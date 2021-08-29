Our favourite gold jewellery watches worth investing in

If you find it hard to choose between investing in a watch or a piece of jewellery – have the best of both worlds with an ultra-feminine jewellery watch that also makes a style statement.
We’ve picked seven of our favourite jewellery watches that are easy to wear alone, or stacked with other bracelets. These gold jewellery watches are so well designed, you won’t feel the need for any additional diamonds or gemstones. Plus, with their understated beauty and timeless elegance, they make great heirloom pieces.
Faubourg Polka rose gold watch, Hermes
Serpenti Spiga rose gold and diamond watch, Bvlgari
Reverso One Duetto 18mm rose gold and diamond watch, Jaeger-LeCoultre
Hortensia Eden malachite, diamond and polished mesh rose gold watch, Chaumet
Extremely Lady rose gold and diamond watch, $85,500, Piaget
Harry Winston Emerald rose gold and diamond watch, Harry Winston
Maillon de Cartier yellow gold watch, $36,000, Cartier
This article was first published in Her World Online.