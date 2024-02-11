18 Valentine's Day 2024 set menus under $100/pax, starting from $34++

It's been said that the way to a person's heart is through their stomach. So on the day of love, you better get the food right.

That being said, your Valentine's Day 2024 dinner doesn't have to wipe out your date budget for the rest of the year. There are plenty of options for an affordable Valentine's Day lunch, dinner and even afternoon tea. In fact, eight of them are even under $60++/pax!

From swanky fine dining restaurants to beachfront cafes, here are 18 Valentine's Day 2024 menus below $100++/pax, starting from just $34++ per pax.

1. Blossoms of Love afternoon tea at Wildseed Café ($34++/pax)

Who said your Valentine’s Day meal has to be a dinner date? Afternoon tea can be just as cosy and romantic, especially if you’re clinking your teacups in the lush greenery of pet-friendly floral café, Wildseed Café.

This Valentine's Day 2024, enjoy an Instagram-worthy tiered set of sweet and savoury afternoon treats for just $68++ for two. The Blossoms of Love afternoon tea menu features Mini Rose and Lychee Panna Cotta, Smoked Duck Tartlets, Cocktail Prawns and more.

Although this set is available all month, go on Valentine's Day itself for a complimentary box of mini chocolates.

Blossoms of Love afternoon tea at Wildseed Café, The Alkaff Mansion

Price : $68++ for 2 pax (add Whispering Angel Rose at $12++ per glass)

Dates and time : 1 – 29 Feb 2024, 2pm – 4:30pm. Only from 1pm – 3pm on 14 Feb.

Address : Level 1, 10 Telok Blangah Green, Singapore 109178

Blossoms of Love afternoon tea at Wildseed Café, The Summerhouse

Price : $68++ for 2 pax (add 2 glasses of Chandon Spritz for $19.90++)

Dates and time : 1 – 29 Feb 2024, 2pm – 4:30pm

Address : 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park, Singapore 798387

2. 5-course Japanese lunch/dinner at Matsukiya ($44++/pax)

The people behind Sushi Tei are bringing you Matsukiya — Sushi Tei's upmarket, charcoal grill specialist cousin. The classier establishment (no offence, Sushi Tei) currently has only two outlets (in Paragon and Holland Village, no less) which greet you with dark, wooden decor for an effortlessly elegant and cool vibe.

Matsukiya specialises in traditional kushiyaki (skewered meat and vegetables) grilled over binchō-tan-regarded as possibly the best charcoal in the world for its long-burning, odourless, and smokeless qualities.

For Valentine's Day 2024, you'll get to savour a 5-course sharing menu for two featuring a refreshing ​​Yuzu Yasai Salad and sumptuous kushiyaki selection of tebasaki, bacon akanatsu, shiitake mushroom, and asparagus skewers. That's on top of a serving of a Matsukiya Valentine Kaisen Donabe, a sumptuous seafood rice for sharing.

Valentine’s Day 5-course lunch or dinner - Matsukiya

Price : $88++ for 2 pax ($44++/pax)

Date and time : 14–18 Feb 2024

Address : 290 Orchard Road, #05-04 Paragon, Singapore 238859 / 7 Holland Village Way #03-21, One Holland Village, Singapore 275748

3. 3-course Peranakan dinner at Godmama ($49++/pax)

Romance is more fun with a little spice. And at Modern Peranakan restaurant Godmama, you’ll get a healthy serving.

Godmama's Valentine's Day set menu ($98++ for two pax) starts you off with their fish keropok and nonya fried wings to tickle those taste buds.

Then, be prepared for an onslaught of spice and flavours once you get to their mains. Aside from the classic ayam buah keluak, a spicy chicken stew featuring buah keluak (black nut) as the star, you'll also get to try their babi pong teh-slow-cooked pork belly stew with mushrooms and potatoes.

Valentine's Day set menu - Godmama

Price: $98++ for 2 pax ($49++/pax)

Dates: 13-15 Feb 2024

Address: Funan, #04-07, 107 North Bridge Road, Singapore 179097

Contact: 6970 0828

4. 3-course British(ish) dinner at The Queen & Mangosteen ($49++/pax)

This Valentine's Day 2024, you can get gourmet British pub grub with a sprinkle of romance.

