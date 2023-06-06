Father's Day 2023: Hearty dining deals in Singapore and gifts to treat dad with

This June 18, celebrate the man that does it all — from giving us solid advice, protecting us, and making us laugh with his silly jokes. We're talking about nobody else but our loving dad!

With Father's Day fast approaching, cash in on these ultimate dinning deals offering meaty treats and chilled beer or find the perfect gift for pop's different hobbies. Here where to eat and which gifts to buy to pamper dad.

Where to eat

Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Why celebrate once when you can keep the party going for the entire weekend?

Available from June 16 to 18 (5.30pm onwards), treat all your father figures to a limited-edition Chateaubriand dinner at Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse.

PHOTO: Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse

Dig into a specially-curated 560g Signature Tenderloin Chateaubriand ($208++ for two pax), served along with maitake mushrooms, grilled asparagus and green peppercorn sauce au poivre.

Alternatively, we simply can't forget crowd-favourites from the a la carte menu like the decadent Italian take on Mac n' Cheese ($18) and the delicious Sticky Date Pudding ($16), amongst other bites that won't leave you disappointed.

The Chateaubriand dinner is available from June 16 to 18, 5:30pm onwards at Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse, 26 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238970.

Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Whether you're creating cherished memories at the restaurant or at home, Dad deserves a feast like no other. Promise him an unforgettable Father's Day this year with Tablescape Restaurant & Bar's exclusive celebratory offerings.

PHOTO: Tablescape Restaurant & Bar

Head down to the modern European restaurant to spoil dad with delectable treats like gently charred yet tender grilled Octopus and succulent Duck in the Father's Day four-course set menu ($108++ per pax).

To celebrate at home, opt for the Father's Day Celebration Set ($108) with an ensemble of Organic Baby Chicken, Sanchoku Wagyu Beef Striploin and Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, along with scrumptious sides and sauces.

The four-course set menu (dine-in for lunch & dinner), and Celebration Set (takeaway and delivery) is available from June 9 to 18 at Tablescape Restaurant & Bar, 10 Coleman St, Grand Park City Hall, Level 3, Singapore 179809.

LeVeL33

The world's highest urban microbrewery that offers stellar views of the Marina Bay Sands, LeVeL33 is the ultimate dinning destination for any occasion.

PHOTO: LeVeL33

Impress pops with a hearty meal featuring stars like the 60 Day In-house Stout Dry-aged Ribeye ($248++ for three to four pax), and LeVeL33 Signature Seafood Platter Platter ($148++ for two to three pax) with a delectable selection of freshly shucked Oysters, Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi, Siberian Caviar, house-made Beer Blinis and more.

No gift? No problem! LeVeL33's Brut Beer bottles ($45++ for 750ml) make for the perfect gift for any beer-loving father. Pre-order by June 14, and you'll also be able to customise the beer bottles with dad's name on the label to make it extra special.

The Father's Day menu is available on June 18 (lunch & dinner) at LeVeL33, 8 Marina Blvd, Marina Bay Financial Centre, #33 – 01 Tower 1, Singapore 018981.

Town Restaurant

What is a celebration without a brunch buffet to keep us and dad satisfied?

At The Fullerton Hotel Singapore you can expect to get your brunching demands met with the generous Father's Day Brunch at Town Restaurant.

PHOTO: The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Brimming with international and local flavours, there is something for everyone. Not to forget the Father's Day-exclusive 'Burger Shack' live station with three enticing choices — chicken katsu burger, beef and bacon burger, and Impossible patty with smoky eggplant burger.

The cherry on top is definitely the included Whisky Tasting Session for fathers to relish in three exquisite and rare whiskies — Johnnie Walker Blue Label, John Walker & Sons XR 21, and Glenmorangie 18 Years Old. The buffet prices start from $158 per adult and $79 per child with access to the DIY mocktail station.

The Father's Day Brunch is available on June 18, 12pm to 3pm at Town Restaurant, 1 Fullerton Square, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, Singapore 049178. Upgrade to $208 for free-flowing champagne, house wine, beer, themed cocktails, Bloody Mary, and Gin & Tonic.

