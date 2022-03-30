A turn on for the hypebeasts? Durex to launch streetwear on April Fools' Day because 'safe tee first'

When it comes to getting intimate with a sexual partner, we've all been told that safety comes first.

Well, yes, you could always opt for Durex's 'Extra Safe' condoms. But, if that isn't enough, why not take it a step further and keep the rest of your body covered in some dope streetwear?

If that sounds appealing to you, you may be in luck because come April 1, Durex will be "expanding its existing range of well-fitted menswear" with a "unisex streetwear collection". Why? Because "safe tee first".

This will feature "Gen Z staples" like an oversized white slogan tee, statement socks, a casual tote bag and a bucket hat.

The apparels and accessories will also be emblazoned with taglines such as "safe tee first" and "wrap that head". How fitting.

And, of course, these will be available in a variety of sizes so you'll be able to find the perfect fit.

According to Durex, the limited edition collection hopes to "empower individuals to make their condom purchases bolder and in style".

To get your hands on this one-time-run streetwear, watch Durex's social media pages for more details.

We can't be sure just yet if this is an April Fools' prank or not. However, if it is true, it means that you can have the option of wearing your Durex out in public — if you dare.

This isn't the first time that Durex has had a whacky idea for April Fools. Last year, the condom brand announced that they would be releasing a series of lip-smacking condom flavours like mao shan wang and chendol.

