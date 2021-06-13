Where to buy customised gifts in Singapore that are truly unique

Custom and quirky is the way to go.

Because a regular old thing-a-ma-jig from a department store can no longer cut it.

It can be tough finding a perfect gift for that important person in your life. After all, nothing says “I care about you” more than something that came out of careful deliberation and thought.

Which is why we recommend these places for you to get your next present from. Not only are customised and personalised gifts way more significant and heartfelt, they also prove to your recipient that you’re no re-gifter. #winning

Check out our list of quirky and customised gifts available in Singapore below!

Places that offer customised gifts in Singapore

1. Arthur Zaaro

PHOTO: Arthur Zaaro

Why not purchase 100 per cent Singapore-grown cheeseboards (from $45) from locally sustainable brand, Arthur Zaaro ? You can even get them engraved to make this gift even more special.

What makes Arthur Zaaro so unique is its commitment to promoting sustainability in Singapore. As we know it, Singapore is one of the world’s greenest city. But we also cut a lot of trees for urban landscaping.

Not wanting to contribute to deforestation or natural habitat loss, Arthur Zaaro had to innovate to use the exotic hardwoods disposed here during landscaping work and re-purpose them into quality wood pieces. As a result, the trees cut are turned into solid wood cutting boards , dining tables and other beautiful household decor.

Price: Cutting boards from $45, shipping fees apply.

Available at Arthur Zaaro.

2. Bynd Artisan

PHOTO: Facebook/byndartisan

Local craft atelier Bynd Artisan is known for its beautifully made paper and leather goods which can be customised to your fancy. Co-founder Winnie Chan brings her experience of working at her family’s bookbinding and stationery firm, Grandluxe, to Bynd Artisan, along with a sharp eye for design and a minimalist aesthetic.

At Bynd Artisan, you can customise notebooks ($35) by choosing its cover, the type of paper (apart from the usual ruled, plain, dotted and checks, they also offer black paper and colour combinations such as pink and purple and yellow and orange) and the colour of its ringed wires.

You can also opt for a clasp, a closing flap or an elastic band to secure the notebook and add a monogram. You can also personalise leather pieces, ranging from cardholders, pen cases, wallets and even work pads (pictured). Take your pick from a range of leather colours and add a monogram by choosing from its choice of fonts and font colours.

Price: Leather goods start at $52, shipping fees apply.

Available at Bynd Artisan.

3. Misty Daydream

Misty Daydream has a whole range of stainless steel double-walled flasks that will not just keep your drinks hot and cold for hours; they also come in fashionable shades such as hot pink, marble, rose, gold, rose gold and black. Choose from fonts such as signature, retro, geometric, sweetheart and more, and decide if you want the name to be horizontal or vertical.

Besides these flasks, Misty Daydream also goes BIG with its party preparations. Want over-the-top personalised balloon arrangements for wedding and party surprises ? They’ve got you. That plus customised cake-toppers in various fonts and designs. If giving your loved one a huge surprise is your thing, we say add that to cart as well to make the celebration ever cooler.

Price: Personalised balloon sets start at $55, shipping fees apply.

Available at Misty Daydream.

4. My Paper Box

Do you know some who’s a little disorganised? Does he or she work better by scribbling down their stray thoughts? Or maybe they just like stationery in general. Either way, they would love these customised notepads that will make sitting at the work desk enjoyable.

At My Paper Box, you can customise different types of stationary and office supplies with your friend’s name in various fonts. Choose from notepads such as those sporting rose watermarks, watercolour florals, cactus flowers, black and white marble and more, and indicate the name you wish to include. You can even get a notepad that includes a photo of your choice.

Price: Notepads are from US$14(S$18.50), shipping fees apply.

Available at My Paper Box.

5. Oo La Lab

Want a unique scent to yourself? Oo La Lab’s 100 per cent customisable fragrances are the way to go. If you want to mix and match yourown fragrance at any time, purchase the Eau de Parfum Mixology Kit ($188).

It comes with a guided instruction manual and 12 fragrance notes, each note hand-tapped into individually appointed 5ml dropper bottles. There are also two limited edition ingredients included inside the kit.

From customised leather goods, glassware, cutting boards and more – shop its Father’s Day collection here !

Price: Eau de parfum fragrances start at $158, shipping fees apply.

Available at Oo La Lab.

