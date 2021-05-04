15 flattering swimwear brands for a beach or staycation getaway

It’s likely been more than a year since any of us have been on sun-kissed beach vacations. Other than reminisce of a Bali getaway at tropical cafes, you can always count on a beach day or staycation to get some vitamin D and relieve the travel itch!

For a summer holiday feel, we can’t think of anything more apt than chilling by the pool, having a picnic by the beach, or taking a dip in the water. While at it, remember to take photos to commemorate these extraordinary times.

We’ve rounded up the prettiest swimwear to complete your Singapore holiday experience. Whether you love bikinis or one-pieces, these designs from our favourite swimwear brands will make your heart flutter.

1. Haikini

PHOTO: Haikini

Where to buy: www.haikini.co

Price: From $42 for tops, from $38 for bottoms, from $72 for sets

Shipping: $4 flat-rate shipping

Haikini is a surf-focused swimwear brand that enables everyone to enjoy stylish and functional pieces. They offer a variety of bikini tops and bottoms for all activity levels and coverage preferences, so you can go about your day without worrying about nip-slips or loose straps.

Tops-wise, they recommend first-time customers to try their signature style, the reversible Classic Sports Bikini Top ($47), which has a thicker underbust band for support, a flattering scoop-neck cut, and a bunch of colourways. There’s also a minimal Cami Bikini Top ($42-$47), the feminine Sweetheart Bikini Top ($47-$52), and an Off-Shoulder Bikini Top ($45-$52) option. Ladies who require more support, prefer higher coverage, or have broader shoulders can opt for their latest 2-in-1 Scoop Neck Bikini Top ($47-$52).

If you like cheeky bottoms, you’ll love their Classic Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($38-$42). You can try the Strappy Thong Bottom ($38) if you want some extra spice, the 80s Rise Cheeky Bottom ($42) for a classic mid-rise, or the High Waist Bottom ($45) for the appearance of longer legs.

We find their size chart to be accurate, but if you’re worried about sizing, you can make full use of their ‘try before you buy’ service that lets you check out without paying, go to a store to try on the pieces, and only pay for the pieces you choose to purchase.

2. PINKSALT

PHOTO: Pinksalt

Where to buy: www.pinksaltswim.co or in-store at 16B Haji Lane or Design Orchard

Price: From $149 for sets, from $139 for one-pieces

Shipping: Free shipping on all orders

Struggling to find flattering and fashionable one-pieces ? Founders Belinda and Su May understand it all too well. After finding limited swimwear options for women who prefer higher coverage, they decided to create PINKSALT.

PINKSALT is a Singaporean swimwear and resort wear label that aims to bridge the gap between modern and fashionable swimwear and resort wear . The most important things to the brand? Fashion, function, versatility, and sustainability.

Pieces are made in thick, high-quality materials, allowing users to wear the one-pieces as bodysuits, longline bikini tops as crop tops, and swimwear for light exercises like yoga or pilates.

Most swimwear brands focus on the silhouettes, but how many go the extra mile to ensure that the swimwear patterns are specially designed to flatter your body shape? We like how PINKSALT uses placement prints, rather than repeating patterns in their designs.

Eager to try out their pieces? There’s free shipping within Singapore, 14-day returns, and you can find their pieces in Design Orchard. More excitingly, they’re opening their first retail store on April 16, at 16B Haji Lane so you can try on all the pieces you like.

Don’t forget to check out their matching pareos , accessories , and activewear too.

3. Kulani Kinis

PHOTO: Kulani Kinis

Where to buy: www.kulanikinis.com.au

Price: From $60 for tops, from $60 for bottoms, $99 for one-pieces

Shipping: $24 or free Express shipping on orders above $150

Kulani Kinis aims to cater to all their customers’ needs, wants, and body shapes by offering bikinis in a wide range of styles for every shape and size.

Smaller-busted ladies can enjoy the comfortable low-coverage stylist such as the minimal, triangle, bralette, bandeau, or tanning bikini top. For medium coverage and support, try the crop, long crop, triangle cross-back. There are also underwire, super supportive, and 2XL-3XL styles.

Even their bottoms allow you to be spoiled for choice because there are full coverage and high-waisted bottoms for those who prefer more coverage, and a whole lot of risqué options like tanning, cheeky, Brazilian, and thong bottoms. And of course, they offer 2XL-3XL styles for bottoms too.

If you’re looking for dainty floral prints in the sweetest pastel colours, this is the brand for you. You’ll feel super cute in their minimal bikinis, such as the Minimal Bikini Top (USD45, (S$62) and Cheeky Bikini Bottom USD44. Every set of Kulani Kinis can be purchased for under USD100, and each piece and pattern is unique to the brand.

We also love that they offer extensive customer support on sizing to ensure you find the best fit since the various materials can sit differently on your body. Check out Kulani Kinis for the cutest floral print bikinis.