The Valentine’s Day set dinner menu at The Queen & Mangosteen comprises two starters, two mains and two desserts. You'll start off with an indulgent crab meat in creamy pumpkin soup and pan-seared scallops with home-cured salmon. Then, sink your teeth into a hearty grilled lamb T-bone or pan-seared locally farmed red snapper before ending on a sweet note with raspberry semifreddo. I know-for a gourmet British pub, a lot of these don't sound British. But who's complaining?

The Queen & Mangosteen is located in VivoCity on level 1. So if you dine in their waterfront alfresco area, you'll get a scenic view of Sentosa to set the Valentine's Day mood.

Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner - The Queen & Mangosteen

Price: $98++ for 2 pax ($49++/pax)

Date and time: 14 Feb 2024, seatings at 5.30pm or 8pm

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk #01-106/107, Vivo City, Singapore 098585

Contact: 6376 9380

5. 4-course dinner at Bee's Knees ($54 nett/pax)

As a couple, would you rather spend Valentine’s Day immersed in nature in a Unesco World Heritage Site, or with your furry companion? At Bee's Knees, you can do all of these at the same time.

This Valentine’s Day 2024, Bee’s Knee’s is offering a 3-course set dinner featuring buffalo mozzarella with heirloom tomato, tenderloin stuffed with oyster and parma ham, and pan seared salmon for $108 nett per couple. Yes, nett!

Bee’s Knees will also send you home with a Polaroid of your special night. Don’t forget to bring along your furry child/children to complete the family photo!

Valentine’s Day dinner - Bee's Knees

Price : $108 nett for 2 pax ($54 nett/pax)

Date : 14 Feb 2024, 6pm – 7:30pm (first seating) or 8pm – 9:30pm (second seating)

Address : 50 Cluny Park Road, Level 1 Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore 257488

Contact : +65 9815 3213

6. 3-course modern European lunch/dinner at Winestone ($58++/pax)

With the promise of warm lighting, rose petals scattered on the table, and soft strings music to accompany your meal, modern European restaurant and bar Winestone is certain to set the Valentine's Day mood. Its 3-course Valentine’s Day 2024 dinner menu features seafood chowder, homemade baba ganoush, "Marry Me Chicken", and the strawberry dessert "Al Mio Tesoro". Each course comes with a vegetarian option, so it’s perfect for carnivore-vegetarian couples.

Accor Plus members enjoy 20 per cent off Valentine’s Day 3-course set menu, which is priced at $58++ per adult and includes 1 glass of house wine or prosecco.

Valentine’s Day 3-Course dinner - Winestone

Price : $58++/pax

Date and time : 14 Feb 2024, lunch from 12pm and dinner from 6pm

Address : 28 Stevens Rd, #01-02 Orchard District, Singapore 257878

Contact : 6491 6100

7. 3-course set menu at Little Lazy Lizard ($59++/pax)

The other day, I let Eatigo pick my lunch spot. By that I mean I dug out the food reward app and looked for discounts for around noon. That’s how I ended up having a delicious lunch at Lazy Lizard and chanced upon their Valentine’s Day menu ($118++ for 2 pax).

The menu lets you choose between pork belly bao and fried oysters for starters, and then chicken roulade, beef cheek, or red snapper for your main dish. End the meal with a black sesame cream cake to share-because desserts always feel more romantic when you huddle over them.

3-course set menu - Little Lazy Lizard

Price : $118++ for 2 pax ($59++ per pax)

Dates : 13 and 14 Feb 2024

Address : Various outlets —NEWest, Promenade, Bukit Timah, Flora Vista, Sixth Ave, Upper Thomson, Pasir Panjang

8. Surf & turf platter for 2 at Les Bouchons ($59++/pax)

Does your significant other’s perfect meal involve tearing into a juicy piece of angus? French-inspired steakhouse Les Bouchons might be just what you’re looking for.

