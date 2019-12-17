Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice

An argument between a chicken rice stall employee and a customer ensued after the latter's teenage daughter was allegedly overcharged for chicken rice at Kovan Market & Food Centre last Monday (Dec 9).

Stomp contributor Tan cried fowl over the incident that occurred at the Tong Fong Fatt Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice stall at around 1.30pm.

She said her 13-year-old daughter had ordered chicken thigh rice from the stall, which was "supposed to be only $3.50".

"However, the stall uncle offered her only either $4.50 or $5.50 for a plate of chicken rice," said Tan.

"As there were no prices stated at the stall, my daughter thought it cost $4.50 for a small plate of chicken rice and paid up.

"After she came back, I was curious and asked her how much the chicken rice cost. I was shocked when she said it was $4.50 as it was so expensive and I thought she might have been overcharged.

"I went back to the stall to ask about the prices, and another uncle there said the chicken rice was $2.50 and $3.50.

"After knowing the 'actual price', we waited for the first uncle to return so that I could ask him about the overcharged chicken rice.

"As soon as he was back, I asked him how much a plate of chicken rice cost. He said it was $3.50, which was totally not the price that he charged my daughter.