6. TheImprint Singapore

What started out as a school project in 2012 among three polytechnic students branched into a full-fledged business after the trio found a market for providing unique and personalised gifts.

TheImprint Singapore allows you to customise a whole array of products, from phone cases to mugs to cardholders and passport holders. Our vote goes to the burgundy cardholder with lanyard, which is made with Saffiano microfiber leather and comes with three card pockets. Also available in black, navy or nude, you can add a monogram in gold, silver or rose gold for a maximum of seven characters. Minimalist and elegant, it’s perfect for that friend who works in the CBD.

It’s Father’s Day Bundle Set (includes a cardholder lanyard and keychain) is now on sale at $38 (U.P. $43.60). Also, from now till June 20, 2021, enjoy up to 30 per cent off its products plus an additional 10 per cent when you use the code: THEGSS10.

Price: Notebooks start at $25, shipping fees apply.

Available at TheImprint Singapore.

7. Trouble Brewing

PHOTO: Facebook/TroubleBrewingSingapore

Get your pals their very own custom craft beer that is brewed and labelled specially for them, courtesy of local brewery Trouble Brewing.

The brewery, which began brewing its own beer in 2017 in an old Singaporean bean curd factory, usually sends its IPAs and ales for sale at other establishments, but you can contact them for a personalised, unique concoction that you can’t get anywhere else, in terms of taste and packaging. This is one type of trouble we wouldn’t mind getting.

Price: Personalised beer start at $120, shipping fees apply.

To celebrate the near end of the Phase 2 heightened alert in Singapore, Trouble Brewing is offering its Ultimate Bundle at $176 (U.P. $220, pictured above). The Ultimate Bundle includes a build-a-box of 24 Trouble Beers, a build-a-box of 12 Temple Street Cocktails.

Available at Trouble Brewing.

8. Wonderbly

Have a friend who has just had a newborn baby? This personalised book would make a perfect gift for the bub’s one-month celebration. The book will feature the little one’s name and cast them as the hero/heroine of the story.

Wonderbly, which ships worldwide, has various themes, such as Where Are You, Lost My Name, and Bedtime for (insert name here), and the books come in softback or hardback options. Plus you get to include a dedicated message within the pages as well. It’ll be a unique and meaningful present that will be cherished for years — and hopefully inspire them to love reading too.

Tip: Check out its Father’s Day special. Get 20 per cent off when you buy more than 2 books with the code “MULTI20”.

Price: From $36.99, shipping fees apply.

Available at Wonderbly.

Other thoughtful and unique gifts

9. Books Actually

Our beloved bookstore in Tiong Bahru also has an online presence! Get your dosage of poetry, novels and essays by Singaporean authors from the store’s publishing arm, Math Paper Press or check out the entire Singapore collection of books here. Sign up for its newsletter for online discount codes. The best part? It offers free local shipping on all orders!

Price: From $9.90

Available at Books Actually.

10. Hat Of Cain

Hats are a simple accessory, but when done right, it elevates one’s entire look just like that. Based in Singapore, Hat of Cain is a homegrown label specialising in Panama hats and located in the lively and charming neighbourhood of Joo Chiat.

Panama hats originated from the coastal communities of Ecuador. These straw hats were traded through the isthmus in Panama that was the gateway to eastern America and Europe.

The popularity of this hats grew with visiting hat makers from these regions that were captivated by the fine quality of the weaves. Hence it was coined the Panama hat due to the point of trade instead of the country of origin.

Have a look at its Classic Panama Hat Collection (from $155) and maybe get one for Father’s Day!

Price: From $155

Available at Hat Of Cain.

11. Supermama

Working closely with various design and art studios in Singapore, Supermama carries products that represent the contemporary Singapore culture. Some of its popular items often snapped up pretty quickly but you can place a reservation to indicate your interest. Our top pick? Its Singapore Porcelain Collection (pictured above).

Price: Porcelain plates start at $48, shipping fees apply.

Available at Supermama.

12. TotallyHotStuff

TotallyHotStuff features one-of-a-kind Singapore-themed products including safe-entry door mats ($18), 4D lottery invitation cards, Singlish guide for office workers and many more! That’s not all, it also carries quirky items like the Self-stirring Mug ($23.95) from Asian designers.

Price: From $2.95, shipping fees apply.

Available at TotallyHotStuff.

This article was first published in The Finder.