20 best nail salons in Singapore for your next manicure or pedicure

Do you really need a reason for a pampering sesh?

Are your nails in need of a little love?

From darling little neighbourhood boutiques to trendy nail art spots and luxe spas, there are awesome nail salons all over the city for your next nail-do.

Going out or to big events may have come to a halt, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop your self-care sessions and booking a manicure and/or pedicure. Pop by some of the best nail salons in Singapore to destress, relax and maybe even try a funky new nail design!

*Please note there will be further changes to the Covid-19 restrictions post the Phase 2 Heightened Alert on June 13, 2021. It goes without saying, the safety of everyone remains a top priority.

1. Painted Nail Bar

Painted Nail Bar’s Luxurious pampering manicure or pedicure spa includes a scrub, masque and extended massage that includes a Nail Tek strengthener base coat while the Marvex feet spa treatment (that includes a pedicure) is a foot spa treatment with medicinal herbs, salt crystals and alpine herbs.

Just want a pretty new shade of nails? Its express manicures are just $20 and they even do organic manicures and pedicures for the little ones, at $10 each.

Painted Nail Bar

Address: 374 River Valley Rd., 248281

Tel: 6669 4778

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Sat.); 11am to 7pm (Sun.)

2. Miracle Of Nails

Destress at this nail spa that has been around since 2007. Located at Coronation Plaza, their services include waxing, face threading and henna. Get a full spa treatment (mani + pedi) at $58 or $118 for gel nails or an Express manicure for just $12 if you’re in a rush. Little girls under 12 get can get a mani-pedi for just $18. Perfect for a mummy-daughter day out!

Miracle of Nails

Address: 587 Bukit Timah Rd., #02-05, 269707

Tel: 6468 8689

Opening hours: 10.30am to 8pm (Mon. to Sat.) 10.30am to 6.30pm (Sun) *closed on public holidays

3. Polished Nail Boutique

What started out as a nail artistry hobby turned into a full-on salon. Located in a cozy corner of Ghim Moh, right across from Ghim Moh market, this is a great place to check out if you’re looking to get some beautiful new nail art done. Check out more of their gorgeous designs on their Facebook.

Polished Nail Boutique

Address: 21 Ghim Moh Rd., 270021

Tel: 9712 6121

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Tues. to Sat.); 10am to 6pm (Sun.)

4. VIVA — KEPPEL BAY

Spa day overlooking the Marina? Yes, please. Get your nails pampered and prepped with its extensive nail spa menu including its Collagen and Paraffin treatments.

The salon also does nail art if you have a special occasion and offers a mother-daughter pampering package at $185. The package includes a classic manicure and pedicure, followed by a wash and blow dry with the spas cruelty free products.

VIVA — Keppel Bay

Address: Marina at Keppel Bay, 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 02-02, 098382

Tel: 9785 7753

Opening hours: 6.30 am to 9.30pm (Mon. to Sun.)

5. Zenth Nails

Been wanting to try out the ombre nail trend, or just need to sit back and relax for a bit? Zenth Nails pairs these trendy nail designs with a range of clamming manicure and pedicure Aromatherapy Spa treatments.

Its spa mani or pedi ($77 and $88 respectively) includes a scrub and mask. Zenth also caters for the little ones, so you can bring your little girls along too. Kids manicure’s are just $10!

Zenth

Address: 32 Zion Rd., 247770

Tel: 6969 0064

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Sun.)

6. D’arte Nail

What started as a humble home business expanded into a cosy nail studio in Tanjong Pagar Plaza. Helmed by its founder, Taiwanese artisan manicurist, Ivy Lin, De’arte Nail’s services range from basic manicures to personalised gel art nail designs. Its hand and foot spas range from $55 to $90 and you can get classic French tips done for just $10 per set.

D’arte Nail

Address: 7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #02-109A, 081007

Tel: 8328 5415

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Mon. to Sun.)

7. The Nails Spa

Rated as one of the three best nail salons in Tiong Bharu, The Nail Spa is a cosy little oasis to pop by if you need to get your nails done after shopping, getting some bakes Tiong Bharu Bakery, or grabbing a bite at one of the many cafes that dot the surrounding area.

It provides Gel, Classic and Express manicures and pedicures as well as its signature spa treatment. Oh, and it caters to kids as well, its Little Princess manicure is just $12.

The Nails Spa

Address: 8 Kim Tian Rd., 169247

Tel: 6970 9708

Opening hours: 11am to 8.30pm (Mon. to Fri); 10am to 7.30pm (Sat. to Sun.)

