18 play zones at Singapore's biggest indoor mall playground Kiztopia; here are the best

Indoor play areas are a safe haven for parents and children, providing much-needed respite for adults reaching the end of their tether. Of course, it's a delight to kids as well.

Kiztopia, touted as Singapore's largest indoor mall playground, is parent company Baby Heroes' first foray into Southeast Asia outside of China, where it has four outlets. The 18,000 sq ft playground is set to open its doors on June 15.

With 18 play zones, there's bound to be something for everyone. Although some of the 'zones' are smaller than imagined, like the AR music activity wall Honey Notes, which actually shares the space with Chi Chi's Art, another interactive screen activity.

We had a sneak peek over the weekend, and here's what we think will be a hit with your kids, and even the mini-kid in you.

TODDLERS AND PRESCHOOLERS

While we don't think the really young will get the most out of what this playground has to offer - not to worry, your toddler won't be left out.

RACING TRACK

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Too young to do the Ninja Warrior Course and large slides? For some action, mini Vettel-wannabes will delight in the Pio's Drift 'racing track'.

In fact, it's one of the zones which my car-mad three-year-old immediately made a beeline for when he spotted it.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

BALL & 'SAND' PIT

PHOTO: Kiztopia

If your child is still a little unsteady on his feet, stick to Sprite, a colourful soft play toddler pit instead of the larger Mojo Zone, recommended for slightly older children. There's an obstacle course and also two slides, so your little bub won't be bored.

The sand pit, where kids can dig, play, and build to their hearts' content, was also a clear favourite with my toddler.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

The 'sand', which are actually little wooden cubes, are made from Hinoki cypress wood. It's purported to have stress-relieving benefits (great for the adults), and smells therapeutic too. More reason for parents to spend time in the pit and bond with their children!

PHOTO: Kiztopia

BOUNCY CASTLE & TRAMPOLINE

PHOTO: Kiztopia

If your toddler or preschooler needs plenty of daytime activity to ensure a good night's sleep, then the good ol' Bouncy Tiger bouncy castle and trampoline will definitely take their edge off.

We'd recommend the trampoline only for bigger tots under close supervision though, lest they risk being trampled over. And let's face it, adults will love having a go too.

SCHOOL-GOING CHILDREN UP TO 12 YEARS OLD

We think older kids will benefit most from Kiztopia's range of activities. Some zones we found too, erm, scary, even for an adult.

The more adventurous young 'uns can take on these 'bigger boys' in the park, including:

MOJO ZONE

PHOTO: Kiztopia

This is the ball pit of all ball pits to beat.

The huge area houses a climbing structure with two giant slides and even mechanical banana boats. An air machine which throws balls up in the air is sure to fascinate the little ones as well.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

There's also an Augmented Reality (AR) Wall game in the same area, where the objective is to throw the balls at 'aliens', among other options, to destroy them. Addictive.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

We think this space is not just fun for kids but adults too; just don't get carried away and remember to still keep an eye out for your child while you're busy lobbing those balls.

NINJA WARRIOR COURSE & COSMIC SPACE SLIDES

PHOTO: Kiztopia

We wished we were small enough to attempt this miniature Ninja Warrior course - which includes spiky obstacles, monkey bars, and a low-level swinging bridge - without the fear that we'd break something (not least our backs).

That said, the course looks challenging enough (including a bouldering wall!), we'd be surprised if we could even get through half of it.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

The Cosmic Space climbing structure located opposite the Ninja Warrior Course is made up of five sets of slides providing different thrill levels.

Some feature very steep drops that are not suitable for young children, and dare we say even some adults.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

ALL THINGS AR (AUGMENTED REALITY)

PHOTO: Kiztopia

AR Oop Mark is one of the four AR walls in the playground, and we'd imagine shooting hoops here can be a fun activity parents and slightly older kids can enjoy together.

There's also Chichi's Art, where your kids can unleash their inner Picasso on the interactive screen, and have their artwork projected on the AR wall.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

The AR elements are possibly one of the more unique elements of Kiztopia which sets it apart from other playgrounds in Singapore.

OTHER PLAY AREAS

Besides the aforementioned sections, Chug Eli, a moving train ride, is sure to be a hit with the younger set.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

Those who love to play dress up can while away some time at Tina's Slip, a 'salon' with costumes and vanities while your mini-me can simulate grocery shopping at Raby's Mart.

PHOTO: Kiztopia

Starting August 2019, some exciting-sounding classes are also in the pipeline, including rhythmic gymnastics, cooking classes, visual arts, and robotics.

Entrance fees to the park, targeted at kids aged 12 and below, will range from $28 to $48, depending on the duration of play.

Kiztopia will be offering early-bird and grand opening promotions for all single entrance tickets, bulk admission tickets and annual passes till mid-July. This means one hour of play will cost $22, valid for one child and one adult. The cost of admission for an additional adult will be $8.

For more information, go to https://kiztopia.com/.

Where: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Blvd, #01-09 (main entrance opposite Esplanade).