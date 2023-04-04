Just opened April 2023: New restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this month

From international chains to local concepts, Singapore continues to be a gastro-hub offering the best from every corner of the world. This month foodies can get a taste of Japanese favourites, Filipino flavourings, new speakeasys and coffee chains from China and Canada. Here are the some new restaurants, cafes and bars in Singapore this April 2023.

Restaurants

iKKAGOYO

Decked out in Sukiya-Zukuri style, iKKAGOYO is a latest and newly-opened kaiseki concept along Amoy Street. At the helm is Chef Mitsutaka Sakamoto from Hyogo, Japan who will be demonstrating his culinary prowess. Inspired by a Japanese proverb that means 'one flower opening up to five petals', at iKKAGOYO look forward to an array of unique and innovative flavours made with fresh in-season ingredients and panache.

The kaiseki restaurant currently offers a fixed-price menu comprising 12 courses at $338 a person. Highlights include eel, skipjack tuna, abalone, Uni, as well as the Kombu Dashi (kelp-seaweed broth).

iKKAGOYO is located at 115 Amoy St, #01-04, Singapore 069935, +65 8457 8732. Open Monday to Saturday, 6.30pm to 10pm.

Salt & Palm

After taking over Sydney, Salt & Palm is finally opening its doors in the bustling streets of Joo Chiat Road in Singapore. Bringing with it a progressive approach to Modern Asian cuisine, the brand is the brainchild of managing director and CEO of Blue Waves — Mark Soetantyo, and his restaurateur extraordinaire and Executive Chef sister Natasya Soetantyo.

On the menu you'll find delights like the signature Prawn Bisque Pasta ($32), as well as the bold Porchetta ($32) of Australian pork belly cooked in a rich coconut gravy with Balinese spice. The modern take on flavours is also brought to the desserts featuring fully vegan iterations like Crème Brulee ($15), made from pandan coconut milk, young coconut meat and jackfruit, and Pavlova ($18), made from aquafaba meringue and mango cream.

Salt & Palm is located at 467 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427678, +65 8939 9617. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm to 11 pm.

Le Bon Funk

After five years at the bustling Club Street, Le Bon Funk's new venture is located in the lively Holland Village. The new day- to-night wine bar and kitchen is a 68-seater space featuring a breezy al fresco terrace.

The Holland Village branch also brings a tight curation of exciting wines, complemented with produce-led plates inspired by the chefs' travels and diverse background. Chow down on the handmade in-house daily Leek Ravioli ($42) with smoked carrot and pea tendrils; or the tender Lamb Neck ($48) served with rapini and grilled gnocchi.

Le Bon Funk is located at 277 Holland Avenue, Singapore 278994, +65 9833 9867. Open Wednesday to Friday, 5pm to 10pm, Saturday to Sunday, 12pm to 10pm. Closed on Monday & Tuesday.

Eden

Celebrating the best of Asia, the opening of the Pullman Singapore Orchard brings us another exciting eatery. The new Eden Restaurant is a lush glasshouse retreat that celebrates the best of Asia through a refined, modern lens. Expect a variety of vibrant dishes such as the Tuna Ceviche with Ikura ($26++) which takes inspiration from the Northeast Thailand dish of Koi Pla or the golden brown Eden Crab Cakes ($26++) to start with.

Whilst mains include the juicy Satay Lamb Rack ($40++) accompanied with charred broccolini and a homemade peanut sauce, as well as the Szechuan T-Bone Steak ($138++ for two people) loaded with a burst of flavour. Sweet treats complete the meal. In addition to the A La Carte menu, a two-course Set Lunch is available ($35++ per pax for a choice of main, dessert and a drink).

Eden Restaurant is located at Pullman Singapore Orchard, 270 Orchard Rd, Level 4, Singapore 238857, +65 6603 8888. Open daily 6.30am to 11 pm.