Self-proclaimed as "Le Roi Du Steak Frites", the King of Steak and Fries, Les Bouchon has prepared a Valentine's Day 2024 menu that doesn’t skimp on hearty cuts. At $118++, the platter marries surf and turf with 200g grilled black angus beef fillet, pan-seared scallops, grilled tiger prawns, and 60g of pan-seared foie gras. You can also choose to add on some Valentine’s cocktails $28 for two glasses.

For an extra touch of romance, Les Bouchons will give the first 30 tables that reserve their tables a complimentary rose stalk on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day set menu - Les Bouchons

Price : $118++ ($59++/pax)

Address : 7 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069689 / 60 Robertson Quay, #01-02, Singapore 238252 / 10 Rochester Park, Rochester Commons, Singapore 139221

Contact : 6423 0737 (Ann Siang) / 6733 4414 (Robertson Quay) / 6904 8972 or WhatsApp 8860 8769 (Rochester)

9. Valentine's Day High Tea Special at Supertree Observatory ($67.55 nett/pax)

Celebrate your love among the Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay this Valentine's Day 2024 with Janice Wong’s Valentine’s Day High Tea Special at Supertree Observatory.

$67.55 per pax (inclusive of GST and service charge) gets you a selection of rosy pink pastries and delicate savoury tarts alongside tea or coffee and an admission ticket to the Supertree Observatory. Here's the full spread:

1x Valentine’s Special Mini Cake

1x Cassis Bergamot Choux

1x Strawberry Mochi

1x Chocolate Bonbons ( Lychee Rose / Lemon Caraway Rose)

1x Pesto Salsa Tart

1x Pork Mantou

1x Foie Gras Toast

Tea or Coffee

If you already have a Supertree ticket, the set will cost you $57.55 instead. Certainly not your most affordable high tea set, but where else can you have high tea in the (Super)tree tops overlooking the Singapore skyline?

Valentine's Day High Tea Special at Supertree Observatory

Price : $67.55 nett per pax (inclusive of admission ticket to Supertree Observatory)

Date and time : 14 Feb 2024, 1.30–3.30pm or 3.30–5.30pm

Address : Janice Wong Pure Imagination, 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #03-01 Supertree Observatory, Singapore 018953

10. 7-course European set dinner at Micasa ($68/pax)

Micasa's 4-course Twilight Valentine dinner menu ($68++/pax) is perfect for couples with more adventurous tastebuds who want to sample a variety of dishes from the European-influenced homegrown restaurant.

Inspired by Italian, French and Spanish cuisines, Micasa takes fresh produce (local where possible) and gives them some love with European culinary techniques. For Valentine's Day 2024, expect Octopus & Potatoes "Gallego", Oxtail Stew & Mashed Potatoes, and Roasted Chestnuts, Lemon Sabayon & Chantilly.

The dinner menu comes with a glass of red or white sangria. If your dinner date isn't complete without wine, you can also upgrade it to wine for an additional $12++ per glass.

Twilight Valentine at Micasa

Price : $68++/pax

Date and time : 14 Feb 2024, dinner only

Address : 102C Jalan Jurong Kechil, #01-01, Singapore 598602

Contact : 6463 0263

11. 5-course French-Japanese vegetarian lunch at Joie ($68++/pax)

Joie (pronounced "joy") is one of the fancier vegetarian restaurants in Singapore. Located on the rooftop garden of Orchard Central, Joie does meatless with a French-Japanese twist and an extra sprinkle of finesse.

For Valentine’s Day 2024, Joie has curated a 5-course menu ($68++/pax) consisting of a starter, side dish, soup, main, and dessert. Highlights include an intriguing baked eggplant rollatini, silk lasagna with broccoli risotto and cashew nut sand, and the signature grilled summer mushroom steak on hot stones. I've tried the latter and can vouch for the fact that it’s juicy and smoky enough to make even carnivores forget about meat.

If the 5-course lunch somehow isn't enough for you, or you can't make it for lunch, you can also opt for dinner at $108++/pax.

