2 Singapore pizzerias earn spots on 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific 2025 list

Singapore may not be the place one immediately thinks of when it comes to exceptional pizza.

Regardless, two local pizzerias, Fortuna and Anto, have earned spots on the list of top pizzerias in Asia-Pacific for 2025, according to 50 Top Pizza Awards.

For those unfamiliar, this independent Italian online guide provides a list of top pizzerias in the world by evaluating them with anonymous inspections.

The criteria include food quality, service, wine, decor, overall ambience and even wait time.

The list is also updated on a yearly basis.

Who made the cut?

Fortuna, which specialises in Southern Italian cuisine and opened in Tanjong Pagar last June, has made it on the list this year at 28th.

Founded by three Italian friends, including master pizzaiolo (Italian for pizza chef) Giorgio Sorce, who is ranked among the top 100 pizzaiolos worldwide, Fortuna's pizza uses dough that undergoes a 50-hour fermentation process, which allows for its famed light and fluffy texture.

The pizzas are served in two sizes, piccola (22cm) and grande (30cm), and flavours include the classic Margherita to the more extravagant Sitari, which includes toppings like wagyu tartare and cured egg yolk.

Another newcomer to this year's list is Anto, located in Chinatown.

The 80-seater restaurant opened towards the end of last year and seems to have made quite an impact, earning an impressive 13th spot on the list.

Its compact pizza menu includes three types: in teglia, classic and Le Antonio.

The in teglia is a style of pizza baked in a tray, resulting in a pizza with a gently puffed and airy crust while Le Antonio refers to innovations by the chef himself.

For classics, customers can find familiar pizza flavours such as 4 Formaggi and Parma.

... And who didn't?

La Bottega Enoteca's absence from this year's list may surprise some pizza lovers in Singapore.

Last year, the popular pizzeria located at Joo Chiat clinched 15th spot on the 50 Top Pizza Asia-Pacific list.

On top of that, it was also crowned the Top Pizzeria in Singapore by 50 Top Pizza.

This is the first time La Bottega Enoteca did not make it to the Asia-Pacific list, having ranked 19th in 2023 and 22nd the year before.

