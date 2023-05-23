Volkswagen and Skoda introduces new eShowroom for Singapore

SINGAPORE - Volkswagen Group Singapore has launched their new eShowroom for their Volkswagen and Skoda brands here, which allows customers to select, configure, customise and reserve their desired model completely online.

The eShowroom also lets customers explore financing and trade-in options, as well as calculate their monthly instalments based on various loan amounts and tenures.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

To confirm their reservation, customers will simply need to enter their details and make a $1,000 deposit via credit card. The site also offers SingPass integration to make inputting their details easier, and offer more secure verification of personal information. Once the order has been verified, a salesperson will be in touch with the customer to complete the purchase process, and assist with the trade-in of their existing vehicle (if any).

Skoda Octavia RS Limited Edition

PHOTO: CarBuyer

To commemorate the launch of the new eShowroom, Volkswagen and Skoda are offering exclusive deals for the purchase of cars bought online via the site. Customers buying a new Volkswagen model on the eShowroom are entitled to a $4,000 discount with the promo code VWESHOWROOM2023, valid till June 7.

Those buying a Skoda meanwhile can get to enjoy discounts of $5,555 on the purchase of an Octavia RS, $3,555 on the Octavia Combi, Kodiaq and Superb, and $2,555 on the Scala and Octavia.

Volkswagen Arteon Black Edition

PHOTO: CarBuyer

In addition, Volkswagen and Skoda are also offering a number of limited editions models that are available exclusively online.

Volkswagen will have five units each of the Arteon Black Edition and Tiguan Black Edition, which comes with blacked-out wheels, badging, window and door trims, wing mirrors, exhaust tips and front grille, as well as special Black Edition illuminated scuff plates.

Skoda meanwhile will offer five units of the Octavia RS Limited Edition, which is finished in Satin Black, and features red and black floor mats, as well as red brake callipers.

Volkswagen Singapore’s new eShowroom is now online at shop.volkswagen.com.sg, while Skoda’s eShowroom is at shop.skoda.com.sg

ALSO READ: Volkswagen and Skoda to bring lineup of attractive cars and offers to Cars@Expo

This article was first published in CarBuyer.