5-course Valentine’s Day lunch - Joie

Price : $68++/pax

Address : 181 Orchard Road, #12-01 Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

Contact : +65 9663 0901 (WhatsApp message only)

12. International and local lunch buffet at Rise ($72++/pax)

Can’t decide on a cuisine? Go for a sumptuous intercontinental buffet at Rise, Marina Bay Sands, to ensure your every craving will be satisfied this Valentine’s Day 2024. You might be thinking I have it wrong, because how can a buffet at Marina Bay Sands be under $100 per pax? The secret is to go for lunch ($72++/pax) instead of dinner ($148++/pax)!

Rise's Valentine’s Day 2024 buffet menu features everything from beef wellington and whole baked salmon to lobster eggs benedict and eggplant parmigiana charred broccolini. Looking at their menu, I'm most excited for their burrata corner that will entice even the most lactose-intolerant of individuals (such as myself).

And that's only the Western selections! Asian classics like black pepper crab, murgh tikka masala, and slow-braised wagyu beef cheek rendang prevail. Don't even get me started on the pastries, cakes, trifles, pralines and macarons they have for dessert.

Valentine's Day buffet lunch - Rise

Price : $72++/pax

Dates : 13 and 14 Feb 2024

Address : 10 Bayfront Ave, Lobby Hotel Tower 1, Singapore 018972

Contact : 6688 5525

13. 3-course Italian dinner at Trapizza ($74++/pax)

Authentic Italian lobster/truffle ravioli as you watch the sunset over the Siloso Beach waterfront? That's what you’ll get to enjoy at Trapizza in Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa this Valentine’s Day 2024.

For $148++ for 2 pax, Trapizza’s Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner menu will fill your tummies with two appetisers, two mains and one sharing dessert. There's no shortage of premium ingredients — expect dishes like Fiori di Zucchini Ripieni (stuffed deep-fried zucchini flowers, ricotta cheese, basil dip), Mafalde all'Aragostella (mafalde pasta, lobster tail, aglio e olio sauce, salmon roe) and the spectacular Cuore di Tiramisu al Cioccolato di Torino, a dessert featuring two heart-shaped Turin hazelnut chocolate tiramisu.

Food aside, Trapizza's also taking the romance up several notches for Valentine’s Day 2024 with their flower bar, from which each couple can handpick a mini bouquet of flowers.

Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner - Trapizza, Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa

Price: $148++ for 2 pax ($74++/pax)

Date and time: 14 Feb 2024, 6pm to 9pm

Address: Level 1,101 Siloso Road, Sentosa

Contact: 6376 2662

14. 4-course Italian dinner at Rosso Vino ($84++/pax)

There’s something about Italian food and scenic waterfront views. This Valentine's Day 2024, dine alfresco at Rosso Vino along Robertson Quay to marry the two!

The Valentine’s Day 4-course set menu ($168++ per couple) starts you off with some Prosecco — yes, it's included with dinner! Next, ease into the evening with smoked salmon and caviar served on a crisp crostini. Tuck into crab and lobster ravioli, then take your pick between poached grouper or beef with porcini mushrooms. Your evening is guaranteed to end on a sweet note with their decadent chocolate cake served with raspberry for a tangy twist.

4-course Italian dinner - Rosso Vino

Price : $168++ per couple ($84++/pax)

Dates : 14 Feb 2024

Address : 15 Merbau Rd, Singapore 239032

Contact : 6733 7735

15. Valentine's Day set dinner at Sky22 ($84++/pax)

If you want high-storey, panoramic city views at an affordable price, Sky22 is a great option. I’ve been there a couple of times with my family and always had a pleasant experience. Great views, value-for-money food, attentive wait staff, and my favourite part — the place isn't too crowded.

Located within Courtyard by Marriott Singapore Novena, Sky22 is a hidden gem tucked away in Novena. They're one of the most vegetarian-friendly restaurants out there, and this Valentine's Day 2024 menu ($168++ per couple) is no different — they've come up with a vegetarian menu to accompany their regular one.

