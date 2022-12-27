Fried chicken with a side of angst: This nasi ayam goreng is so good, some customers are willing to 'get shouted' at by uncle

Receiving a rollicking from a stranger is surely not the best of experiences.

But an Orchard Road food stall has customers queuing up for a taste of their famed nasi ayam goreng despite chances of them getting shouted at by the "grouchy" stall uncle.

Located in Lucky Plaza, As-Shifaa Cafe is notorious for its seemingly poor standard of customer service.

But its motto seems to be: if you serve good food, the customers will return.

Last Friday (Dec 23), lifestyle content creator Explodingbelly documented her food trip to As-Shifaa Cafe in a 13-second TikTok video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@explodingbelly/video/7179949308408581378?amp%3Bis_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id

"Minus 10 service but 20/10 chicken," Explodingbelly said.

Describing the food there as her latest addiction, she apparently heads to the family-run business every day and "gets shouted" at. But she's willing to put up with the stall uncle's fiery temper simply because the chicken served is "so good".

One would think finger-licking good is an accurate enough barometer but food so good that it's worth getting shouted at?

Now, that's got to be one hell of a fried chicken.

If you're hankering for some of the food here, the lifestyle content creator also dished out some tips on how to avoid being shouted at.

"Order first then can sit. Don't say I never warn you."

In the comments section, past customers shared similar experiences — they were poorly treated but had their tummies happily filled.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Explodingbelly

Another netizen warned potential customers to "beware of the hostile man chopping [the] chicken".

The stall uncle's snappish ways have also lost him some customers along the way.

"I stop going there as very stress, always kena scolding," a TikTok user shared.

However, there were other patrons who mentioned that they've seen a softer side to the stall uncle and described how he's "actually a really nice chap".

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Explodingbelly

The dish in question does look scrumptious, and not like your run-of-the-mill nasi ayam goreng.

For $6, you'd get a plate of perfectly fried chicken, with its crispy skin and tender meat, along with rice, a whole egg and sambal.

The dish is topped off with a hefty sprinkling of savoury crumbs.

In August 2022, another food stall (funnily enough, also serving a chicken and rice dish) was under the spotlight for its poor level of customer service.

Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice's Bedok outlet had put out a new price list but a customer noticed that he'd still been overcharged.

The stall advertised its chicken rice as $4.50 but the customer was allegedly charged a higher price.

While he simply paid up, the same customer noticed it happening again to another victim the following day.

Address: 304 Orchard Road, #06-52 Lucky Plaza, Singapore 238863

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Closed on Sunday

ALSO READ: Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.