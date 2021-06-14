17 thoughtful care packages that can be delivered in Singapore

Sometimes, other than the warm “How are you doing?” texts, you just want to give your loved ones little extra something to show you care.

And with the state of the world, giving love and care goes a long way. Which is why it’s time to show and not just tell. These care and support package ideas are not only great for delivery around Singapore, ordering them just take a few clicks too.

Send your loved ones a warm, surprise delivery with these care package ideas available in Singapore:

Food care packages

1. Floral Garage

PHOTO: Floral Garage

Want to send a package right now? Floral Garage’s Hampers and Gift Sets are available for free same day delivery in Singapore. From a Birthday Gift Hamper ($129.90), All-Fruit Hamper ($68) and even the Ultimate Wine Hamper ($168, pictured) for wine lovers, deliver these as care packages to your friends or family during the extend #stayhome period. That’s not all, throw in some balloons and hand bouquet flowers for the perfect surprise.

Delivery fee: Free (order before 5pm for same-day delivery)

Available at Floral Garage.

2. Konditori

Know a carb lover with a sweet tooth? Get the best of both with Konditori’s Box of Treats ($55) that’s packed with a mix of hand-picked sweet pastries like the Chocolate Cinnamon Banana, Cranberry Cream Cheese and more. Fancy something a little more savoury?

Opt for the Savoury Box of Treats ($65) complete with a Meatball Quiche, Mushroom Quiche, Smoked Salmon Quiche, Satay Croissant, Cheese Croissant, Jumbo Weiner Roll, Charcoal Cheese Bun and a Jalapeno and Turkey Bacon Bagel.

Delivery fee: $18

Available at Konditori.

3. Lemuel Chocolate

Lemuel Chocolate’s Westway Mini Tarts Box ($22.50 for 6, pictured) is sure to make any dessert lover’s mouth water. The box includes the flavours Sea Salt, Signature Chocolate, Banoffee and Earl Grey. Fancy more flavours?

Get its Regular Pastry Box ($16 for a box of six mini tarts or two big tarts) or an Assorted Box of Bon Bons ($13 for 4) as a delivery package to show your loved ones you care.

Delivery fee: $12 (free for orders above $60)

Available at Lemuel Chocolate.

4. Nasty Cookie

Dubbed for serving “the best cookies in Singapore”, Nasty Cookie is SG first New York gourmet cookie store offering jumbo NY-style cookies with a crunchy, chunky and chewy texture all-in-one.

It’s known for its sinfully gooey fillings that explode with every bite. Gift its Box of 6 ($30) as a care package to your sweet-lovin’ someone. Why? Because it’s worth every calorie.

Delivery fee: $5 for orders above $30, $10 for orders below $30. Free delivery for orders above $45.

Available at Nasty Cookie.

5. Noel Gifts

PHOTO: Noel Gifts

No one really does hampers better than Noel Gifts, which is why its Wellness Packages make a good care package delivery idea in Singapore. Fresh fruit, chicken essence, treats for kids? It’s got it all. From as low as $60, its Green Choice pack is a popular favourite consisting of fresh fruits, flowers, snacks and treats.

The Kiddy Wellness pack ($60, pictured) – complete with fruits, a balloon, local beverage favourites like Milo and Ribena – is also great for sending to families with little ones so they get in on the love too.

Delivery fee: $6.96

Available at Noel Gifts.

6. The Honey Colony

The Honey Colony sources 100-percent unprocessed honey from various locations in Australia such as Tasmania and South-West Australia. It specialises in anti-microbial honey types such as Jarrah, Red Gum and Leatherwood – all of which are known for their incredible flavours and even more amazing healing properties.

Its latest The Authentic Honey Co MGO263+ Mono-Floral Manuka Honey (from $34, pictured) is sustainably sourced from some of New Zealand’s most pristine countryside. Or, shop its Bundles of honey jars (from $35.60) available that make a great gifting care pack!

*MGO is what makes Manuka Honey so special. Studies have shown that MGO have antiviral properties, making it a natural remedy for viral infections like the common cold.

Delivery fee: $5 (free delivery for orders above $70)

Available at The Honey Colony.

Drink care packages

7. Academy of Drinks

PHOTO: Academy of Drinks

Have this care package delivered to your liquor-loving friend this season. Academy of Drinks’ Gentle Collection ($75, pictured) consists of two Cold Brew Martinis, two Earl’s Old Fashioned and two Twisted Negronis (Strawberry and Rosemary Infused Gin, Campari, Cinzano Rosso, Punt e Me).

Its other Ready-To-Drink collection (from $12.50) features a mix of flavours that might just tickle the tipple, too.

Delivery fee: $15 (free for orders above $100)

Available at Academy of Drinks.

8. Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee

PHOTO: Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee

Know someone who’s a coffee snob? Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee’s Stay Home Care Packs will do just the trick. Choose from three care packs: Care Pack A ($38), Care Pack B ($56) or Care Pack C ($78).

The packs include its signature Banana Cake Loaf, two bottles of its house Cold Brew, plus its Throwback Dripbags made from its freshly ground coffee.

Delivery fee: $10 (free for orders above $70)

Available at Chye Seng Huat Hardware Coffee.

