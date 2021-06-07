Top Father's Day 2021 gift ideas your dad will love

Last month was all about spoiling mums with the best gifts for Mother’s Day. This month, it’s only fair that we do the same for dads, who play an equally important role in our lives.

Would Father’s Day gift shopping be any easier? Not really. Sure, a shopping gift card might be a no-brainer and failsafe option, but we think it could also lack sincerity. Plus, you’d rather your dad stay home than go out unnecessarily, right?

This is why we’ve come up with a pretty neat list of Father’s Day gift ideas that will hopefully help to ease your shopping stress a little. Whether he’s an avid watch connoisseur, a sports fanatic or a gadget geek, you’ll find something below that will excite your dad this Father’s Day.

1. Men's Classic 1 Pocket Short Sleeve Shirt, $79.90, Levi's

PHOTO: Levi's

Besides being a timeless print, the stripes on this short sleeve shirt also lend a slimming effect to the wearer’s overall look. What’s not to love about that, right?

2. Hamilton Free loafers, $119, Clarks at Jewel Changi Airport

PHOTO: Clarks

If your dad’s not superstitious and enjoys fashion, consider getting him this pair of brown loafers that goes with pretty much everything from polo tees and jeans to shirts and pants.

3. Space race watch, $141, Swatch

PHOTO: Swatch

So, your dad’s dream is to travel to space but frankly, that’s more like reaching for the stars. In this case, the above NASA-inspired timepiece might be the next best gift for him.

4. Leather wallet, $425, Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Logomania done in a subtle and stylish way; now that’s going to impress all fashionable fathers.

5. Diabolo De Cartier Travel Tag, $870, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

A travel tag to travel in style when the international borders finally reopen again.

6. Ocean Biretrograde Automatic 42mm, price unavailable, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

Who says diamonds are a girl’s best friend? They can be a guy’s bestie, too. Case in point: This exquisite, elegant and eye-catching luxury timepiece is equal parts sporty and sophisticated.

7. Sunglasses, price unavailable, Tod's

PHOTO: Tod's

A classic pair of acetate sunglasses that is a mainstay in every stylish man’s closet.

8. Kato Sunglasses, price unavailable, Oakley

PHOTO: Oakley

Cool looks aside, these shades are designed to fit closely to the wearer’s face and they have no-slip grip. Why? Because the last thing your dad (or anybody) wants while playing golf or cycling 10km is to have his sunglasses fall off his face.

9. La Prendina Estate Pinot Grigio, $39.90, Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Remember back when your dad used to say wines are adult juices? Now that you’re no longer underaged, you can complete the Father’s Day feast with a bottle of white wine and enjoy it with him.

10. Quantum 200 Gaming Headset (Black) + Go 2 Portable Speaker (Mint) + Mouse Pad, $109, JBL at BHG Singapore

PHOTO: JBL

Whether he’s new to online gaming or a seasoned gamer, your dad will thank you for this essential kit.

11. Fitbit Charge 4, $168 (UP: $218), Fitbit

PHOTO: Fitbit

For the dads who are obsessed with fitness and clocking daily steps, this might be his best friend when it comes to living a healthy and active lifestyle. Bonus: It’ll be on discount on Lazada from June 7 to 27.

12. Heated Razor, $299, GilletteLabs

PHOTO: Gillette

If your dad’s still using disposable razors, it’s time for an upgrade. The new, rechargeable Heated Razor by GilletteLabs offers the comforting experience of a warm towel shave with its stainless steel warming bar so your dad can turn his shaves into a mini spa session.

Oh, and it’ll look pretty sleek in the sink cabinet too.

13. Hydragun, $399, Hydragun

PHOTO: Hydragun

So, your dad’s a gym fanatic or maybe he loves his HIIT workouts. But no matter how tough he is, there are bound to be times when his muscles feel all tensed up and sore. That’s when the Hydragun will come in handy.

Designed to provide relief to muscle aches and aid in sports recovery, this handheld massager is one of the quietest (just slightly louder than a whisper) and sleekest body devices out there.

14. Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker OP300, $399 (U.P.: $599), Ninja Goodi

PHOTO: Ninja Goodi

We love dads who cook – or at least try. Help him save the hassle of having multiple pots and pans with this 8-in-1 multi-cooker. Whether it’s air frying fries or roasting of greens, the Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker will make cooking a lot less stressful and enjoyable.

Because you’re in luck, here’s a special promo just for Her World readers:

Use the unique promo code ‘HERWORLDMAM‘ at the checkout page to enjoy the promotional price of $399 (U.P. 599) for the Ninja Foodi Multi Cooker.

15. EverDesk+, from $599, EverDesk+

PHOTO: EverDesk+

Working from home has many perks but it can also make us more inactive when we spend hours sitting down. The new EverDesk+ is a standing desk that allows your dad to adjust the table height while he’s sitting or standing.

In case he still ends up sitting down all day, there’s a Health Coach function that’s like an alarm, reminding users to switch from sitting to standing based on the time interval set by the user.

16. Single Malt Whisky, $109, Lothaire Tourbe

PHOTO: Lothaire Tourbe

Since we can’t dine out now, why not throw a mini celebration in the comfort of home? Post-Father’s Day dinner, indulge in this aromatic and smoky single malt whisky with your loved ones.

This article was first published in Her World Online.