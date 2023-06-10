15 Father's Day 2023 deals and promotions for every kind of dad

There are cool dads, and there are corny dads. There are sporty dads, and there are, well, "dad bod" dads. However you'd describe your own dad, if you clicked into this article, you probably want to give him something special this Father's Day 2023.

We know every man is different, so we've compiled the best deals for experiences, meals, and gifts for a variety of dad personalities and preferences this Father's Day 2023. For the adventurous dad, take him on a flight simulator and let his aviator dreams come true. For the classy fathers, hit up a hearty hotel afternoon tea buffet. And for every dad, we've got tons of gift ideas, including a massage chair, swanky leather accessories, or a brand new phone.

So don't sweat it if your Father's Day plans are as empty as your wallet. We've got you covered-here are the top 15 Father's Day 2023 deals and promotions.

Father’s Day 2023 - things to do

1. For the adventurous dad - flight experience: 20% off 30 min and 45 min packages

Did your dad ever dream of becoming a pilot? This Father's Day 2023, make his dreams come true with Flight Experience Singapore.

Flight Experience is exactly what it sounds like-the experience of flying a plane. Specifically, their flight simulator lets you sit in a Boeing 737-800 cockpit replica, soak in aerial views on immersive, high definition screens, fly through different weather conditions, and even take off and land with real flight control audio guiding you. The instructors at Flight Experience are all certified pilots, so you're guaranteed to get an experience as close to the real thing as you can get.

For Father's Day 2023, Flight Experience Singapore is offering 20 per cent off on their 30 minute and 45 minute packages. Just use the promo code DAD2023 from now till June 18, 2023 to enjoy the discounted rates.

Thinking your dad might want a longer flight experience? Flight Experience Singapore also offers 60 and 90 minute sessions! As part of their June holiday promotion, you can get these at 15 per cent off from now till June 30, 2023 with the promo code JUN2023.

2. For the artistic dad - ToTT Store: 1-for-1 Waterpaint Bento Cake class

If a flight simulator sounds way too exciting for your homebody dad, perhaps he'd be more interested in a baking class that combines culinary techniques with artistic skill.

ToTT Store is offering a 1-1 deal on their waterpaint bento cake class this Father's Day 2023 weekend. You'll be working on a pre-baked vanilla sponge cake as your "canvas" with reduced sugar Italian meringue buttercream as your "paint". Let Chef Philia Ng take you through colour mixing, frosting, and water paint techniques using the buttercream, and you'll go home with a buttercream-frosted cake each.

Father's Day 2023 - feasts to eat

3. For the oyster lover dad - Kiseki: Father's Day Oyster Feast

How does this sound: You and dad in a room with bottomless plates of oysters tempura, oyster okonomiyaki and oyster ramen, and no time limit?

If an oyster feast is exactly what your dad needs, head down to Kiseki this Father's Day 2023 for their Father's Day Oyster Feast. The all-you-can-eat Japanese buffet will run from June 16, 2023 (dinner) to June 18, 2023, and will set you back by $45.80++ (lunch) or $58.80++ (dinner) before GST and service charge.

4. For the classy fathers - L'Espresso: 5% off Father’s Day English Afternoon Tea Buffet

I don't know about you, but one of my dad’s most common complaints at high teas is that the portions are too small. None of that this Father’s Day with L'Espresso at Goodwood Park Hotel’s hearty Father’s Day English Afternoon Tea Buffet! Aside from the yummy albeit petite finger sandwiches, expect to fill up on Traditional Beef & Guinness Stew, Spicy Whiskey BBQ Beef Meatballs, and Beef Wellington with Foie Gras, Mushroom Duxelle & Red Wine Jus. Come hungry!

The buffet starts at $68++ per adult and $40.80++ per child, with options to top up for free flow sparkling tea, sparkling wine, champagne, soft drinks, and juices. Don't forget to pay with a Citibank credit card or debit card to get five per cent off adult diners.

5. For dads who love comfort food - Coffee Lounge: 15% off Taiwan Porridge A La Carte Buffet with Desserts

If your dad prefers more old school eats but you still want a touch of luxury and class, head down to Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel for their Taiwan Porridge A La Carte Buffet with Desserts. You and dad will get to indulge in a huge variety of dishes to go with your porridge-a much more extensive range than you'd get at a normal porridge stall. Look forward to dishes like Steamed Minced Pork with Salted Egg Yolk, Deep-fried Black Pomfret with Sambal and Chinchalok Dip, and Braised Pork Belly in Dark Soya Sauce. Yum!

Coffee Lounge's Taiwan Porridge Buffet will cost you $46++ per adult and $27.60++ per child, but take 15 per cent off your bill for adult diners with a Citibank credit card or debit card.

6. For dads with old school tastes - Dian Xiao Er: $10 off Parent's Day sets

Dian Xiao Er is celebrating not just Father's Day, but Parents' Day with their limited-time Parents' Day set menus, which start from $33++ per pax. The dishes have got our mouths watering-crispy pork slices and sauteed scallops with black truffle, anyone? How about steamed Ling fish in a sweet milky broth?

You'll get to save on these sets if you use a Citibank credit card or debit card, with $10 off each Parents' Day set ordered and a $10 Citi Return Voucher.

