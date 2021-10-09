Classic Cartier watches we love and why you need them

Known for their watchmaking and jewellery craftsmanship, Cartier remains amongst brands that create and innovate with quality new designs that enthral and excite, such as the extensions to the Panthere de Cartier jewellery line.
We have rounded up eight different Cartier watches that are lauded for their timelessness and remains a perennial favourite amongst collectors and watch wearers alike.
These are truly watches worth the investment in.
Cle de Cartier
How do you create a design that appeals to modern sensibilities yet remains timeless and elegant?
Take a leaf out of Cartier’s books with their 2015 release of Cle de Cartier.
A geometric circle hugs the circular dial and is crowned with the brand’s signature sapphire, creating sleek and sophisticated lines that is contemporary yet heirloom-worthy.
From left to right:
1. Cle de Cartier watch: 31mm, automatic movement, steel, $6,000
2. Cle de Cartier watch: 40mm, automatic movement, steel, $7,000
3. Cle de Cartier watch: 35 mm, rose gold, diamonds, $218,000
Tank de Cartier
Created in 1917, the Tank de Cartier was a revolutionary design as it went against the traditional circular designs popular then.
The Tank has found devotees from the late Princess Diana, who was always classy and chic, to former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama.
It really is easy to see why the Tank is such a classic — its simple square and rectangular form is dapper and perfect for any occasion.
From left to right:
1. Tank Francaise watch: Small model, quartz movement, steel, $7,000
2. Tank Louis Cartier watch: Small model, quartz movement, yellow gold, leather, $13,500
3. Tank Francaise watch: Small model, quartz movement, steel, $8,600
Panthere de Cartier
While Panthere de Cartier has only been in the market for 35 years, it has already been lauded for being a timeless watch to add into your repertoire.
The symmetrical square face (inspired by the silhouette of the Eiffel Tower) is beautifully juxtaposed with the sleek, smooth curves of the watch which gives an effortless and enduring beauty, suitable for any style.
From left to right:
1. Panthere de Cartier watch: Small model, quartz movement, rose gold, diamonds, $57,500
2. Panthere de Cartier watch: Medium model, quartz movement, yellow gold, steel, $12,500
3. Panthere de Cartier watch: Medium model, quartz movement, steel, $7,050
READ ALSO: Our favourite gold jewellery watches worth investing in
Santos de Cartier
If you love the aesthetic of the Panthere de Cartier but prefer something with a larger watch face (available in 35.6mm or 39.8mm), Santos de Cartier is just the collection for you.
Similarly, Cartier offers Santos with a calfskin leather strap if metal bracelets are not your style.
Regardless, Santos de Cartier is suitable for people who love to rock the masculine feminine vibe while exuding quiet confidence and style.
From left to right:
1. Santos de Cartier watch: Large model, automatic movement, steel, ADLC, interchangeable rubber and leather bracelets, $11,400
2. Santos de Cartier watch: Large model, automatic movement, rose gold, 2 interchangeable leather bracelets, $26,600
3. Santos de Cartier watch: Large model, hand-wound mechanical movement, steel, $41,100
Ballon Bleu de Cartier
Inspired by the the ethereal quality of balloons, the feminine and soft, round face of Ballon Bleu de Cartier is contrasted with structured roman numerals.
Finally, the trademark sapphire is the piece de resistance that elevates the watch to classic cult status levels.
From left to right:
1. Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch: 33mm, automatic movement, steel, leather, $7,800
2. Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch: 33mm, quartz movement, steel, $8,100
3. Ballon Blanc de Cartier watch: 30 mm, steel, diamonds, leather, $11,500
Baignoire, Hypnose and Crash
These three series combines the best of jewellery aesthetic with watchmaking craftsmanship.
With unique designs like the Crash, inspired by the remains of a Cartier timepiece found at a car crash and reminiscent of the watches by Salvador Dali, the time-warping, optical illusory qualities of the Hypnose, and the perfectly symmetrical qualities of the ellipse in Baignoire, these are statement pieces to add character to your collection.
From left to right:
1. Baignoire watch: Small model, quartz movement, yellow gold, $16,300
2. Hypnose watch: Small model, quartz movement, white gold, black lacquer, diamonds, $240,000
3. Crash watch: Medium model, hand-wound mechanical movement, white gold, diamonds, $122,000
This article was first published in Her World Online.