Cafes

luckin coffee

luckin coffee, China's largest coffee chain opens its first overseas output at Ngee Ann and Marina Square. The coffee chain operates over 8,000 stores in its home country. In Singapore, luckin hopes to open 10 stores island wide housed around Ngee Ann, Marina Square, Guoco Tower, Aperia, Citylink, Tampines 1 and Jewel Changi Airport.

The minimalist blue-and-white stores will boast 100 per cent cashier-less stores, where customers can select, purchase, and pick up their coffee through a mobile app for both dining in and takeaway. Heading down soon? Don't forget to try the luckin's famous Coconut Latte, alongside selections from its 'Little Black Cup' Specialty SOE coffee series and luckin Exfreezo™ series.

luckin coffee has opened outlets at Ngee Ann and Marina Square.

Tim Hortons

Continuing on the theme of international coffee chains, famous Canadian coffee-house, Tim Hortons is making its debut in Singapore. Joining hands with Japanese trading firm Marubeni Corporation, the brand plans to expand to many more locations across Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in the next decade.

Though we are still awaiting a menu launch and other details, some highlights from the North American menu include hearty breakfast sandwiches, wraps, donuts and themed seasonal drinks. Watch this space for more updates!

Tim Horton's opening date and location is yet to be revealed in April 2023.

Cafe USAGI Tokyo

Craving for some tasty Japanese cafe bites like authentic Japanese ice cream, green tea, mochi and more? Cafe USAGI Tokyo has just opened shop in Suntec City, offering Japanese treats with a modern twist. Japanese Chef and Creative Director Yuka Shigeno takes inspiration from the likes of nature, flowers and buildings, and uses only all-natural ingredients and colouring in her dishes.

Heading down soon? Try the soft and chewy Handmade Daifuku, Waffles with Kuromitsu or Maple Syrup and the rich signature Japanese Flavoured Handcrafted Ice Cream made with imported Hokkaido milk. Flavours include Hokkaido Milk & Vanilla, Ceremomial Uji Matcha, Samurai Blue Sea Salt and more.

Café USAGI Tokyo is located at Suntec City Tower 3, 8 Temasek Blvd, #02-615A, Singapore 038983. Open daily 11am to 10pm.

Bars

Synthesis

Synthesis is a hot new speakeasy that has been unveiled at Suntec City. The TCM-themed restaurant bar seeks to offer a nourishing ambiance, along with its food and beverage menu drawing inspiration from traditional Chinese medicine. Expect harmonious combinations of ingredients that restore balance and boost your overall wellbeing.

At the Insta-friendly spot you'll be awarded to wholesome bites like Pani Puri with Cold Assam Curry, as well as Iberico Pork & Prawn Ngoh Hiang.

Pair along cocktails like Uncle Tom's "Kopi O" (Whisky, Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Butter Foam) and Goji-Roni (White Rum, Goji Berry, Italian Vermouth Blend, Campari). As you nourish you tummy, you can also nourish the soul with entertaining live music performances and energetic dance tracks.

Synthesis is located at Suntec City Tower 4, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #01-643, (next to 7-11), Sinagpore 038983, +65 9727 4649. Open Sunday to Wednesday 4pm to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday, 4pm to 2am.

Tajine

This month, Deliciae Hospitality Management proudly presents Tajine, a new authentic Moroccan tapas and cocktail bar at Robertson Quay. Bringing in meticulously handmade and slow-cooked dishes, the restuarnt draws culinary influences from Moroccan cuisine as well as the Mediterranean basin and Africa.

Designed for sharing, dishes include the The Mixed Platter featuring the likes of Zaalouk (grilled eggplant), Khizou Mchermel (cooked carrot salad), and Bessara (fava bean hummus drizzled with extra virgin olive oil).

For tipples to accompany your bites, the sweet and tangy Sumactini is a spin on the classic Martini. Whilst the Marrakesh is a refreshing blend of gin, mezcal, passionfruit, and orgeat.

Tajine is located at 18 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238967, +65 6690 7566. Open Tuesday to Thursday 5pm to 11pm, Friday 12pm to 11pm, Saturday 11am to 11pm, Sunday 11am to 10pm. Closed on Monday.

This article was first published in City Nomads.