4. Babe Cave Swim

PHOTO: Babe Cave Swim

Where to buy: www.babecaveswim.com or Shop Outfyt at 35 Haji Lane

Price: From $45 for tops, from $35 for bottoms, from $65 for one-pieces

Shipping: Free normal shipping on all orders, free tracked shipping on orders above $100

This Singaporean brand was born in 2018 because the founder, Amy, wanted to curate a swimwear line that embodies the important women in her life. This is why every piece is named after a person that has made an impact in her life.

BabeCave Swim aims to create chic bikinis with luxurious and sustainable materials while keeping them affordable. You can get most sets for under $115 and one-pieces for under $95. There’s also an under $35 section for those on a budget. ​

Their sustainable swimwear is made in Bali in limited quantities to prevent wastage. Since they do mini-batch releases, you can sign up for their newsletter to stay up to date with their latest collections, be the first one to put in your order, and enjoy exclusive discounts.

P.S. For all batik lovers, BabeCave Swim has a sister brand, BabeCave Batik, that offers gorgeous batik tops and accessories.

5. Amber

PHOTO: Amber

Where to buy: www.amber-swim.com

Price: From $35 for tops, from $34 for bottoms, from $73 for one-pieces

Shipping: Free shipping

This local swimwear label founded by a former corporate lawyer aims to deliver iconic, simple and wearable designs.

The Danielle one-piece ($79) is the perfect example as it is sophisticated, stylish, and supportive. Amber’s designs feature their signature aesthetic of rich velvet accents on a blend of soft nylon and spandex, complete with delicate rose gold hardware that is hand-sewn onto each piece.

6. Moana Bikini

PHOTO: Moana Bikini

Where to buy: international.moanabikini.com

Price: From $95 for tops, $95 for bottoms, $151 for sets, $171 for one-pieces

Shipping: Free worldwide Express shipping

Instagram fitness, self-love, and women empowerment influencer Karina Irby, founded Moana Bikini with the intention of empowering women to feel confident in their bodies. This body-inclusive brand promotes every shape and size in hopes of reducing negative comparisons and body standards seen on social media.

We can’t recommend Moana Bikini enough to those who want to feel like they’re in a Lilo and Stitch movie because the fun prints are bound to brighten your day.

ALSO READ: 10 Insta-worthy swimwear for your next staycation

Whether you like one-pieces, matching sets, mixing and matching different tops and bottoms, you need to try these high-quality pieces. All their swimwear is made with luxurious Italian fabric that feels smooth, soft, and super comfortable on your skin.

For those who prefer more toned-down pieces, Moana bikini has designed a solid-colour collection to be released soon.

7. Roxy

PHOTO: Roxy

Where to buy: www.roxy.com.sg

Price: From $35 for tops, from $35 for bottoms, from $71 for one-pieces

Shipping: $19.95 Express shipping or free Express shipping on orders above $100

This Australian swim and surf brand was created by Quiksilver when they decided to start a women’s line in 1990.

Created for active women, Roxy offers a range of swimwear options including one-pieces with plunging necklines, square necklines, high necklines, short-sleeve, and long-sleeve designs. They even have boardshorts, rashguards, and wetsuits to go with their swimwear pieces.

If you’re not planning to surf, check out other collections such as basic and not-so-basic bikinis, high-coverage tankinis, and SUP.

8. Align Swim

PHOTO: Align Swim

Where to buy: www.alignswim.com or in-store at Design Orchard

Price: From $75 for tops, from $59 for bottoms, from $99 for one-pieces

Shipping: $4 or free shipping on orders above $80

You can support yet another Singaporean brand with Align Swim. It creates minimalist swimwear designed to align with your body and celebrate the diversity of all silhouettes. Made to make every woman feel comfortable in their own skin, the versatile and effortless basics are created to take you to both the beach and city.

The classic Harper One-Piece (S$109), is business in the front and party in the back. You have a scoop neck for coverage and thick straps for support, and a low U-shape cut at the back that spices up the look. You can also wear this as a bodysuit paired with denim shorts or jeans!

There’s also a variety of bikini top styles including bandeau, triangle, toga, and ruffle, and bikini bottom styles including classic, high-waisted, and side tie.

Handmade in Bali, the pieces are made from two main materials, Econyl and Repreve. Econyl is a regenerated nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic from landfills and oceans all over the world, and Repreve is a performance fibre made from recycled plastic bottles.

The factory makes monthly donations to women and children in need and factory workers receive 13 months’ salary well over the minimum wage and free medical insurance.

9. Seafolly

PHOTO: Seafolly

Where to buy: www.seafolly.com/sg

Price: From $49 for tops, from $49 for bottoms, from $89 for one-pieces

Shipping: $15 flat-rate or free shipping on orders above $50

If you love swimwear, you’ve definitely heard of Seafolly. This swimwear brand was born in Australia in 1975 to embody and spread the joy of Australian summers.

No matter your body shape, size, colour of choice, or preferred pattern, there’s something for you. Seafolly offers a variety of reversible styles that allow you to mix and match between prints, solids, and designs.

