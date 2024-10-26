17 affordable mookata restaurants in Singapore (2024)

Delicious brunch in the morning, followed by roaming the malls and streets of Bangkok on a shopping spree, and topping it off with an indulgent meal of smoky, delicious mookata sounds like an ideal trip in the Thai capital to me.

While having mookata, or Thai BBQ, on the streets of Bangkok is a must do when you're there, fortunately, we can satisfy our mookata cravings in Singapore too.

There are tons of mookata restaurants in Singapore serving unlimited mookata buffets or set meals with a variety of sinfully delicious ingredients ready to be grilled to perfection. From Golden Mile to mookata spots in coffee shops, here's a list of cheap mookata restaurants in Singapore.

Affordable mookata buffets in Singapore

Restaurant Buffet price Family Mookata $14.90 (protein buffet, no seafood) $19.90 (seafood buffet) Super Thai Mookata $18.80 nett (weekday) $21.80 (weekend) Sedap Thai (halal) $22 (excludes seafood) Aroy Mak Mookata $23.90 nett Cheese Story Mookata $29.90 (lunch) $32.90 (dinner) Mr Mookata $29.90 (weekdays) $32.90 (weekends) Siam Square Mookata $32.90 CHICE – The Original Chickata $32.90

Family Mookata

One of the cheapest mookata buffets in Singapore, Family Mookata’s buffet starts from just $14.90 nett for the protein buffet (without seafood) while just $9.90 nett for kids 12 and under! If you want seafood included, it’s just $5 more at $19.90, and $14.90 nett for kids.

The protein buffet includes an assortment of marinated pork and chicken in garlic, Thai flavours and black pepper, as well as vegetables and savoury delights such as luncheon meat, crabstick, fishballs, cheese tofu, etc.

It’s got two outlets — one in Yishun, the other in Bedok — both located in coffee shops, which explains its affordable pricing.

Address: 6 Yishun Industrial Street 1 Northview Bizhub, Singapore 768090 (GHK coffeeshop); 539 Bedok North St 3, #01-593, Singapore 460539 (GHK coffeeshop)

Opening hours: 3pm-11pm (weekdays), 12.30pm – 11pm (weekends) (Yishun); 4pm-10pm (Tue-Fri), 2pm-10pm (weekends)

Super Thai Mookata

Another buffet place under $20? Yup, Super Thai Mookata’s standard buffet starts from just $18.80 on weekdays. What’s more, there’s no GST or service charge so you’ll really get your money’s worth here.

If you want more premium ingredients, the premium buffet is priced at $28.80 (weekdays) and $39.80 (weekends).

Address: 114 Lavender Street, 2, #01-68 CT HUB, Singapore 338729

Opening hours: 1130 am – 10 pm daily

Sedap Thai Mookata – halal mookata

Good news for all Muslim mookata lovers! Sedap Thai is known as the first halal Thai mookata steamboat in Singapore, located in a hawker, the Berseh Food Centre at Jalan Besar.

Buffet prices start from $22 per pax, excluding seafood, but comes with an assortment of marinated beef and chicken. There are also various platters at $24 that come with an assortment of meats, chicken and vegetables.

Address: 166 Jalan Besar, Berseh Food Centre #01-08, Singapore 208877

Opening hours: 430 pm – 930 pm, Monday to Saturdays

Aroy Mak Mookata

Open from late afternoon till night, Aroy Mak Mookata is a dinner place for those craving mookata. Its been around since 2013 and its recipes are said to have been handed down from the owner’s family who are from northern Chiang Rai.

The restaurant’s popular dishes include Chiang Rai-style marinated pork and chicken slices, and authentic traditional homemade chilli sauces. Prices are relatively cheap with buffet starting from $23.90 nett, and a la carte dishes from $1.80. What’s more, it doesn’t charge for GST and service, making it one of the cheaper places out there.

Address: 534 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 368220

Opening hours: 4 – 11 pm daily

Cheese Story Mookata

Formerly at Golden Mile, Cheese Story Mookata has relocated to HomeTeamNS Balestier-JOM. Offering a decent spread of seafood, meats and vegetables, you can grill your favourite ingredients to perfection and dip them inside the restaurant’s signature cheese sauce.

