16 egg-cellent Easter 2023 promotions and deals in Singapore

Has anyone else been feeling a little déjà vu? During the Chinese New Year 2023 season earlier this year, we saw rabbit-themed snacks, ang baos, bags and everything. Now, less than two months later, bunnies are hopping back into our IG feeds and bus stop ads once more for Easter.

Welcome to the season of fluffy yellow chicks, pastel painted eggs, and…a surprising range of sweet Easter promotions and deals. We round up the best promotions and deals this Easter season has to offer, including $5 jiggly castella cake, up to 63 per cent off teak furniture, and an enormous Easter buffet brunch with over 300 Easter themed dishes.

Food

1. Ah Ma Homemade Cake: $5 original castella cake

Remember those jiggly cake cutting videos on TikTok?

They're actually castella sponge cakes, and Singapore has its very own Ah Mah Homemade Cake selling these giant pillows of soft, fluffy, eggy goodness. These cakes are so light that it's easy to inhale half the box before you can stop yourself — trust me, I speak from experience.

This Good Friday and Easter period, Ah Mah Homemade Cake is having a purchase-with-purchase promotion: Get an original castella cake at $5 (usual price: $9.50) when you buy another flavoured castella cake. These are the available flavours and their prices:

Banana Walnut ($12.50)

Pandan ($12.50)

Cheese ($12.50)

Marble ($12.50)

Ondeh ($13.50)

Salted Egg ($13.50)

Chocolate ($14.50)

$5 original castella cake (with purchase) — Ah Ma Homemade Cake

Dates : Now till April 16, 2023 (Unless they’ve already fixed it, you might see their Instagram post caption say April 14, 2023, while the photo says April 16. We called them to double check the last day is indeed April 16!)

Address : Paya Lebar Square #B1-46 / VivoCity #B2-K7

Contact : 84181772

Where to buy: Grab your cakes in-store or online from now till April 16, 2023.

2. Cocoa Trees: Easter sale, Easter bags, and sure-win prizes

Easter isn't complete without chocolate eggs, and The Cocoa Trees might just be the best place to stock up on them. They've named their Easter sale "Off With The Eggs", and are taking up to 37 per cent off a range of chocolate eggs. Some of these deals include:

Buy two, save 25 per cent: Reese's Gold Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Bunny, Hershey's Kisses Egg Hunt Milk Chocolate, and Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Polka Dot Eggs

Buy three for $12 (U.P. $6.40 for one): Zaini Chocolate Eggs Tripacks (Paw Patrol, Hello Kitty, Avengers, Tsum Tsum, Disney Princess, Toy Story, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Hot Wheels)

Don’t forget to check out The Cocoa Trees' cute Easter bags in-store and their non-Easter, regular promotional deals while you’re at it. These also count towards the minimum $50 spend (online or in-store) to get you a sure-win egg prize containing a voucher or gift of some kind.

You will need to sign up as a member to redeem your golden egg, but membership is free and comes with a bonus $5 voucher (minimum $30 spend) on your first purchase. Pretty worth it for chocoholics!

Psst, if you're purchasing your Easter goodies online, use your UOB card to get eight per cent off with minimum $80 spend with the promo code UOBCOCOA.

Easter sure-win prizes at The Cocoa Trees

Date : Now till April 9, 2023

Where to buy : Physical stores or online store

3. LPB Market: Easter Sale 2023 - Chocolates, hampers and feasts

PHOTO: LPB Market

LPB Market is a French deli that sells cheeses, cold cuts, and meats. For Easter, they've also stocked up on a large assortment of chocolate eggs and chocolate Easter bunnies, all currently on sale. On top of the chocolate feast, also on sale are cheese platters, premium lamb and beef cuts, and festive Easter hampers that look like something out of an Enid Blyton story.

LPB Market: Easter Sale 2023

Date : Ongoing now, end date unspecified.

View LPB Market Easter 2023 items online

4. Bread Street Kitchen & Bar: 7kg golden XXL chocolate egg giveaway

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar (yes, that Gordon Ramsay restaurant) is going big this Easter with a ginormous Easter egg giveaway. No cute, palm-sized chocolate eggs here. This whopper weighs in at seven kilograms of gold-covered dark chocolate. It'll go home with two lucky diners who visit Bread Street Kitchen for lunch this Easter weekend and tuck in to their Easter set lunch menu ($88++ per person).

