2020 Christmas credit card promotions for dining

Christmas isn’t complete without good company, good cheer, and good food.
As much as we would like to go all out with our expenses especially since 2020’s been such a ride, it is always nice to not pay full price and take advantage of discounts and Christmas credit card promotions whenever possible.
This time of the year, you can expect banks to roll out an abundance of festive dining and shopping promotions for their customers to enjoy. Depending on which bank’s credit card you hold, there are deals to be had.
Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Christmas dining deals that come with credit cards this Christmas 2020.
To make your life easier, we’ve split them into festive takeaway promotions and festive dining promotions. The choice is yours whether you’re planning to host a Christmas feast in the comfort of your own home or head outside for a no-fuss Christmas meal with those who matter. Enjoy these Christmas credit card promotions!
Festive Takeaway Promotions
Standard Chartered Credit Cards
#1 Marriott Hotel — Up to 25 per cent off festive takeaways
- 25 per cent off (Apply Promo Code SCB25XMAS for online checkouts), valid till Dec 6, 2020
- 20 per cent off (Apply Promo Code SCB25XMAS for online checkouts), valid from Dec 7 – 24, 2020
#2 Raffles Hotel — Up to 25 per cent off festive takeaways
- 25 per cent off, valid from Nov 1 - 30, 2020
- 20 per cent off, valid from Dec 1 – 18, 2020
- Promotion applies to all items including gourmet sets and a la carte offerings Collection from Dec 19 - 27
- Collection from Dec 4 - 22
Citibank Credit Cards
#1 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport — 25 per cent off Yuletide takeaways at Lobby Lounge
- 25 per cent off, valid from Dec 1- 25, 2020
- Apply promo code XMCITI25 before check out
- Complimentary delivery is available for orders of $150 and above
#2 PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering — Up to 25 per cent off festive items
- 25 per cent off for orders above $188
- 20 per cent off for orders below $188
- Valid till Dec 31, 2020
- Apply CITIFEST + the first 6 digits of your Citi card (e.g.: CITIFEST123456) before check out
- Free islandwide delivery is available with purchases of $100 and more
HSBC Credit Cards
#1 Pan Pacific Singapore — 10 per cent off on festive goodies
- Valid for takeaway from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021
- Not applicable for festive bundles
- Advance order is required at least 3 days prior to pick up time
- Complimentary delivery for orders above $500
OCBC Credit Cards
#1 The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore — 15 per cent off festive goodies from Colony Bakery
- Promo Code: OCBC
- Valid from Nov 21, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021
- Pre-order of festive goodies of at least 3 day in advance is required prior to collection, and not valid for consignment items and hampers
#2 Regent Singapore — 10 per cent off festive to-go menu and log cakes
- Valid from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021
- Advance order of at least 3 days prior is required
- Applicable in Dolcetto and Festive Booth only
- Payment must be made with an OCBC Credit or Debit Card
DBS Credit Cards
#1 Regent Singapore — 10 per cent off festive to-go and log cakes at Dolcetto by Basilico
- Valid from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021
- Advance order of at least 3 days prior is required
#2 Raffles Hotel Singapore — 20 per cent off festive takeaways
- Valid from Dec 1 – 18, 2020
- Valid for all items including gourmet sets and a la carte offerings
- Collection/delivery is available from Dec 19 – 27, 2020
#3 Park Hotel Clarke Quay — Up to 15 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast
- 15 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast (book by Dec 14), promo code: DBS15
- 10 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast (book from Dec 15 – 31), promo code: DBS10
