatering.com.sg

14. Happy MamaPapa Catering

PHOTO: Happy MamaPapa Catering

This catering company was founded with the goal to make sure that the elderly get the proper nutrition they require daily. Dishes are cooked with less salt and oil, and are generally softer in texture and easily digestible, making them an excellent choice for young children and elderly parents.

This tingkat company stands out for its seven types of speciality rice (olive, yam, garlic, long beans, pumpkin, lemongrass, cabbage), as well as desserts that can be added-on to meal plans. It’s also one of the few that also delivers food all year-round, including weekends.

Prices start from $512 for two pax for a 20-day meal plan for either lunch or dinner.

happymamapapacatering.com

This article was first published in Her World Online.