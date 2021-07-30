2021 Subaru XV GT Edition arrives in Singapore

Motor Image, the official Subaru agent in Singapore, is now taking orders for the latest Subaru XV GT Edition.
The new GT Edition is based on the facelifted XV model, which arrived in January this year.
Compared to the regular XV, the GT Edition comes with a body kit that was made in collaboration with Giken and Masahiro “Jack” Kobayashi, former head of Global Advanced Design Studio at Subaru Corporation.
Though the latest model has a slightly different front under spoiler and bumper garnishes, the rest of the SUV is largely unchanged and looks similar to the XV GT Edition tested last year.
Key to the XV’s off-roading abilities are dual-function X-Mode and SI Drive. The former lets drivers choose from two different settings that are tailored to specific driving conditions.
Meanwhile, the latter offers a choice between “Sport” and “Intelligent” driving modes. “Sport” emphasises responsiveness, while “Intelligent” helps reduce fuel consumption by smoothing out the accelerator inputs.
The 2021 Subaru XV GT Edition is currently priced at $108,688 with COE.
Specifications
Subaru XV GT Edition 2.0i-S EyeSight (A)
Engine: 1995cc, 16-valves, flat-four
Max power: 154hp (156PS) at 6000rpm
Max torque: 196Nm at 4000rpm
Power to weight: 106.8hp per tonne
Gearbox: CVT
Zero to 100km/h: 10.4 seconds
Top speed: 194km/h
Consumption: 14.3km/L (combined)
Price Incl. COE: $108,688 (no VES rebate/surcharge)
Agent: Motor Image
This article was first published in Torque.