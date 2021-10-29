16 iconic Cartier designs you can buy under $10k

Cartier's affinity for elegant, playful and timeless jewellery hits a shiny new high since its inception in 1847.

Well-loved by generations of celebrities and fashionistas alike, the brand has made a name for itself for its unique jewellery pieces that have stood the test of time.

Take, for instance, the Cartier Love bangle — the classic crowd favourite that never goes out of style.

Now if you're looking for new pieces to add to your collection that will never feel dated, here are 16 iconic Cartier designs, under $10k, that will last a lifetime.

Love Bracelet (rose gold), $9,750

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Bracelet SM (white gold), $6,750

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Ring (yellow gold), $2,570

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Ring, 3 Diamonds (rose gold & diamonds), $5,400

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Juste un Clou Bracelet SM (rose gold), $4,750

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Juste un Clou Ring (rose gold & diamonds), $5,900

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Juste un Clou Ring SM (yellow gold), $1,750

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Ballon Bleu de Cartier Watch (40mm, automatic movement, steel, leather), $8,600

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Trinity Ring LM (white gold, yellow gold, rose gold), $3,450

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Ring, 3 Diamonds (yellow gold & diamonds), $5,400

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Ring (rose gold), $2,570

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Juste un Clou Ring (white gold), $3,800

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Ballon Bleu de Cartier Watch (42mm, automatic movement, steel), $9,650

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Panthere de Cartier Watch SM (quartz movement, steel), $5,550

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Santos-Dumont Watch SM (quartz movement, rose gold, steel, leather), $7,650

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

Love Bracelet SM (yellow gold), $6,300

PHOTO: Cartier

Buy it here.

READ MORE: Classic Cartier watches we love and why you need them

This article was first published in Her World Online.