Bedrock Bar & Grill

A memorable meal awaits at the award-winning steakhouse, Bedrock Bar & Grill from June 11 to 19.

This Father's Day, Treat beef-loving dads to a three-course set lunch special ($98++ per pax), elegantly paired with a complimentary glass of Inspired Company Shiraz Cabernet.

PHOTO: Bedrock Bar & Grill

Begin with the delicious House Smoked Duck Breast, then indulge in the Woodfire Grilled Wagyu Picanha & Garlic Butter Shrimp, grilled over Bedrock's signature applewood fire. Finish off the meal with the crunchy and rich Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch mousse cake.

The Father's Day three-course set lunch is available from June 11 to 19 (lunch only), at Bedrock Bar & Grill, 96 Somerset Rd, #01-05 Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard, Singapore 238163.

Gifts to buy

A Mindful Mixology Weekender

We know that dad deserves a well-deserved rest. This year, why not give him (and perhaps, mom) the gift of physical and mental rest through The Ascott Limited's Rest & Recharge @ Citadines Wellness Staycation Packages.

In conjunction with STB Wellness Festival 2023, these 3D2N packages offer a range of restful workshops and experiences to explore physical, mental, and emotional rest.

PHOTO: The Ascott Limited Singapore

In the Mindful Mixology Weekender at Citadines Rochor Singapore, guests can hunt for fresh ingredients at the vibrant Little India's spice market and create their own spirit-free or low alcohol mindful beverages with the guidance of a guest Mixologist.

For a wind-down, guests then partake in a guided restorative yoga session to promote inner peace and relaxation.

Book the 3D2N Mindful Mixology Weekender at Citadines Rochor Singapore staycation experience from now till June 30, for a stay between June 2 to July 9, to enjoy an exclusive rate of $485. This package is exclusive for Ascott Star Rewards members.

Coravin’s Wine Preservation Systems

For a dad that loves his wines, Coravin's Wine Preservation Systems can be the ideal luxury gift.

Best known for pioneering wine preservation systems, US-based global wine technology company Coravin keeps every sip of your favourite bottles as fresh as the first time you popped it open.

PHOTO: Coravin's Wine Preservation Systems

Among the high-tech tools, the Coravin Pivot ($217) is our favourite. The practical two-part wine tool helps to preserve wines for up to four weeks, and relieves us from the worry of finishing an entire bottle each time.

Alternatively the Pivot+ ($273) levels things up, thanks to its Pivot Aerator attachment that instantaneously enhances the aroma and flavour of Dad's most-loved wines. The preservation systems work on beer & sake too!

Forest Child’s leather goods

If pops is a discerning leather lover, Forest Child is the way to go for Father's Day.

Made using high-grade, biodegradable materials, the spot churns out gorgeous handcrafts bespoke leather goods. Expect premium vegetable tanned leathers from Italy.

PHOTO: Forest Child

Our personal favourites include the Casio Takino Watch Set ($138), the Moda Minimalist Wallet ($159) and the Belt Up ($109) with various personalisation and customisable options available.

Each of their minimalist leather creations are handcrafted to order, so order in advance to get your items on time.

Sony RX10 IV camera

For a dad that's a photography junkie, The Sony RX10 IV ($2,523), makes for the ultimate gift.

PHOTO: Sony Electronics

Made with wildlife photography in mind, the Sony RX10 IV features high-speed shooting capabilities that enables users to capture 24 frames per second. This will also entice F1 lovers we think, with the grand prix fast-approaching.

Thanks to its silent electronic shutter, now there will be minimal distraction too. Not to forget that the RX10 IV comes with ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-600mm F2.4-F4 lens that ensures outstanding image quality throughout the entire zoom range, all the way up to ultra-telephoto.

ALSO READ: Father's Day gift guide: Handpicked gift ideas for the man who deserves the best

This article was first published in City Nomads.