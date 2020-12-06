2020 Christmas credit card promotions for dining

Christmas isn’t complete without good company, good cheer, and good food.

As much as we would like to go all out with our expenses especially since 2020’s been such a ride, it is always nice to not pay full price and take advantage of discounts and Christmas credit card promotions whenever possible.

This time of the year, you can expect banks to roll out an abundance of festive dining and shopping promotions for their customers to enjoy. Depending on which bank’s credit card you hold, there are deals to be had.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Christmas dining deals that come with credit cards this Christmas 2020.

To make your life easier, we’ve split them into festive takeaway promotions and festive dining promotions. The choice is yours whether you’re planning to host a Christmas feast in the comfort of your own home or head outside for a no-fuss Christmas meal with those who matter. Enjoy these Christmas credit card promotions!

Festive Takeaway Promotions

Standard Chartered Credit Cards

#1 Marriott Hotel — Up to 25 per cent off festive takeaways

25 per cent off (Apply Promo Code SCB25XMAS for online checkouts), valid till Dec 6, 2020

20 per cent off (Apply Promo Code SCB25XMAS for online checkouts), valid from Dec 7 – 24, 2020

Website: here

#2 Raffles Hotel — Up to 25 per cent off festive takeaways

25 per cent off, valid from Nov 1 - 30, 2020

20 per cent off, valid from Dec 1 – 18, 2020

Promotion applies to all items including gourmet sets and a la carte offerings Collection from Dec 19 - 27

Collection from Dec 4 - 22

Website: here

Citibank Credit Cards

#1 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport — 25 per cent off Yuletide takeaways at Lobby Lounge

25 per cent off, valid from Dec 1- 25, 2020

Apply promo code XMCITI25 before check out

Complimentary delivery is available for orders of $150 and above

Website: here

#2 PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering — Up to 25 per cent off festive items

25 per cent off for orders above $188

20 per cent off for orders below $188

Valid till Dec 31, 2020

Apply CITIFEST + the first 6 digits of your Citi card (e.g.: CITIFEST123456) before check out

Free islandwide delivery is available with purchases of $100 and more

Website: here

HSBC Credit Cards

#1 Pan Pacific Singapore — 10 per cent off on festive goodies

Valid for takeaway from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021

Not applicable for festive bundles

Advance order is required at least 3 days prior to pick up time

Complimentary delivery for orders above $500

Website: here

OCBC Credit Cards

#1 The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore — 15 per cent off festive goodies from Colony Bakery

Promo Code: OCBC

Valid from Nov 21, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021

Pre-order of festive goodies of at least 3 day in advance is required prior to collection, and not valid for consignment items and hampers

Website: here

#2 Regent Singapore — 10 per cent off festive to-go menu and log cakes

Valid from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021

Advance order of at least 3 days prior is required

Applicable in Dolcetto and Festive Booth only

Payment must be made with an OCBC Credit or Debit Card

Website: here

DBS Credit Cards

#1 Regent Singapore — 10 per cent off festive to-go and log cakes at Dolcetto by Basilico

Valid from Dec 1, 2020 – Jan 1, 2021

Advance order of at least 3 days prior is required

Website: here

#2 Raffles Hotel Singapore — 20 per cent off festive takeaways

Valid from Dec 1 – 18, 2020

Valid for all items including gourmet sets and a la carte offerings

Collection/delivery is available from Dec 19 – 27, 2020

Website: here

#3 Park Hotel Clarke Quay — Up to 15 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast

15 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast (book by Dec 14), promo code: DBS15

10 per cent off 4-course Festive Feast (book from Dec 15 – 31), promo code: DBS10

Promotion is valid till Jan 1, 2021

Discount is applicable for both delivery or takeaway from Porta’s e‐shop

Delivery and takeaway are available on Dec 24 – 27, 2020, Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021 from 4pm to 8.30pm