There’s a bikini top to flatter every bust size – choose from a wide range of styles including bandeau, bralette, bustier, triangle, halter, singlet, and fuller cup. Same goes for bottoms with their Brazilian, side-tie, hipster, higher coverage, high-waisted, and boardshort styles. Don’t forget about their one-pieces, too!

10. K.Blu

PHOTO: K.Blu

Where to buy: www.kblu.com

Price: From $80 for tops, from $80 for bottoms, from $185 for one-pieces

Shipping: $3.50 or free shipping on orders above $200

Local brand K.Blu creates luxury swimwear, focusing on designs with multi-cultural prints and colours inspired by the sun, sea, and sand.

Their sustainability efforts include heat transfer sublimation printing, carefully planning each print to reduce fabric waste, and using durable fabrics made from eco-friendly materials.

Their most unique collection by far is the Nonya range with beautiful Peranakan prints. Their swimwear styles are made to flatter Asian figures, and come in sizes up to XXL.

The popular Nonya Halter One-Piece Suit (S$210) streamlines your silhouette with colour blocking and a playful low neckline. The recyclable Lycra fabric is smooth and stretchable, and even offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

They have a variety of swimwear styles including strapless one-pieces ($255), long-sleeve one-pieces ($195), bikins ($180), tankinis ($180), and rashguards ($202).

To better serve customers during the pandemic, K.Blu has a Telegram chatbot that will help you with sizing questions and finding the right swimwear.

11. August Society

PHOTO: August Society

Where to buy: www.augustsociety.com

Price: From $89 for tops, from $89 for bottoms, from $149 for one-pieces

Shipping: $7 or free courier on orders over $60

Love local sustainable swimwear brands? August Society is another one to add to your list. It’s named after the founder Toni’s obsession over August vacations in Corsica, France, to capture the European vacation vibes and joie de vivre.

The timeless-looking pieces are produced from top-quality recycled fabrics that come with UPF 50+ sun protection, and are resistant to chlorine, sunblock and oil.

Prints and styles are designed in-house and produced in limited numbers. You’ll be spoiled for choice with their bikini tops, bikini bottoms, one-pieces, swim shorts, leggings, rash guards, and zip-ups.

August Society also has collections for men and kids so you can get the whole family decked in fashionable and functionable swimwear.

12. Vitamin A Swim

PHOTO: Vitamin A Swim

Where to buy: www.vitaminaswim.com

Price: From $133 for tops, from $133 for bottoms, from $245 for one-pieces

Shipping: $40 flat-rate shipping

Vitamin A emphasises feminine designs and sustainable innovation. Produced with their signature EcoLux fabric, a superior luxe fabric made from recycled nylon, their pieces make you feel sexy and confident. Nature lovers will feel good buying from Vitamin A because a portion of proceeds goes directly to environmental organisations that support ocean protection.

Take their new Bardot Bodysuit USD185, for example. It is made to elongate your body and give it a sculpted look with its deep plunge, sexy scooped back, waist cut-out and toga-style top. It’s the perfect mix of coverage, sexiness and style.

Not into one-pieces? They’ve got you covered with swim tops, swim bottoms, cover-ups, and accessories to match.

13. Fae

PHOTO: Fae

Where to buy: www.fae.house

Price: From $89 for tops, from $89 for bottoms

Shipping: $20 flat-rate Express shipping

Love cheeky bikinis? You have to check out Fae for maximum style and sexiness. Their most popular bikini set is the Gypsy Top ($94) which has a V-wire front to accentuate your bust, and high-waisted Goi Bottoms ($94) with vertical panels to elongate your legs.

They also have classic triangle bikini tops ($89), underwire bralettes ($89), and a convertible halter to bandeau top ($89).

All their bottoms are super cheeky, but you won’t have to worry about any discomfort with their thong bikinis because Fae uses luxurious lace lined with Italian fabric made with Econyl to ensure comfort.

14. H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Where to buy: www2.hm.com/en_asia2 or in-store at multiple locations

Price: From $16.95 for tops, from $8.95 for bottoms, from $16.95 for one-pieces

Shipping: Free shipping if you sign up for their newsletter

H&M Studio is H&M’s most fashion-forward offering that is developed by the dedicated in-house design team at the brand’s Stockholm atelier. Many women love H&M for the affordable prices, wide size range, and availability in Singapore.

This fun-looking Patterned Swimsuit ($59.95, online-exclusive) provides coverage and ease of movement, while offering a deeper neckline and U-back for a sexy touch.

15. Triangl

PHOTO: Triangl

Where to buy: www.triangl.com

Price: From $92 for tops, from $92 for bottoms, from $119 for sets

Shipping: $26 flat-rate Express shipping

Triangl started promoting their signature neoprene triangle bikinis on Tumblr and has become one of the most known swimwear brands on Instagram for its ability to keep up with the latest fashion trends, and coming up with special swimwear designs.

Their neoprene triangle bikinis have made way for glittery ones such as the Kate Bikini USD89. The textured scoop-neck bikini crop top and matching high-waisted bottoms will make you look stylish without showing too much skin.

ALSO READ: Singapore is swimwear brand Seafolly's top market

This article was first published in Her World Online.