Bread Street Kitchen & Bar: Golden XXL chocolate egg giveaway

Date : April 8 or 9, 2023, giveaway qualification is lunch only

Menu : View Easter menu ($88++/pax)

Address : L1-81, The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Contact: 6688 5665

5. Grain Singapore: 10% off Ember Smokery

Easter isn't just the best time for chocolate bunnies and egg painting. It's also a fantastic time to stock up on smoked meats!

This Easter weekend, you can get 10 per cent off Ember Smokery's smoked meats at Grain Singapore with the promo code EMBERFOREASTER. Before you go ham (pun intended), do note that the discount amount is capped at $30.

Grain Singapore: 30 per cent off Ember Smokery

Date : Now till April 9, 2023

Shop Ember Smokery on Grain now.

6. InterContinental Singapore: Family-friendly Easter brunch

This Easter, three heavyweights at InterContinental Singapore (LUCE by Davide Giacomelli, The Lobby Lounge, and Man Fu Yuan) are teaming up to bring you their biggest Easter brunch yet.

The hotel's first ever Whimsical Easter Sunday Big Brunch will offer an immense spread of close to 300 Easter-themed dishes and 16 live stations and food offerings. It's the perfect Easter brunch option for families, with an indoor bouncy castle, ball pit, and an Easter Egg Hunt to keep the kids entertained.

The young ones will also love the pastel-hued, adorable egg/bunny-themed desserts, including "The Hatter", "Poison Mushroom", Easter Rainbow Macaron Tower, and "Easter Snow Egg". Adults will appreciate that these pastries and cakes are specially handcrafted by award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Desmond Lee.

Whimsical Easter Sunday Big Brunch at InterContinental Singapore

Price : From $178++ per adult / $128++ per child (six to 11 years old) / $88++ per child (three to five years old

Date and time : Sunday, April 9, 2023, 12.30pm – 3.30pm

Address : Level One, InterContinental Singapore, 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966

Contact : +65 6825 1008

View menu | View programme booklet | Book now

7. Eatigo: $5 cash voucher

Dining out this Easter holiday season? Book your restaurant reservation on Eatigo with the promo code EASTER23 to get a $5 voucher. Some other deets:

You must dine by April 9, 2023 (not book by April 9, 2023) with a minimum of two pax.

The $5 cash voucher reward you receive will expire one month later on May 9, 2023.

Eatigo has not specified a minimum spend on your reservation. Happy Easter!

Eatigo: $5 cash voucher

Date : Book and dine by April 9, 2023

Book on your Eatigo app with the promo code EASTER23

8. Butter Studio: Cute Easter cupcakes and cookies

On a cuteness scale of one to ten, Easter-themed pastries and bakes always rank at least 11. Just look at these adorable cupcakes from Butter Studio!

These Easter-themed sweet treats are available for a limited time only, from now till April 9, 2023. Here's a list of the products and their prices:

Sweet Easter Cupcakes (three designs) — six for $30

Easter Holiday cookies (two designs) — six for $33 or one for $5.80

Joyful Spring Easter Box (three cupcakes+two cookies) — $27

Admittedly, these aren't the most affordable bakes. But for a one-off treat, just because it's Easter, why not splurge a little? Just be sure you use the right credit card to maximise your rewards.

Easter-themed cupcakes and cookies at Butter Studio

Date : Now till April 9, 2023

Where to buy : Order online

9. Krispy Kreme: Whimsical Easter donuts

What did we just say about Easter pastries being adorable? Krispy Kreme donuts have never looked this cute:

Like other limited edition Easter goodies on this list, the last day you can get your hands on these colourful donuts is April 9, 2023. You can get them in-store or on your preferred food delivery platform.

Easter-themed donuts at Krispy Kreme

Date : Now till April 9, 2023

Where to buy : All Krispy Kreme outlets / Krispy Kreme online delivery

Lifestyle and shopping

10. Scanteak Good Friday Sale: Up to 63% off

While teak isn't the most expensive wood out there, it's certainly not cheap. So if you have your heart set on a piece of teak furniture, this Good Friday and Easter season is the perfect time to make your purchase.