From time to time, there are also new items on the menu for some added variety.

Address: 31 Ah Hood Rd, #01-07, Singapore 329979

Opening hours: 12 pm – 2 am daily

Mr Mookata

4 Thai hunks made headlines in 2023 for being denied entry to Singapore to perform at Mr Mookata. However, they were replaced by 10 buff men from Singapore who wore white cropped singlets that showed off their abs. Unfortunately, that was just for the opening, so if you were hoping for your share of eye candy, you’ll be disappointed.

Men aside, Mr Mookata’s other unique appeal is its 4 types of special homemade chilli sauce, said to be an authentic specialty from Thailand. Until the restaurant holds some new promotion, keep your eyes peeled for future appearances from some hunks.

Address: 516 Liang Seah St, Singapore 188740; 320 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247980

Opening hours: 12 pm – 6 am daily

Siam Square Mookata

One of the pioneers of mookata in Singapore, Siam Square Mookata has been around since 2013 with its first store at Havelock Road and now has 15 outlets across Singapore.

Priding itself on using the freshest and highest quality ingredients marinated to perfection, the restaurant’s claim to fame is its “secret recipe chilli sauce” that comes in 3 levels of spiciness.

Diners can look forward to a premium selection of meats and seafood including pork belly, liver, pork neck, lamb, abalone, squid, prawn, clams, oysters, and special items such as beef shabu, Thai fish sausage, beef karubi, and cheese roll bacon.

Buffet is priced at $32.90, while a la carte options start from $2.

Address: outlets in Havelock, Upper Thomson, Toa Payoh, Clarke Quay, Golden Mile Tower, Clementi, Jurong East, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Woodlands Close, Woodlands Road, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio

Opening hours: Varies by outlet

CHICE – The Original Chickata

Touted as the “best halal Thai steamboat”, Chice is a mookata place at Jurong catering to the westies. It aims to maintain strict halal standards from sourcing ingredients and delivering the best quality through the grill. Buffet prices for adults start from $32.90, $15.90 (for children). There are also combo sets from $22.90 per pax.

Address: 2 Venture Dr, #01-47 Vision Exchange, Singapore 608526

Opening hours: 3pm-10.30pm (weekdays), 12.30pm-10.30pm (weekends)

Affordable mookata restaurants in Singapore

If you’re a small eater, sometimes there’s no need for all-you-can-eat mookata buffets. Set meals (or even just ordering a la carte) may be the more cost-effective option, especially if it doesn’t take that much to fill you up.

Here are some cheap mookata set meals and a la carte restaurants.

Restaurant Price per set meal Jub Jub Mookata $24 for 2 888 Mookata $26 for 2 pax Bangkok Street Mookata From $28 for 2 pax Le Thai Mookata $28 for 2 pax Mookata Thai BBQ From $29.90 for 2 pax 1345 Mookata & Bistro $35 for 2 to 4 pax Thai Hao Chi Mookata $39.90 for 2 to 3 pax Tha Siam Charcoal Mookata $55 for 2 pax Siam Square Mookata $68 for 2 pax

Jub Jub Mookata

Located in a Choa Chu Kang coffee shop, this is one of the cheapest mookata places out there. Prices start from $24 for a platter for 2 and $40 for a platter for 4. With these, you get a healthy assortment of marinated pork collar, marinated chicken thigh, marinated pork belly, prawns, black pepper dory, an assortment of salty fish cakes, fish balls, crab stick and vegetables.

If you want more seafood options, go a la carte and get your pick of scallop, slipper lobster, shishamo and squid, as well as more vegetables.

Address: 810 Choa Chu Kang Ave 7, Singapore 680810

Opening hours: 4.30pm-9.30pm (Sun-Thu), 4.15pm-9.45pm (Fri-Sat)

888 Mookata

Founded by local celebs, Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew, 888 Mookata has four outlets across Singapore and are easily accessible in coffee shops. Apart from its super huat name, its got delicious ingredients such as a bestselling Marinated Pork Belly, premium A5 Wagyu Beef, beef short plate, salmon and a whole bunch more. Platters for 2 start from $26.

