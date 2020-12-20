2020's been rough, so here are 5 ways to give back this Christmas

1. Donate to Food from the Heart through Deliveroo Singapore’s in-app function

PHOTO: Deliveroo.sg

Deliveroo Singapore is on a mission to ensure that no child goes hungry by partnering with Food from the Heart (FFTH) to help bring food to the table for underprivileged children via their School Goodie Bags initiative.

A recently created “No Child Goes Hungry” virtual pop-up restaurant on the Deliveroo app enables users to donate to FFTH from Dec 14, so you can feed yourself and the less fortunate by making donations on the portal in the same way you would place a food order on the platform.

Deliveroo will match the first $10,000 worth of donations, which will benefit 1,500 low-income school age children and families who are beneficiaries of FFTH’s School Goodie Bag programme, which focuses on providing underprivileged primary and secondary school students and their families with food rations and better nutrition.