8. OKKONAILS

Get whimsical with your nail-do at OKKONAILS, with manicure names like celestial, stardust and crescent, which are inclusive of cuticle care. Check out the beautiful jade effect nails above.

These manicure sets range from $30 to $40 and come with four to eight nails of gemstones, stickers, powders, or drawn nail art (star dusts), a full set of gradient or French nails without base colour (crescent) or a full set of any of their available nail art (celestial).

For the minimalists, it also does Classic gel mani’s and pedi’s and its Express Gel mani’s and pedi’s are only $25. Need more of a reason to visit? OKKONAILS is rated one of the three best nail salons in Tiong Bharu.

OKKONAILS

Address: 3 Tiong Bahru Rd, 162003

Tel: 8822 9209

Opening hours: 10am to 4pm, 9pm to 12am (Mon. to Sun)

9. Bellissima Nails

Established in 1989, this nail salon has over three decades of experience under its belt, so be assured that your nails will be in good hands. Located in the Palais Renaissance at Orchard Road, retreat from the bustle of the city and unwind in this elegant, sophisticated salon.

Nail services include unisex manicures and pedicures, Paraffin Wax treatments, CND Spa treatments and a whole menu of nail designs including cat eye gel effect, acrylic nails, classic French white tips, or a more contemporary French glitter tips, chrome nails and ombre effect nails. Whatever you choose, your nails will leave looking, well, Bellissima.

Bellissima Nails

Address: 390 Orchard Rd., Palais Renaissance, #02-12, 238871

Tel: 6737 2810/6734 7527

Opening hours: 9am to 7pm (Mon. to Fri.); 9am to 6pm (Sat.)

10. Emmaline Manicure

Located at Roxy Square, Emmaline Manicure is popular with the residents of East Coast and Katong and we can see why. Express manicures are only $10 and Express pedicures are just $12.

A Classic mani + pedi will only cost you $38 dollars. It’s no wonder it was rated one of the three best nail salons in Marine Parade. Nail artistry services include acrylic/UV overlays and extensions, gel polish and gorgeous nail designs by the skilled manicurists. Check out the chic, luxe, black matte nails with black tips photographed.

Emmaline Manicure

Address: 50 East Coast Rd., Roxy Square, #02-35A, 428769

Tel: 9793 9027

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Sat.); 10am to 7pm (Sun.)

11. Colourful Nails

One of the many nail salons in Far East Plaza, Colourful Nails definitely has a great reputation, just check out its perfect 5.0 ratings on Google!

This place is truly a bang for your buck, with Express manicures and pedicures at only $5 and $9 respectively (you can add $5 for French tips) and Express Gel manicures and pedicures will only cost you $20 and $22 respectively.

With prices like that, you get more room to shop about Orchard Road without worrying about spending too much on your nails. Now that’s stress free pampering.

Colourful Nails

Address: Far East Plaza, #05-122B, 228213

Tel: 9793 9027

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Mon. to Sat.); 12am to 8pm (Sun.)

12. Grace Nails

Just a three minute walk from Clarke Quay, you can get a full set of French tip nails for $20 and the gorgeous cat eye effect nails (pictured above) go for $3 per nail, or $28 for a full set.

Just want a gel polish? Its Gel mani-pedi costs $115 or you can get a relaxing hand or foot spa at $30 or $40 respectively.

Grace Nail

Address: 6 Eu Tong Sen St., The Central, #04-92, 059817

Tel: 8738 5084

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm (Mon. to Sat.); 11am to 8pm (Sun.)

13. Shugar Prestige

Relax and pamper yourself and your little one. Check out Shugar Prestige’s stunning studio, complete with an adorable kids section for you and your little girl. The Classic mani-pedi’s are $25 and $38 respectively and the Little Princess Classic mani-pedi’s are $22 and $30 respectively.

It’s other services include facials, waxing and threading. Need more pampering? Shugar Prestige specialises in the nail spa experience. Choose from a wide variety of treatments with their mix of natural ingredients, herbs and essential oils. Enjoy your pedicure with a luxurious milk and rose petal soak, foot massage and jacuzzi.

Shugar Prestige

Address:290 Orchard Rd., Paragon, #05-08A, 238859

Tel: 6732 2298

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Mon. to Fri.); 10am to 8pm (Sat. to Sun.)

14. 8Twenty8 Nails

One of the three best rated salons in Tanjong Pagar, 8Twenty8 hosts private parties together with its list of manicure, pedicure and waxing services that include nail art, Classic and Spa mani-pedis.

They do a range of beautiful nail art designs, check out this set that the salon did for Olivia Eleazar of jewellery brand Ask & Embla.

