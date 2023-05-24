2023 BYD Atto 3 100kW review: Same yet different

This BYD Atto 3 that you see here looks exactly like the BYD Atto 3 that was launched in July 2022. It's practically identical. So much that you could just head over to our original review of the 2022 BYD Atto 3 to understand what all the fuss about the most successful Chinese EV to arrive in Singapore is all about.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Yet it's not exactly the same in that this version has a power output of 100kW, or 134 horsepower, compared to the original's 150kW, which is equivalent to 201 horsepower.

This simple act of detuning the car's power output has moved it from its original Category B COE bracket for electric vehicles in Singapore to the Category A COE bracket, which is for EVs with power outputs of 130 horsepower or less. Category A COEs are for use with smaller, less powerful cars, and are typically cheaper than Category B COEs.

The result is that the Atto can be sold for around S$20k less at retail, while retaining all the features that made the launch model so unique.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

It's still a single motor, front wheel driven car, and while its acceleration record of going from 0 to 100km/h in 9.7 seconds may not seem like much, it doesn't really reflect the fact that the car is still able to step off the line very briskly. Getting up to 60km/h from a standstill is a punchy, lively affair, and in urban traffic that car doesn't feel like it lacks power at all.

Where it loses out to the 201 horsepower variant is at higher speeds that are beyond all posted speed limits in Singapore, so from a driver's point of view it gives away very little.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

BYD knows the car's target audience and the car's driving feel is clearly tuned for comfort, with a cushiony suspension setup and damping that feels a lot like the previous-generation Toyota RAV4. That's really not a bad thing and with the plush seats, quiet cabin and excellent ride this is a car that you can spend all day driving in without getting fatigued.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The funky cabin design is unchanged, and the rotatable entertainment screen is still a great conversation piece.

Another key piece of technology that we didn't get to try last year, but has now been rolled out via a software update in BYD cars, is the in-car navigation system. Instead of the ubiquitous Google Maps system, BYD's GPS is powered by Here Technologies, which was once known as Nokia Maps.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

It's a solid alternative to Google and the system includes live traffic updates that shows traffic jams highlighted in red, in real time. There's also the Spotify music app installed so you can listen to almost any song you want, anytime.

A full length panoramic sunroof stretches overhead adds a seriously premium feel, and unlike the Tesla Model Y, the Atto 3 has a fabric roller blind to close off the glass for a closed roof feel and to keep out the heat effectively.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Then just when you think that's all, the car has voice activated controls too, which, from use, is almost as good as BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant. you'll find that saying "Hey BYD" will trigger the car's A.I. to listen in on your next command, and you can ask the car to plot a navigation route, or set the air conditioning. One drawback is the the microphone is very sensitive to the word "BYD", so any casual mention of "BYD" in the car may trigger the car to ask what it can help you with.

Despite its lower power output, the car has an identical range specification as the more powerful one. Its rated efficiency is 16.0kWh/100km, and its specification on paper claims a range of 420km with the 60.5kWh battery.

However calculations based on homologated figures from Singapore's Land Transport Authority, the car has a theoretical range of 378km. Yet, after three days of driving the car its power efficiency was in the mid 13kWh/100km range, which is much better than the official specification. This also means that, yes, 400+km per battery charge is quite routinely achievable.

Cabin design quirks and the big 'Build Your Dreams' badge on the rear of the car aside, this is still one of the best mainstream crossover SUVs you can get in Singapore. The state of COE prices in 2023 may continue to keep car prices pinned to the roof for the rest of the year, but the BYD Atto 3, in 100kW form, is as well-priced as possible and it has features closer to a luxury car than a mainstream commuter vehicle.

BYD Atto 3 100kW

Drivetrain Full electric Electric Motor / Layout Single / front Motor Power / Torque 134 hp / 310Nm Battery Type / Capacity Lithium-ion, 60.5kWh Standard Charge Time / Type 9 hours 30 minutes / 6.6kW AC Fast Charge Time / Type 1 hour 12 minutes / 80kW DC Electric Range* 378km* 0-100km/h 9.7 seconds Top Speed 160km/h Efficiency 16.0kWh/100km VES Band A1 / -S$25,000 Agent Vantage Automotive Price S$169,888 with COE and VES Availability Now Verdict: Same great car with a power drop that is not really felt in urban driving

*According to battery capacity and LTA homologated efficiency figures

This article was first published in CarBuyer.