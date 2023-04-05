Egg-citing Easter meals for the whole family

We just couldn't resist including that overused "egg-citing" Easter pun in our headline, but despite that ChatGPT-esque move, we want you to know that we've taken pains to present you with a selection of Easter meals that are relatively affordable considering the amount of food you'll get for the price.

Of course there are lots of egg dishes (our headline would be irrelevant if there weren't, wouldn't it?) and plenty of chocolate and hot cross buns on the dessert selection. Essentially, here's a short list of places to celebrate Easter or the start of spring with plenty of good food and fresh vibes.

Alley On 25

PHOTO: Andaz Singapore

The Easter Lazy Breakfast buffet at Alley on 25 (from $88 per adult and $44 per child, on April 8 and 9) comes with face painting activities, balloon sculpting and all sorts of fun stuff. And then there's the spread. Nosh on an endless flow of seafood on ice, sashimi, and cage-free egg dishes, before heeding the call of the carving station where sausages, roasted lamb shoulder and lamb leg await.

You also get to choose from eight main course options that include lobster and eggs Benedict with Avruga caviar, tiger prawns with saffron risotto, Angus beef burger, or shepherd's pie. Add $40 per person for bottomless Andaz Pilsner, wines, and access to the do-it-yourself cocktail bar where you can mix your own bloody Marys and mojitos.

db Bistro & Oyster Bar

PHOTO: db Bistro & Oyster Bar

The always excellent db Bistro & Oyster Bar's spring-inspired four-course menu ($120, available for dinner from April 7 to 9) offers a pick from two appetisers: traditional English pea soup with smoked bacon and rosemary cream or a jumbo asparagus salad with a mustard and tarragon-infused poached egg dressing. Those come after you are served an Oscietra caviar blini with smoked salmon and cream fraiche.

Of course there's lamb (the Easter/spring repast would not be complete without lamb) — in this case, New Zealand lamb with morels and mint jus — or ask for the Norwegian sea trout with artichokes, petite Easter egg radishes and sorrel sauce. Dessert is a refreshing strawberry and rhubarb trifle layered with custard, lime biscuits and strawberries from Jeju Island.

La Brasserie

Posh up your Easter repast at Fullerton Bay Hotel’s La Brasserie (from $128 per adult, $64 per child, April 8 and 9) where the meal features the likes of Boston lobster and Alaskan king crab legs on ice, scrambled or sous vide cage-free eggs crowned with black truffles, sea urchin and Oscietra caviar, and Gundagai lamb leg and crispy roasted pork belly.

If you have little ones in tow, they get access to the children's playroom where they can make friends with the Easter bunny mascot, paint eggs and enjoy their own kid's brunch menu. An Easter Egg Hunt is open to all in the East Garden of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore on April 9 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and 2pm to 3pm.

Osteria Mozza

PHOTO: Osteria Mozza

Osteria Mozza's five-course Easter menu ($138) will be available for dinner from 7 to 9 April and at lunch on 9 April. Expect seasonal dishes like spring minestrone verde with pistachio pesto, spiced spring lamb with herbs and yoghurt, braised chicken leg with grapes and fennel, and melon sorbetto with crème fraiche, orange blossom and seasonal fruit. There are also three cocktails ($26 each) to consider, such as the Chalice Harmony, a modern take on the New York Sour with bourbon, maple syrup, and lemon.

Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse

Begin your Easter feast at the salad and starter bar at Thirty Six Brewlab and Smokehouse, where you can go crazy with things like bread rolls, cold cuts, cheeses and roasted spiced pumpkin salad. But be sure to save room for your choice of main course that might include a bone-in chicken leg, fajita spice-rubbed Norwegian salmon, or sticky barbecued glazed Spanish pork ribs.

The highlight (for us, at least): a crisp, billowy Yorkshire pudding and roasted potatoes that come with each main course. Naturally, there are sweet endings to this meal with choices like hot cross buns, petite cakes, tarts, fruit and creamy chocolate eggs. Available on April 8 and 9 at $88 per adult; kids eat free with every paying adult.

If you want free flow alcoholic drinks, add $98 to that price tag. From 12pm to 3pm on April 9, kids can enjoy an Easter egg colouring session, glitter tattoos, and an Easter egg hunt.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.