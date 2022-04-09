15 life lessons to learn from Jade Seah

“Ironically, it was only in my 30s – with the arrival of fine lines and the first signs of ageing – that I started to fully embrace the looks I was given. For example, throughout most of my youth, I insisted on having bangs to cover my high forehead. These days, I’ll happily pull my hair off my face and feel no less attractive for it.

I am fully aware that there will always be someone younger and prettier. However, I also know that there is only one of me – not just in terms of looks, but also in terms of personality.

Meeting so many kinds of people over the course of my life has made me realise that a person’s beauty comprises so many facets. One’s physical features, and the proportions in which they exist with other elements, contribute to one’s attractiveness, for sure. But other things, like wit, character, disposition and charisma, also add to the sum of a person’s appeal.

I finally feel beautiful in my mid-30s, and what led to this shift had nothing to do with meeting beauty standards or ideals. And I certainly wish that more women would realise this sooner than I did!”