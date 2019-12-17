Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

An argument between a chicken rice stall employee and a customer ensued after the latter's teenage daughter was allegedly overcharged for chicken rice at Kovan Market & Food Centre last Monday (Dec 9).

Stomp contributor Tan cried fowl over the incident that occurred at the Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice stall at around 1.30pm.

She said her 13-year-old daughter had ordered chicken thigh rice from the stall, which was "supposed to be only $3.50".

"However, the stall uncle offered her only either $4.50 or $5.50 for a plate of chicken rice," said Tan.

"As there were no prices stated at the stall, my daughter thought it cost $4.50 for a small plate of chicken rice and paid up.

"After she came back, I was curious and asked her how much the chicken rice cost. I was shocked when she said it was $4.50 as it was so expensive and I thought she might have been overcharged.

"I went back to the stall to ask about the prices, and another uncle there said the chicken rice was $2.50 and $3.50.

"After knowing the 'actual price', we waited for the first uncle to return so that I could ask him about the overcharged chicken rice.

"As soon as he was back, I asked him how much a plate of chicken rice cost. He said it was $3.50, which was totally not the price that he charged my daughter.

"I became really furious and asked him, 'Why was my daughter overcharged for this plate of chicken rice? Isn't it supposed to be $3.50?'

"He not only said that my daughter had ordered willingly, but also claimed that he had asked her whether she wanted a $4.50 or $5.50 portion.

"He also answered in a totally rude manner which really triggered me to report him.

"All we wanted was a reasonable meal, but instead we were overcharged and also had an argument which caused me to have no appetite."

Tan also shared with Stomp a video that shows her arguing with the uncle in Hokkien.

She can be heard saying twice: "You did not put how much."

Tan also repeatedly accused the uncle of "cheating children" and said "$1 also want to cheat", but the uncle replied that the stall was honest and aboveboard.

The Stomp contributor, who told the uncle that she could afford paying $5.50, added: "You might as well tell her $9 or $10 for a plate of chicken rice!"

According to Tan, she was not given a refund and was told to "go ahead" in reporting the stall.

She subsequently went to look up the stall on Google reviews and realised that other customers have had similar experiences at the same outlet.

PHOTO: Stomp
PHOTO: Stomp

"Rude staff" also appears to be a common sentiment in the reviews.

Tan told Stomp: "I'm not the only one who has been overcharged.

"I really hope action will be taken against the stall as I don't think patrons and diners deserve this."

More about
Food and Drinks chicken rice hawker food

TRENDING

Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun given a sea burial
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Look who&#039;s back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
Look who's back in Singapore! Ivy Lee holds reunion with Mediacorp friends
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
12-year-old Chinese girl elopes with boyfriend that she met through an online video game
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand
9 Chinese arrested for alleged amulet fraud in Thailand

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures &amp; pedicures from $8
10 nail salons in Singapore for affordable manicures & pedicures from $8
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict

Home Works

Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES