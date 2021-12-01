2 residential sites at Pine Grove released for sale

URA has just released two residential sites, parcels A and B, at Pine Grove today (Nov 30) under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

Both sites are under the Reserve List, meaning they will only be put up for tender when developers have bid for a price accepted by the government.

Location Pine Grove (parcel A) Pine Grove (parcel B) Site area 22,534.7 sqm 25,039.2 sqm Maximum gross floor area (GFA) 47,323 sqm 52,582 sqm Maximum building height 153m SHD 153m SHD Estimated number of housing units 520 565

Source: URA

Located along Ulu Pandan Road, both plots are next to each other and come with a land tenure of 99 years.

According to the URA SPACE map, the site was previously home to Nexus International School. The campus has since moved to Aljunied in January 2020.

Notably, the land plots are close to a variety of schools, including the famous Henry Park Primary School.

Other schools in the area include Nan Hua High School, School of Science and Technology, NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, and Singapore Polytechnic.

Map of Pine Grove GLS sites. PHOTO: URA

On top of that, the land plots are adjacent to condos that had been put up for collective sales before.

Pine Grove condo is at the south of the land plots. It was last launched for en bloc sale in early 2019 for $1.86 billion. The tender had later ended without any bidders.

To the west of the land plots is the iconic Pandan Valley, which made headlines in September 2018 for putting up a record reserve price of $2.6 billion for its en bloc sale.

This was after the en bloc fever died down due to cooling measures implemented in July that year.

ALSO READ: 12 affordable properties within 1km of top primary schools in Singapore

This article was first published in 99.co.