Website: here

UOB Credit Cards

#1 The St. Regis Singapore — 15 per cent off festive takeaways at Brasserie Les Saveurs

Valid from Nov 30 – Dec 31, 2020

Orders must be made at least 3 days prior to collection

Self-collection is available at La Patisserie from Nov 30 to Dec 31, 2020

Website: here

#2 Grand Hyatt Singapore — 15 per cent off on Santa Shop takeaway food menu

Promo code: GHSUOBXMAS

Valid from Nov 18 – Dec 31, 2020 for online purchase or directly at the mezza9 shop

Preorder and pre-payment is require at least 3 days prior to collection

Website: here

Festive Dining Promotions

Standard Chartered Credit Cards

#1 Sheraton Towers — 15 per cent off dining promotions

Christmas Eve Dinner/ Christmas Day Lunch & Dinner

15 per cent off (Promo code: SCBXMASFF15)

Valid for advance reservations made from Dec 1 to 15, 2020

Website: here

#2 The Fullerton Hotel Singapore — 1 dines free with 3 paying adults at selected restaurants

Set Dinner at Jade

Dinner Feast at Town Restaurant

Weekday Afternoon Tea at The Courtyard

Valid from Nov 1 to Dec 30, 2020

Not valid on eve of and on public holidays

Website: here

Citibank Credit Cards

#1 Crowne Plaza Changi Airport — Up to 25 per cent off festive a la carte buffet at Azur

25 per cent off (Early bird offer), reserve from Dec 1 – 15, 2020

20 per cent off, reserve from Dec 16 – 30, 2020

Promotion is valid from Dec 1 – 30, 2020

Not valid on eves of and on public holidays, blackout dates and special occasions determined by the hotel

Quote “Citi Credit Card” when booking to enjoy the offer

Website: here

#2 PARKROYAL on Beach Road — Up to 25per cent off festive dining at Ginger

25 per cent off (Early bird offer), valid from Nov 1 – Dec 10, 2020

20 per cent off, valid from Dec 15 – 30, 2020

Not valid on Dec 24 and 25, 2020

Quote “Citi Credit Card” when booking to enjoy the offer

Website: here

HSBC Credit Cards

#1 Perch at Jewel Changi Airport — 1-for-1 main course

Valid for dine-in from Nov 1 – Dec 31, 2020

Includes eve of Public Holidays in Singapore and Public Holidays in Singapore

Lowest priced main(s) in the bill will be complimentary

Maximum 2 redemptions per bill / table

Payment must be made using a HSBC Credit Card

Advance reservation is recommended

Website: here

OCBC Credit Cards

#1 Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel — 15per cent off Christmas set lunch/ dinner at Marriott Cafe

15 per cent off Christmas Eve 3-Course Set Dinner with Free Flow of Beer and House Wines

15 per cent off Christmas Day 3-Course Set Lunch & Dinner with Free Flow of Beer and House Wines

Valid for reservation from Nov 2, 2020 to Dec 7, 2020, subject to availability

Payment must be made with an OCBC Credit or Debit Card

Website: here

DBS Credit Cards

#1 InterContinental Singapore — 20 per cent off total bill at The Lobby Lounge

Valid till Dec 31, 2020

Not valid on eve of and on Public Holidays and special occasions

Website: here

#2 Royal Plaza on Scotts Singapore — 20 per cent off total food bill at Carousel

Valid till Dec 31, 2020

Not valid on eve of and on Public Holidays and special occasions

Website: here

UOB Credit Cards

#1 SO/ Sofitel Singapore — 1-for-1 4-course Festive Set Dinner at Xperience Restaurant

Valid from Dec 1 – 30, 2020 for direct bookings with restaurant

Not available on black out dates: Dec 24 – 26, 2020

Limited to 1 redemption per cardholder per day, subject to availability

An advance booking of 48 hours is required

Website: here

#2 PARKROYAL on Beach Road — 1-for-1 Imperial High Tea Set at Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant