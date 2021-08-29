Our favourite gold jewellery watches worth investing in

If you find it hard to choose between investing in a watch or a piece of jewellery – have the best of both worlds with an ultra-feminine jewellery watch that also makes a style statement.

We’ve picked seven of our favourite jewellery watches that are easy to wear alone, or stacked with other bracelets. These gold jewellery watches are so well designed, you won’t feel the need for any additional diamonds or gemstones. Plus, with their understated beauty and timeless elegance, they make great heirloom pieces.

Faubourg Polka rose gold watch, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

Serpenti Spiga rose gold and diamond watch, Bvlgari

PHOTO: Bvlgari

Reverso One Duetto 18mm rose gold and diamond watch, Jaeger-LeCoultre

PHOTO: Jaeger-LeCoultre

Hortensia Eden malachite, diamond and polished mesh rose gold watch, Chaumet

PHOTO: Chaumet

Extremely Lady rose gold and diamond watch, $85,500, Piaget

PHOTO: Piaget

Harry Winston Emerald rose gold and diamond watch, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Maillon de Cartier yellow gold watch, $36,000, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

This article was first published in Her World Online.