8Twenty8 Nails

Address: 50 Tras St., #02-01, 078989

Tel: 6225 1828

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (Mon. to Fri.); 10.30am to 8pm (Sat.)

15. Nail Queen Far East Plaza

This hidden gem in far east plaza, that’s rated one of the three best nail salons on Orchard Road, has had visits from celebrity clients like model Hannah Bradshaw.

Its Express manicures are just $12 and gel acrylic overlay (transparent) sets are $60 and waxing services are also available. Check out this gorgeous sunset ombre nail set, may be a new look to try for summer!

Nail Queen Far East Plaza

Address: 14 Scotts Rd., Far East Plaza, #04-88, 228213

Tel: 8742 5789

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (Mon. to Sun.)

16. Remede Spa – The St. Regis

The prestigious St. Regis Singapore is home to Pedi:Mani:Cure by acclaimed French Podiatrist Bastien Gonzalez. His dry pedicures (waterless treatments) involve two therapists working on you simultaneously to restore a healthy shine to your nails.

Nope, there are no nail polish shades involved here, just a healthy shine that comes from the treatment. The session is finished with a refreshing massage. Celebs like Naomi Campbell are said to be big fans of this and treatments can only be found at hotels where Bastien chooses to set up his studio making this one exclusive treatment.

Remede Spa – The St. Regis

Address: 29 Tanglin Road, The St. Regis Singapore, 247911

Tel: 6506 6896

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Mon. to Sun.)

17. Vedure Face, Body & Nail MediSpa

Want a unique nail spa experience? Check out Vedure. Its Tuscan grapes and wine nail spa bathes your hands and feet in real red wine, for soft skin and anti oxidants like real honey and golden olive oil. Their other spa treatments include the Guavaberry and Acai treatment for smoothening and exfoliating and a refreshing, rejuvenating Ginger, Mandarin and Grapefruit treatment.

Its classic services include shaping and polishing, as well as Gel and French manicures. Manicures for gents and kids are also available, so why not make a family day out of your visit?

Vedure Face, Body & Nail MediSpa

Address: 501 Orchard Rd, Wheelock Place, #04-06, 238880

Tel: 6732 6448

Opening hours: Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Fri.); 10am to 7pm (Sat.); 10am to 6pm (Sun.)

18. Nails & Good Company

Want model worth nails? Check out Nails & Good Company, that did this beautiful nail set for model Iman Fandi . Try its Classic Gel manicure and pedicure (back by popular demand) at $105, or the Deluxe Gel mani-pedi, a luxurious cruelty free, vegan and paraben free spa experience for your nails, hands and feet.

It includes a nourishing mud masque and an organic creme butter hand massage. You can choose from signature aromatic blends like ocean breeze, cucumber, lavender or vitamin C.

Nails & Good Company

Address: 68 Orchard Rd., Plaza Singapura, #04-38, 238839

Tel: 6337 7966

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Mon. to Fri.); 10am to 8pm (Sat. to Sun.)

19. The Nail Artistry

Located in the heart of Serangoon Gardens, The Nail Artistry is a great place to consider for your next nail appointment. Express manicures are $15 classic manicures are just $25.

Its organic skin renewal spa $60 for hands and $80 for feet, includes a rice milk detoxifying scrub and hydraulic acid mask. You can also get beautiful nail art done (pictured above) and a set of acrylic extensions cost $130. Want more pampering options? The classic rejuvenating spa includes a sea salt scrub and a hydrating massage.

The Nail Artistry

Address: 1 Maju Ave., myVillage, #01-23 Singapore

Tel 6966 1919

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (Mon. to Sun.)

20. Trimmings Salon & Spa

The silver award winner of Expat Living’s Reader’s Choice Award 2021 for best manicure and pedicure, Trimmings has been around since 2008 and is housed in one of the stunning colonial bungalows on Dempsey Hill. This spa gives out serious resort vibes.

It provides treatments for cracked heels, calluses and rough, dry skin as well as aroma therapy manicures and pedicures with freshly made scrub and lotion.

Services also include mani-pedi treatments for teens and kids so you can make a family day out of your visit. For a full spa day treatment, Trimmings also offers Balinese body massages and Swedish foot massages. Pampering body massages for teens and kids are also available.

Trimmings Salon and Spa

Address: 75B Loewen Rd., 248852

Tel: 8511 5085

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Mon.); 9am to 8.30pm (Tues. to Thurs.) 9am to 6pm (Fri. to Sat.)

By K Praveena

This article was first published in The Finder.