While the traditional menu serves up scallop tartare as a starter, the vegetarian one starts you off with tomato tartare served with smoked poached egg, avocado and mushroom croquette. Take your pick of guinea fowl or pan-seared black grouper for your main, or endive and asparagus with crispy Japanese pumpkin if you're vegetarian. Dessert is a chocolate yuzu gateau for the carnivores and a tropical fruit harvest salad for the vegetarians.

Valentine’s Day set dinner - Sky22

Price : $168++ per couple ($84++/pax)

Date : 14 Feb 2024

Contact : 6378 2040

Address : 99 Irrawaddy Road, Singapore 329568

16. Lovers' Sundown Soiree at The Landing Point ($94/pax)

Some people just love seafood. And you know what they say when one seafood lover meets another — it's time to "seas" the day and indulge in a seafood spread!

This Valentine's Day 2024, The Landing Point at The Fullerton Bay Hotel has come up with a Lovers' Sundown Soiree ($94++/pax) menu. Soak in the sunset views while chowing down on a plethora of mouthwatering ocean catches!

Highlights include Mentaiko Maine Lobster, Nomad Caviar with Egg Mimosa and Savoury Waffle, Sea Urchin and Tamago Custard in a Seaweed Cone, and King Crab Ragout. End your seafood feast with sweets like Raspberry Dark Chocolate Praline and Strawberry Mousse with Sakura Confit.

Dine alfresco for the best view of Singapore’s city skyline. You’ll also receive a complimentary rose for an extra romantic touch.

Lovers’ Sundown Soiree - The Landing Point

Price : $188++ per couple ($94++/pax)

Date : 13 & 14 February 2024

Time : 7pm to 9pm

Address : 80 Collyer Quay, Singapore 049326

Contact : (65) 3129 8557

17. 4-course Greek lunch/dinner at Zorba ($98++/pax)

Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could spend Valentine's Day in a beach town in Greece? Picture it: you're sitting in a cafe watching the sunset over the Aegean Sea, sipping on a mojito, and grazing on a meze platter. Best. Valentine's. Ever.

Sorry to burst your bubble, but that’s not gonna happen without a $1,500+ plane ticket. For a more affordable alternative right here in Singapore, swap out the Aegean Sea for the Singapore River and head down to Zorba The Greek Taverna.

Located in Clarke Quay, Zorba is offering a 4-course Valentine’s Day 2024 menu called Aphrodite’s Romance — A Riverside Valentine’s ($98++ per pax). You’ll get scenic views of the Singapore River while chowing down on beef tartare, mozzarella salad, and your choice of seafood, meat or vegetable platter. End the meal with a symphony of crème brûlée, orange pie, and chocolate cake.

Oh and as a bonus, Zorba loves animals and is very pet-friendly, so your furry companions will be welcomed with open arms!

Valentine’s Day 4-course lunch or dinner - Zorba the Greek Taverna

Price : $98++ (min. 2 pax — feel free to make it a Valentine’s buddy party instead of couple date!)

Date and time : 9 to 14 Feb 2024

Address : #ORA 1, Block A, Clarke Quay, 3A River Valley Road, S(179020)

Contact : 8218 5602

18. 3-course sharing dinner at Alley on 25 ($99++/pax)

Are you the kind of couple that loves to share everything? Or is your partner the kind of person who always ends up stealing some of your food anyway? We think we have the solution: Alley on 25's 3-course sharing menu.

Start off with baba ganoush, burrata, and fresh oysters to whet your appetite. Then, dig into the best of land and sea with char-grilled wagyu flank steak, barramundi, and a sinful lobster mac and cheese. End your Valentine's Day dinner on a sweet note with their chocolate fondue, which comes with fruits and berries, marshmallow, shortbread, and popcorn.

What about ambience? Alley on 25 gets its name from being on the 25th floor. With its floor-to-ceiling windows, you'll get to enjoy stunning views of the city below you.

Valentine’s Day 3-course sharing dinner - Alley on 25

Price : $198++ per couple ($99++/pax). Add on $60++ for wine pairing.

Date : 14 Feb 2024

Address : 5 Fraser Street, Level 25, Andaz Singapore, Singapore (189354)

Contact : 6408 1288

This article was first published in MoneySmart.