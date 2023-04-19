2 moves in 2 years: Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak to close on June 27, no reopening news for now

If you haven't given Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak a try, time might be running out as the local business is set to shut its doors soon.

On Tuesday (April 18), the hawker stall, located in Tiong Bahru, announced on Facebook that it'll cease operation on June 27.

This closure is not down to poor sales though.

Instead, the coffee shop's landlord has decided not to continue operating.

What this means is that Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak has to hurry and find a new location.

However, Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak - helmed by hawker couple Ken Chong and Sofie Tsoi - don't seem to be rushing into the next course of action.

In the Facebook post, the couple mentioned: "We will take a short break after closing and will decide if we wish to pursue our dream at a new location."

Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak only moved into the Tiong Bahru unit at Seng Poh Road in March 2022, and this isn't its first closure.

The couple started the business in 2021 at a coffee shop along French Road but had to close it down.

Their then-landlord made the decision to shut down the entire coffee shop in April 2022, and the couple had to find a new home then.

From hedge fund firm to coffee shop stall

Prior to being a hawker, Ken was the sales director at a hedge fund firm.

According to 8days, the 42-year-old was drawing a six-figure salary back then.

However, his company was acquired by a competitor and this significantly affected his salary.

This set the ball rolling for the opening of an F&B business.

Sofie was previously an accountant at an interior design firm, but the 37-year-old left her job to help her husband run Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak.

To those intrigued by what they have to offer, nasi lemak classics with proteins like chicken wing and otah are available.

Less conventional items on the menu will include add-ons such as roasted pork and crispy spring roll.

Address: 71 Seng Poh Rd #01-49, Singapore 160071

Opening hours: 830am to 2pm. Closed on Thursdays and alternate Sundays.

