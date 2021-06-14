15 beautiful spots to catch the sunset in Singapore

Cameras ready?

There are few things more picturesque than the sight of a spectacular sunset, which is exactly why we have rounded up some of the best spots in the city to watch the sun go down.

Head to these 15 vantage points to see this glorious natural phenomenon that occurs every day, as captured by some intrepid Instagrammers.

1. Keppel Bay

This scenic spot has great restaurants for you to enjoy dinner overlooking the yacht-filled waters, as you watch the sun set over the Marina. Even if you are not planning on eating, it’s a great spot to wander by to stop and catch the nightly show.

Address: 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 098382

2. Mount Faber

The hike up Mount Faber will be worth it for the gorgeous sunset views that include a mix of natural landscape with urban city scape. The iconic hill provides a respite from the city, and there are restaurants situated on Mount Faber for you to enjoy a relaxing dinner.

Address: Junction of Kampong Bahru Rd. and Telok Blangah Rd., 099448

3. Punggol Waterway Park

Calm waters surround this lush park, making it a picturesque spot to catch the sunset. It is also a great location to go for a jog or bike ride in the evening. Stop by the Jewel Bridge to watch the sky show unfold.

Address: Sentul Cres, 821313

4. Changi Boardwalk

Stroll along Changi Boardwalk, where you will get unobstructed sea views. This gem in the East is a perfect place to catch the sunset along the coastline.

Address: A Gosport Rd., 509710

5. Lower Seletar Reservoir

Located in the Northern part of Singapore, Lower Seletar Reservoir features jetties and a Heritage Bridge, offering even more picturesque views. It is also an excellent spot for leisure activities, and has a water park for kids.

6. Upper Seletar Reservoir

Bulit to meet a rise in the demand for water after WW1, this reservoir was officially opened on the 10th of August, 1969 by Princess Alexandra, The Honourable Lady Ogilvy. History aside, this location provides spectacular views of the sunset.

Address: Mandai Rd., Track 7

7. Lower Pierce Reservoir

Singapore’s second-oldest reservoir offers nature trails and captivating forest views along its 900-metre boardwalk. You’ll find a variety of flora and fauna as well as stunning views of the sunset.

8. Helix Bridge

Inspired by the curved form of DNA structure, the Helix Bridge is one of the many awesome spots around Marina Bay to catch the sunset. You’ll have a great view of Marina Bay Sands, so you get to lots of snapshots of the sunset with this iconic piece of architecture.

9. Marina Bay

Watch as the sun goes down over Singapore’s skyline at Marina Bay. You could also head up to the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck to catch the sun set from the observation deck on the 57th floor. Admission for adults is $26 and $20 for children.

10. 1-Altitude

Perched on the 62nd floor of One Raffles Place, 1-Altitude provides 360-degree views of the city. It opens at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays (and earlier on weekends) – just in time for you to sit back, relax, get some drinks and catch the sun set.

Address: 1 Raffles Place, 048616

Opening hours: 5.30pm to 10.30pm (Mon. to Fri.); 4.30pm to 10.30pm (Sat.); 3pm to 10.30pm (Sun.)

11. Raffles Marina Lighthouse

Built in 1994, the Raffles Marina Lighthouse is one of the few remaining lighthouses still standing today in Singapore. Not only is it gorgeous bit of architecture, it also provides a surreal, Insta-worthy spot that’s perfect to watch the sunset.

Address: 10 Tuas West Dr., 638404

12. Tanjong Rhu Promenade

Tanjong Rhu is located conveniently in Kallang, which is a fab location to catch the sunset. On top of that, the promenade is perfect for doing a jog or bike ride, whereas the lookout tower aside is just plain gorge.

13. Labrador Park

This tranquil nature reserve is part of the Southern Ridges in Singapore and a super spot to take a stroll along a nature trail. (Bird nerds, you’ll want to flock to this place!) Hang around until evening falls to catch a spectacular sunset.

Address: Labrador Villa Rd., 119187

14. Sentosa Beaches

The beaches along Sentosa are all ideal for taking in Mother Nature’s evening extravaganza. Bring a picnic or enjoy a drink or meal at one of the many bars and eateries along these beaches. End your day-out with family or friends here or kick off a romantic date night!

15. Panamericana Singapore

This casual grill serves up cuisines inspired by the rich diversity of cultures along the Pan American Highway that stretches through North, Central, and South Americas. You can enjoy sunset views with a side of stunning ocean vistas.

Address: Sentosa Golf Club, 27 Bukit Manis Rd., 099892

Tel: 6253 8182

Opening hours: 12 to 10pm (Mon. to Sun.)

This article was first published in The Finder.