Address: Kovan, Bishan, Tampines, Ubi

Opening hours: Varies per outlet

Bangkok Street Mookata

The chain actually has 10 outlets around Singapore. The Upper Thomson outlet used to offer a mookata buffet at pretty reasonable prices but as of 2024, it doesn’t seem that they offer buffets anymore.

Nonetheless, there are set menus with a Mookata Set Platter for 2 from $38 to Mookata Set Platter for 6 at $88. A la carte options on a variety of marinated meats including beef and seafood are also available.

Address: 10 outlets – Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Jurong East, Toh Guan, Jurong West, Punggol, Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Upper Thomson, and Woodlands

Opening hours: Varies by outlet

Le Thai Mookata

Still like your hotpot collagen soup but want your food more on the barbequed side? Le Thai Mookata comes with its special collagen soup and LOTS of garlic. Located in a coffee shop in the Macpherson area, Le Thai goes big on flavour.

A mookata twin platter for two is priced at $28, while a family platter for four goes for $48. Steamboat prices start from $38 for 2.

Address: 8 Burn Rd, Singapore 369977

Opening hours: 12 – 10 pm (weekdays); 430 pm – 10 pm (weekends)

Mookata Thai BBQ

With four outlets across the island, Mookata Thai BBQ is here to serve some delicious goodness. It proudly proclaims that its beef is “sliced only from the best cuts of the cow”, while its star marbled port collar and pork belly melt so deliciously on the grill. Its marinade is the restaurant’s “pride and joy” and are the stuff that keep fans coming back.

Premium meats include wagyu and black angus beef, as well as fresh slices of seafood, including squid, prawns and fish.

Chilli sauce is the restaurant’s signature concoction and it also offers a range of sweet, garlic and spicy sauces for customers to create the ultimate flavours for their palates.

It’s got various set menus starting such as the Mama Mee for 2-3 pax ($29.90) and Mookata set for 2 ($34.90).

Address: 4 outlets at Yishun Town Square, Jalan Besar ARC 380, Waterloo (Bgain Eating House), Telok Blangah (Bgain Eating House)

Opening hours: Varies by outlet. 12pm-10.30pm daily, 4pm-12.30am daily

1345 Mookata & Bistro

Located at Pandan Gardens (formerly in an industrial area at Bukit Batok), 1345 Mookata continues to attract customers. Many people praised it for its reasonable prices, fresh food, chilli, and relaxed environment.

While the ingredients are pretty standard, diners can look forward to a variety of meats including pork, chicken, beef, seafood (prawns, squid, fish, scallops), and an assortment of veggies.

Address: 200 Pandan Gardens, #01-12/13, Singapore 609336

Opening hours: 4 pm – 12 am daily

Thai Hao Chi Mookata

This mookata restaurant has been around for more than a decade, and is one of the original pioneers of mookata in Singapore, serving residents in the Upper Thomson area. It now has another outlet in Bedok

The set platter starts from $39.90 for 2-3 pax. Best part, no GST and service charge, so the price is what you get.

Address: 908 Upper Thomson Road (Springleaf) Singapore 787111; 1550 Bedok North Ave 4, #01-15, Singapore 489950

Opening hours: 5 pm – 1230 am daily (Springleaf); 11.30am-3pm, 5pm-10.30pm (Bedok)

Tha Siam Charcoal Mookata

Located at East Coast Park, this mookata restaurant uses a charcoal grill so you get that authentic char. Many have praised it for its dipping sauces, tasty soup and great service. A set stforfor 2 pax is $55.

Address: 902 ECP, #01-02 Coastal Playgrove, #01-02 Blk C2 Level 1, 449874

Opening hours: 3 pm – 12 am daily

Siam Square Mookata

If a buffet is too much for you, Siam Square Mookata also offers set meals starting from $68 for 2-4 people, and from $98 for 6-8 people.

You’ll still get a variety of meats including pork, chicken, sausages, clams, cheese tofu and veggies. While these are on the pricier side, the chain has been around for years and is one of the more established ones out there.

Address: outlets in Havelock, Upper Thomson, Toa Payoh, Clarke Quay, Golden Mile Tower, Clementi, Jurong East, Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Punggol, Woodlands Close, Woodlands Road, Yishun, Ang Mo Kio

Opening hours: Varies by outlet

This article was first published in MoneySmart.