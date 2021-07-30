2021 Subaru XV GT Edition arrives in Singapore

Motor Image, the official Subaru agent in Singapore, is now taking orders for the latest Subaru XV GT Edition.

The new GT Edition is based on the facelifted XV model, which arrived in January this year.

Compared to the regular XV, the GT Edition comes with a body kit that was made in collaboration with Giken and Masahiro “Jack” Kobayashi, former head of Global Advanced Design Studio at Subaru Corporation.

PHOTO: Subaru

Though the latest model has a slightly different front under spoiler and bumper garnishes, the rest of the SUV is largely unchanged and looks similar to the XV GT Edition tested last year.

PHOTO: Subaru

Key to the XV’s off-roading abilities are dual-function X-Mode and SI Drive. The former lets drivers choose from two different settings that are tailored to specific driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the latter offers a choice between “Sport” and “Intelligent” driving modes. “Sport” emphasises responsiveness, while “Intelligent” helps reduce fuel consumption by smoothing out the accelerator inputs.

The 2021 Subaru XV GT Edition is currently priced at $108,688 with COE.

Specifications

Subaru XV GT Edition 2.0i-S EyeSight (A)

Engine: 1995cc, 16-valves, flat-four

Max power: 154hp (156PS) at 6000rpm

Max torque: 196Nm at 4000rpm

Power to weight: 106.8hp per tonne

Gearbox: CVT

Zero to 100km/h: 10.4 seconds

Top speed: 194km/h

Consumption: 14.3km/L (combined)

Price Incl. COE: $108,688 (no VES rebate/surcharge)

Agent: Motor Image