- Promotion is valid till Jan 1, 2021
- Discount is applicable for both delivery or takeaway from Porta’s e‐shop
- Delivery and takeaway are available on Dec 24 – 27, 2020, Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021 from 4pm to 8.30pm
UOB Credit Cards
#1 The St. Regis Singapore — 15 per cent off festive takeaways at Brasserie Les Saveurs
- Valid from Nov 30 – Dec 31, 2020
- Orders must be made at least 3 days prior to collection
- Self-collection is available at La Patisserie from Nov 30 to Dec 31, 2020
#2 Grand Hyatt Singapore — 15 per cent off on Santa Shop takeaway food menu
- Promo code: GHSUOBXMAS
- Valid from Nov 18 – Dec 31, 2020 for online purchase or directly at the mezza9 shop
- Preorder and pre-payment is require at least 3 days prior to collection
Festive Dining Promotions
Standard Chartered Credit Cards
#1 Sheraton Towers — 15 per cent off dining promotions
- Christmas Eve Dinner/ Christmas Day Lunch & Dinner
- 15 per cent off (Promo code: SCBXMASFF15)
- Valid for advance reservations made from Dec 1 to 15, 2020
#2 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore — 1 dines free with 3 paying adults at selected restaurants
- Set Dinner at Jade
- Dinner Feast at Town Restaurant
- Weekday Afternoon Tea at The Courtyard
- Valid from Nov 1 to Dec 30, 2020
- Not valid on eve of and on public holidays
Citibank Credit Cards
#1 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport — Up to 25 per cent off festive a la carte buffet at Azur
- 25 per cent off (Early bird offer), reserve from Dec 1 – 15, 2020
- 20 per cent off, reserve from Dec 16 – 30, 2020
- Promotion is valid from Dec 1 – 30, 2020
- Not valid on eves of and on public holidays, blackout dates and special occasions determined by the hotel
- Quote “Citi Credit Card” when booking to enjoy the offer
#2 PARKROYAL on Beach Road — Up to 25per cent off festive dining at Ginger
- 25 per cent off (Early bird offer), valid from Nov 1 – Dec 10, 2020
- 20 per cent off, valid from Dec 15 – 30, 2020
- Not valid on Dec 24 and 25, 2020
- Quote “Citi Credit Card” when booking to enjoy the offer
HSBC Credit Cards
#1 Perch at Jewel Changi Airport — 1-for-1 main course
- Valid for dine-in from Nov 1 – Dec 31, 2020
- Includes eve of Public Holidays in Singapore and Public Holidays in Singapore
- Lowest priced main(s) in the bill will be complimentary
- Maximum 2 redemptions per bill / table
- Payment must be made using a HSBC Credit Card
- Advance reservation is recommended
OCBC Credit Cards
#1 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel — 15per cent off Christmas set lunch/ dinner at Marriott Cafe
- 15 per cent off Christmas Eve 3-Course Set Dinner with Free Flow of Beer and House Wines
- 15 per cent off Christmas Day 3-Course Set Lunch & Dinner with Free Flow of Beer and House Wines
- Valid for reservation from Nov 2, 2020 to Dec 7, 2020, subject to availability
- Payment must be made with an OCBC Credit or Debit Card
DBS Credit Cards
#1 InterContinental Singapore — 20 per cent off total bill at The Lobby Lounge
- Valid till Dec 31, 2020
- Not valid on eve of and on Public Holidays and special occasions
#2 Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore — 20 per cent off total food bill at Carousel
- Valid till Dec 31, 2020
- Not valid on eve of and on Public Holidays and special occasions
UOB Credit Cards
#1 SO/ Sofitel Singapore — 1-for-1 4-course Festive Set Dinner at Xperience Restaurant
- Valid from Dec 1 – 30, 2020 for direct bookings with restaurant
- Not available on black out dates: Dec 24 – 26, 2020
- Limited to 1 redemption per cardholder per day, subject to availability
- An advance booking of 48 hours is required
#2 PARKROYAL on Beach Road — 1-for-1 Imperial High Tea Set at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant
- Valid till Dec 31, 2020, including eve of and on Public Holidays at Tian Fu Tea Room only
- Capped at 2 redemptions and 4 diners per bill, per reservation
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.