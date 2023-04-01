2-in-1 Coffee-O potato chips: Businesses in Singapore join in the laughs with April Fools' Day pranks

It's April 1 and everyone is on high alert.

April Fools' Day means practical jokes, tricks and pranks aplenty. Nobody likes to be on the end of them but nowadays, it's not just friends and family we have to keep an eye on.

Local businesses are joining in on the fun and banter too.

Let's keep a lookout for suspicious social media posts that might be slightly out of character from these businesses.

From kopi-flavoured chips to cashback detectors, here is a list of pranks we would want to avoid on April Fools' Day.

Airple turning up the heat

Local aircon servicing company Airple has brought their A-game to the servicing team.

In fact, the team has gotten a major upgrade with the introduction of some hunky men. Even the Instagram photo just screams Channing Tatum from Magic Mike.

Airple is suggesting that customers book fast as there are limited slots available.

There won't be too many who'd turn down the chance to have their aircon serviced by the hottest team in town. But alas, this was nothing more than an April Fools' prank.

Well, the thought of it happening was fun, at least.

Munch into your caffeine fix

Coffeehock is a relatively popular brand in Singapore.

As you may expect, it's primarily well-known for being a coffee manufacturer.

While it's common to see brands branch out and release something a little different, Coffeehock's latest product had some scratching their heads.

Who wouldn't do a double take if they came across kopi potato chips at the supermarket?

The braver ones among us might give it a shot but the combination of potato chips and local coffee just seems rather odd.

On its Instagram page, Coffeehock calls this a "new way to satisfy your coffee fix" and how it's dropping soon on its site.

We're not sure about this and are quite confident it's an April Fools' prank.

Shopback releases cashback detector

You read that right, online shopping platform Shopback announced that it'll be releasing a new feature update on April 1.

Apparently, this new "scan & detect" feature will allow users to know how much cashback they can get on everything, from $4 KitKat bars to $300 Balenciaga eyewear.

There are voucher recommendations added in for good measure.

Fair play to Shopback, they've made this so believable that an Instagram user commented how they can't wait for the cashback detector update.

A fellow netizen was not fooled though, claiming the April 1 release date to be rather suspicious.

A different kind of happy meal

Durex, famous for its condoms and personal lubricants, has never been shy to partake in a bit of fun on April Fools' Day.

Last year, it launched streetwear with the tagline 'safe tee first'. This time around, Durex is introducing The Happiest Meal.

The cute meal box comes with nuggets, fries and an invisible drink. Also, "special wrappers" await within the set.

You could probably make an informed guess at what those wrappers are.

Here's where things get interesting. It seems like you can actually redeem this box.

Pharmacy chain Guardian shared an Instagram post earlier today about how one can redeem The Happiest Meal from Guardian Marina Bay Sands from 2pm to 8pm on April 1.

Just say the secret code — "Durex gives me the happiest meal" — to the Durex ambassadors in the store and this box is yours.

Given that it's April 1, there's every chance what lies inside the box is not just nuggets, fries and a drink. Only one way to find out then!

A match made in heaven

Bubble tea and pi pa gao (a Chinese herbal syrup for sore throats) together just sounds right.

Despite being a medicine, pi pa gao is actually well-liked for its flavour and there's no need to start on how much Singaporeans love bubble tea.

When bubble tea giant Koi teased an Instagram post about a potential pair-up on April 1, the response was overwhelming.

Netizens clamoured for this to be real, despite knowing that they could very well have egg on their face on April Fools' Day.

It just had the look of a typical prank but on April 1, Koi confirmed that they weren't fooling around.

The drink is real after all, it's the collab many never knew they needed.

Koi released the Honey Pi Pa Gao Milk Tea for the month of April and it is available at all Koi Thé and Express outlets.