7. For the buffet lover dads - Peppermint: Free gift with a group of four

Can't afford to fly your dad out to Thailand for Father's Day? Peppermint at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay is bringing Thailand to you this Father's Day with a Tantalising Thai Father’s Day Special buffet! The halal-certified restaurant will serve up a slew of signature Thai dishes, alongside the usual international buffet suspects like sashimi and seafood on ice.

For two days only, on June 17 and 18, 2023, bring dad for this buffet in a group of at least 4 to receive a complimentary Father's Day mug. The buffet will set you back by $108++ per adult and $54++ per child (six to 12 years old) for both lunch and dinner. ⁣⁣

Father's Day 2023 - gifts for dad

8. For dads who look better in leather - Goldlion: 50% off Father's Day sets at Metro Woodlands

Does your dad look better in leather? You may want to head up to METRO Woodlands in Causeway Point (L3) to pick out some Goldlion accessories for him for Father's Day. Pick two leather belts, wallets or small leather goods from their Father's Day selection, and they'll give you 50 per cent off and a free gift box to boot.⁣ The offer's going on till June 18, 2023, so last minute shopping is also welcome!

9. For the tech junkie dads - SingTel: Discounts on mobile, TV, fibre plans & lifestyle products

Is your dad thinking of upgrading his fibre broadband plan at home? Maybe he might benefit from a new phone, or an Apple Watch? Splurge on dad this Father's Day with SingTel's Father’s Day 2023 promotions. Here are some highlights:

Up to $570 off iPhone 14 & 14 Pro when you sign up for XO Plus plan with Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular). Plus, get an extra $100 off if you also purchase AirPods, an Apple Watch or an iPad.

1Gbps Fibre Plan from $39.37/month (U.P. from $50.37/month)

Up to $480 off Galaxy S23 Series

$100 off Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) from $19/mth with Singtel PayLater 36

10. For dads who deserve a break - Oto: $200 off massage chair

Your dad deserves to kick back and relax, and what better way to do so than with a wide coverage massage chair? This Father's Day, Oto is offering their new Oto Elements massage chair at $1,580 (U.P. $4,280), with an additional $200 off if you use their promotion code OTOEM1LAUNCH. Plus, you'll get two years free warranty, and the helpful folks at Oto will deliver the massage chair to you and install it for free.

11. For the traditional dads - Poh Heng Jewellery: 30% off gold bar workmanship

Has your dad set the bar high for other men in your life? Maybe he's the gold standard for you? If you answered yes and yes (with or without rolling your eyes), Poh Heng Jewellery's 8gm Auspicious Longevity Gold Bar might be apt as a gift for your dad this Father's Day 2023. It's crafted with 999.9 gold and comes intricately designed with longevity peaches and Chinese characters to symbolise a long and healthy life.

For Father's Day 2023, Poh Heng is offering a 30 per cent discount on the $120 workmanship fee of the gold bar. The final price will depend on the price of 999 gold (per gram) on the day of purchase. Assuming it's $106, you can expect to pay $106*8 + $84 workmanship fee, coming up to $932 before GST, or about $1,006.56 after GST.

12. For the collector dads - Singapore Mint: Up to 50% off coins, banknotes, cufflinks and medallions

Everyone's talking about the $10 Mr Lee Kuan Yew Commemorative Coin, but there's a whole range of other special edition coins, banknotes, cufflinks and medallions you can get at the Singapore Mint’s Father’s Day sale. You'll see everything from 999 fine gold souvenirs of the banknotes used during pre-independent Singapore to kawaii 999 fine silver coins of six beloved Marvel superheroes — the cutest way to tell dad he's your superhero.

13. For the 'anything goes' dad—Takashimaya: Up to 57% off grooming products, gadgets, and more

No idea what to get dad for Father's Day? Just start browsing from Takashimaya’s Father’s Day 2023 sale catalogue, which includes grooming products, fashion and accessories, toys, gadgets, and home and living items.

We spotted some good finds, including a JBL bluetooth speaker + wireless headphone set for $88 (U.P. $160.90) and a Daniel Hechter leather wallet + belt set for $99 (U.P $199).

Don't forget to apply the promo code DAD23 for $10 off with a minimum spend of $100 on any Father's Day Celebration category items.

Father's Day 2023 - sweet notes to end on

14. For the chocolate lover dads - Awfully Chocolate: Finest Chocolate Cigars and Dad’s Favourite Chocolate Cake

On the big screen, cigars are often symbols of success, wealth, and power. In real life here in Singapore, probably not many people are going to be smoking one. We're guessing your dad is included here in the majority. Instead of a real cigar, get him a 60 per cent dark chocolate, crisp feuilletine cigar from Awfully Chocolate. Their Finest Chocolate Cigars are beautifully handmade and just as beautifully packaged in an elegant, classy box-probably the next best alternative to the real thing.

If your dad would rather sink his teeth into something heartier, Awfully Chocolate also has an indulgent Dad's Favourite Chocolate Cake. Layers of moist chocolate cake pair with salted caramel brittle, all topped off with a 60 per cent dark chocolate ganache and fresh chocolate shavings. Check out Awfully Chocolate’s Father’s Day catalogue.

15. For old school cream cake lover dads - PrimaDeli: 15% off best-selling cakes

For many families, a special occasion isn't complete without a big ole cake to end the day on a sweet note. PrimaDeli is helping you with that this Father's Day 2023 with discounted prices on two of their bestselling cakes — Cookies & Cream and Mango Paradise. Order a cake of at least one kilogram, and you’ll get 15 per cent off the usual price from now till June 30, 2023.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.