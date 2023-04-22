2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line review: Redefining convention

The Kia EV6 does not subscribe to the concept of convention. It blurs the aesthetic line between a crossover and a hatchback, and refuses to let its relatively large frame compromise its agility.

It is well-made, comfortable and ridiculously smooth when driven sensibly. But do not be lulled into thinking that this is just another commuter-centric mainstream EV.

When push comes to shove (no pun intended), it more than packs a punch should you wish to push the envelope of performance.In fact, it is worth noting that you’d probably not be able to tell that this is the Korean automaker’s very first attempt at building a ground-up EV, especially considering how cohesive the overall experience is!

Subdued concept car styling?

You’d struggle to find an angle that does not flatter the EV6. Kia has reimagined its iconic ‘tiger face’ styling for the electric era, with fang-like extrusions defining the bottom half of the front fascia. The aggression in this area is a welcomed departure from the typically restrained styling of other Kia cars (if you ignore the Stinger).

This pairs very well with the sleek and striking headlights, which are connected by a faux-grille that houses the front camera.

Thick haunches and a swooping window line further accentuates the definition of the EV6’s profile, with all major bodylines terminating in an integrated duckbill spoiler. Which also happens to double as the rear light bar, which connects the car’s aggressive tail lights.

It’s the details that make a car feel truly premium, and the EV6 has that covered too, with aero mirrors, a spoiler with integrated side winglets and flush door handles all adding to the visual experience. And there’s a good chance these items serve an actual, functional purpose too.

Refined cabin

Cabin space is decent, though you’d probably find the rear seats a touch tight if you are above average height. Despite the eco-centric nature of the cabin, quality has not been compromised. All the surfaces you’d interact with daily are properly screwed together, and with properly squidgy materials.

Equipment levels are very competitive too. You’d find ventilated seats, plenty of USB-A and USB-C chargers and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All your infotainment needs are taken care of by a high-resolution 12 inch display, which resides in the same assembly as another 12 inch display that serves as your instrument cluster.

The interior feels properly plush, is loaded to the gills, and does so without ever once feeling gimmicky.

On the go

Our test car happens to be the dual-motor GT-Line variant. This is the highest specified model you’d be able to purchase on our shores - European buyers have the option to purchase the full-fat GT variant with a healthy 577 bhp.

That is probably a touch excessive for our market, which is why local car shoppers will have to make do with a much more sensible 321 bhp. The two electric motors draw their current from a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which is good for a real-world range estimate slightly north of 400 kilometres. It’d also do 0-100 km/h in about 5 seconds.

When you find yourself hurtling into a bend, you’d come to realise that the power split feels fairly even front-to-back. Torque vectoring does a good job in ensuring that you are pointed in a forwardly direction even if you are careless with the throttle. Even in properly wet conditions, the car proved to be stable and very well sorted, so you’d have to properly overdrive the car to be in any major risk of losing control.

That being said, I feel that it could do with a bit more steering weight. But credit where it is due - it manages to provide assistance without sapping too much feedback.

You can have your cake and eat it too

There are not very many vehicles on sale today that can be a compliant and practical daily driver, that can be engaging when you want it to be. In GT-Line trim, the EV6 manages to nail that balance.

There’s just enough power for there to be a proper kick should you want to drive it aggressively, but with enough refinement for it to comfortably shuttle your family members around daily.

And it isn’t really that expensive either. Well, relatively speaking anyways. It may cost just shy of $300,000, but don’t be turned off by the price, for you are getting a thoroughly well-sorted and future-proof electric car with very little overall compromise!