Scanteak is offering up to 63 per cent off and 10+2 per cent off bedroom and storage items from April 6 to 16, 2023. Some of their larger discounts include 57 per cent off a KORS three-seater sofa (now $1,499) and 61 per cent off a RINGA 3ft single bed frame (now $299).

Scanteak Good Friday Sale

Date : April 6 to 16, 2023

Where to buy : Shop online or visit a Scanteak showroom

11. The Brick Shop: Free LEGO Easter Basket

If your child loves LEGO (or heck, if you do — no shame!) head down to The Brick Shop from now till April 9, 2023 to get your hands on this cute, limited-edition LEGO Easter Basket. It's yours for free with a minimum spend of $115 on any LEGO sets in a single receipt.

The Brick Shop: Free LEGO Easter Basket

Date : Now till April 9, 2023

Visit any of The Brick Shop’s LEGO Certified Stores to redeem.

12. Clarins Singapore: Free gifts worth up to $315

Love facial products, or need to get started with your skincare regime? Clarins is a great option for you to stock up this Easter 2023, with several good offers:

Visit their website and click on the cutest Easter egg. You'll get a surprise gift — we got a promo code to redeem a scrub with minimum $100 spend.

Get a free gift set of up to nine items (worth up to $315) with $350 spend. Alternatively, get smaller gift sets with $180 spend or $250 spend.

Choose a discounted Clarins product and get an Easter Mystery Bag to go with it. It'll contain a six-piece gift worth up to $123.

Clarins Easter sale

Date : Now till April 16, 2023

Shop Clarins’ Easter promotions online.

13. Singapore Mint: Good Friday Easter Sale up to 57% off

Yup, the Singapore Mint doesn't just sell coins. This Easter holiday season, the Singapore Mint is holding a Good Friday Easter Sale on several gold-foil and silver-plated figurines and frames.

We see discounts of up to 57 per cent off, and the best part is that both members and non-members get to enjoy these limited-time prices. Normally, you'd need to pay $200 (lifetime membership) or $50 (one-year membership) to enjoy member discounts.

Singapore Mint: Good Friday Easter Sale

Date : Ongoing now, end date unspecified.

View Good Friday Easter Sale items online

14. Grand Copthorne Waterfront: 3x points and $20 dining credit

Who knew Easter would be a great time to go on a staycation? At Grand Copthorne Waterfront, book and stay by April 28, 2023 to stand a chance to get triple points and $20 F&B credit.

Do note your period of stay needs to fall somewhere between now and April 28, 2023. You also need to be a My Millennium member to qualify, but on the plus side, membership is free!

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Easter Sale

Dates : Book and stay now till April 28, 2023

Book Grand Copthorne Waterfront rooms online.

15. LINK Outlet Warehouse sale: Up to 80% off

There's nothing like a good old warehouse sale to get stuff at the lowest prices.

LINK Outlet offers affordable, off-season deals on sports and lifestyle items, such as footwear, clothing, bags, and other accessories. It looks like they hold a warehouse sale every few months or so, and their latest is happening this Easter weekend.

One product you can get at rock bottom prices is a pair of Crocs from the RX line range. While these usually cost from $70 to $114, they're going for just $25 a pair this Easter weekend!

LINK Outlet Warehouse sale

Date and time : April 6 to 9, 2023, 11am to 7pm

Address : 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

16. Mummys Market Baby Fair @ Expo: Over 250,000 products and brands

Calling all mums, dads, and parents-to-be! You don't want to miss this mega baby fair happening at the Singapore Expo this Easter weekend.

Boasting over 250,000 products and brands, the Mummys Market Baby Fair is apparently the biggest baby fair in not just Singapore, but the whole of Southeast Asia. If you register with them online, you'll also receive a pregnancy goodie bag, discount coupons, and a full list of exclusive deals and early bird specials. We're not sure how big the discounts will be, but the sheer size of the fair is impressive enough to warrant a trip down even if the bun is still in the oven.

Mummys Market Baby Fair @ Expo

Dates : April 7 to 9, 2023

Time : Friday & Saturday, 11am to 9pm; Sunday, 11am to 8pm

Address : Singapore Expo Hall 5

Visit the Mummys Market Baby Fair website to register for exclusive deals and a pregnancy goodie bag

This article was first published in MoneySmart.