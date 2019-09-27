15 post-wedding truths from real brides

So the wedding band is finally on your finger! You can't wait to dive into a new chapter with your hubby - and then - the little gritty, real facts of being married start popping up. The good, the bad, and sometimes, just the plain ugly.

Never mind the most obvious one, as one girlfriend puts it, "Well you can't date other men anymore, just take your mind off," when asked what it's like to be married.

Point taken - and here, more pointers to share.

#1 GETTING MARRIED ISN'T THE SAME AS BEING MARRIED

"Your wedding's just a day; being married is for keeps. While it's fine to get excited about wedding preparations, it's equally good to understand how marriage preparation courses can help.

It has done wonders for us, and helped us learn how to manage potential areas of conflict, for example." - Ng Soo Hong, 37, married nine years

#2 HUSBANDS CAN'T READ MINDS, STILL

"Even when they've shared your life and your bed for 10 years, and you've given them kids - husbands stay as clueless as when they were your boyfriends.

I still need to tell my husband what I want or don't want - men just aren't as good at picking up signals." - Selina Lau, 45, married 12 years

#3 SOMEONE TO SHARE YOUR LIFE WITH

PHOTO: 123rf

It may sound mushy, but having someone to share their life with, ranks high on most people's lift list. "For a start, there's someone now to help with achieving certain goals like buying and building a new home together.

I have somebody who's my sparring partner, who helps me see things from a different perspective, and yet, who accepts me for who I am, and vice versa.

Above all, I now have someone to share the good and the bad with. Together, we emerge stronger and thankful for our blessings. I am a better person because I am married." - Lynn Lau, 46, married 16 years

#4 YOU DON'T "COMPLETE" EACH OTHER – AND THAT'S OKAY

"Don't expect your spouse to make you complete, and therefore, happy. We're both complete, human beings in our own right, responsible for our own happiness, not extensions of each other." - Joyce Lim, 56, married 30 years

#5 YOU GIVE UP SOME INDEPENDENCE – AND THAT MAY BE GOOD, SOMETIMES

"We married late, so I was used to making decisions and doing stuff without having to think about another person. But when I had a miscarriage, I suddenly found myself 'emotionally weak', and unable to handle so many things.