9. Pop Up Wine

PHOTO: Pop Up Wine

You can’t really go wrong with a good bottle of wine or sparkly to for a day of relaxation. Pop Up Wine not only retails premium booze at affordable prices, it offers same-day wine delivery for all purchases too!

Whether it’s red wine, white wine, rose, champagne or whiskey – there’s one for everyone. Opt for its box-of-six specials or gifting specials too! One to consider for a luxe care package gift idea? The Billecart Salmon Gift Box of 3 Champagne ($398, pictured).

Delivery fee: $15 (for one - three bottles), $10 (for four - 23 bottles). Free delivery for two dozen (24) or more.

Available at Pop Up Wine.

10. T2 Tea

PHOTO: T2 Tea

Throw a hint to your hardworking friend to kick back and relax with T2’s Herbal Gift Pack of 5 ($50, pictured). These are caffeine-free, plant-based and full of flavour – perfect for reviving, replenishing and unwinding.

Know someone who’s a real tea addict? It’s adorable single Tea Emergency Pack ($12) consists of a mix of flavours to carry around, for emergencies.

Delivery fee: $10 (free for orders above $40)

Available at T2 Tea.

11. The Secret Mermaid

PHOTO: The Secret Mermaid

With its cheeky names and alcohol options, you’re going to want one of these for your own after checking out The Secret Mermaid’s Care Pack collection (from $45).

Go simple with its Where I Take Care of You ($45) package that’s complete with a cocktail packet (portioned for two pax), one cookie, a pack of dried/fresh fruits (changes daily), three assorted artisanal teas from Ette Tea and a colouring book. Or, opt for the I Don’t Think I’m Normal Anymore ($140, pictured) pack that includes a bottle of wine.

Delivery fee: $15 (free for orders above $100)

Available at The Secret Mermaid.

Pampering care packages

12. Happy Bunch

PHOTO: Happy Bunch

Happy Bunch does affordable #StayHome season care packages from as low as $40! Choose from its Ready-to-Order Gift Boxes – the Midnight Slumber Box (from $95) makes for a great night in of self-care, while the Makan Box ($40), filled with halal treats, makes for a good WFH buddy. Alternatively, you can choose to customise your own box (from $15), too.

Delivery fee: Free same-day delivery for orders made before 12.30pm

Available at Happy Bunch.

13. LUSH

PHOTO: Lush

Nothing screams relaxation more than a nice bath. And who does bath bombs better than LUSH? The You’re A Star Gift Pack ($159) comes complete with a Shower Gel, Body Lotion, Bath Bomb, Bubble Bar, Body Conditioner and Shower Scrub.

Tip? Sprinkle a little rose petals, lit a few scented candles and finish with a glass of wine for the ultimate mix of luxe and pizzazz. You’ll probably want this for yourself too.

Delivery fee: $5 (free for orders above $60)

Available at LUSH.

14. Mt. Sapola

PHOTO: Mt. Sapola

Give the gift of aromatherapy: Scents such as lavender and eucalyptus are popular for promoting calm and restful sleep. Packed with three bottles in the scent Lavender, Eucalyptus and Lemongrass, Mt. Sapola’s Home Scent Gift Set ($119, 60ml each) does just the trick for ensuring your loved ones get the rest they deserve.

Delivery fee: $7.50 (free for orders above $150)

Available at Mt. Sapola.

15. MÜHLE

How does a shaving set sound as a care package delivery idea? MÜHLE embraces an exclusive range of razors, shaving brushes, skincare and complementing accessories. Each of them is crafted from the very best materials and ingredients in Germany since 1945.

Its award-winning HEXAGON Shaving Set ($336, pictured right) is known for its elegance and precision. If that’s little too pricey, you could shop the rest of its shaving sets (from $222) that retail for cheaper.

Delivery fee: $15

Available at MÜHLE.

16. Temple Candles

Temple Candles’ two-piece Hand Care Gift Set ($95) features a 300ml bottle of hand and body wash, 300ml of hand therapy cream and a complimentary fragrance of your choice. Choose between the fragrances Peony Petal and Fern, Pomelo Blossom or Grapefruit Yuzu.

Have it delivered beautifully wrapped in a signature gift bad and gift card to complete. Fancy something else? Shop its Gifting Suite Sets (from $95) for more options to go big on your loved ones. Alternatively, its line of scented candles (from $84) are enough to set one in a good mood for the day.

Delivery fee: $5 (free delivery for orders above $100)

Available at Temple Candles.

17. The LAB Fragrances

The LAB Fragrances’ best-selling Pepper & Tobacco (from $118) was men’s luxury lifestyle publication AugustMan Singapore‘s Grooming Award Winner in 2020. Available as an Eau de Parfum and perfume oil, this scent is made from fresh notes of bergamot and grapefruit bursts before settling down into a mixture of two clashing spicy accords: Blazing spices of pepper and saffron with the breadth of tobacco.

Alternatively, for a muskier whiff, Agarwood is one to consider too. Oh, and did we mention – delivery is free!

Not sure if your loved one might like it? Have delivered a sample Discovery Set consisting of nine scents ($88, 3ml each).

Delivery fee: Free for local orders.

Available at The LAB Fragrances.

