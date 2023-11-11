2023 Honda CB750 Hornet: Same same but different

2023 is turning out to be a memorable year for Honda. MotoGP rider Marc Marquez wraps up an eleven-year relationship with the brand, and 2023 also marks the year that Honda seems to have regained some spring into its step with new bike models like the Honda Transalp we just reviewed, the updated Africa Twin, and the upcoming NT1100.

Same same but different

The Honda CB750 Hornet wears the same headlight, dashboard, chassis and 90.5hp, 270-degree crank, parallel twin engine as the Transalp. However it is 18kg lighter, weighing just 190kg wet. Together with a shorter final drive gear, the Hornet punches forward with far more urgency than you'd expect.

This is even when compared with other middle-weight bikes like the Triumph Street Triple 765. While we haven't actually tried it, the Hornet feels so punchy that we think it could probably keep up with the Ducati Streetfighter V2 in a straight-line dash.

Honda has really surprised us with how good its CRF-derived, 755cc 8-valve Unicam engine is. The Ni­SiC (Nickel­Silicon Carbide) coated cylinders, also found on the CBR1000RR­R Fireblade and CRF450R, and patented Vortex Flow Ducts feeding downdraft air-intakes result in what must be the most sporty parallel twin engine we've ridden to date.

Gear shifts with the slipper-clutch-assisted 6-speed gearbox are crisp and clean, with or without applying the clutch lever, and finding the neutral gear is a doddle. For those wanting a more sporty ride, an optional up/down quick shifter can be added.

Honda claims that the fuel consumption of 23km/l (WMTC mode) will offer a potential range of over 340km from the 15.2L fuel tank, making the Hornet quite tour-worthy.

Complimenting its urgent engine are dual radial-mounted Nissin four-piston brake calipers with 296mm discs. These provide more feel and stopping power than the brake disc size would otherwise suggest.

Safety features are augmented with rear indicators that have an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function, flashing the hazard lights when the front/rear brake is applied, with the bike moving at a minimum speed of 56km/h, and deceleration of a minimum of 6.0m/s2 is detected.

How does it go?

Equipped with Throttle-by-Wire and four riding modes (three preset and one customisable), you can choose the degree of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Wheelie Control, Engine Power and Engine Braking adjustment.

However, unlike the smooth throttle mapping on the Honda Transalp, the Hornet's throttle feels snatchy regardless of the riding mode. Similar to the early Yamaha MT-09, cracking on the throttle would be accompanied by a "bump" from behind.

This sensation is perhaps made worse by the softly sprung 41mm Showa Separate Fork Function Big Piston USD forks and slightly under-damped Showa rear monoshock.

The suspension package did however offer up quite a reasonably sporty ride, with a 120/70­ZR17 front tyre, and unusually narrow 160/60­ZR17 rear tyre encouraging quick direction changes. The Hornet took on a brisk ride through the usual handling route without bottoming out the rear shock, and resisted any fork pogoing when the bike was leaned over in a turn.

Mass appeal

With a welcoming seat height of 795mm, the Hornet should fit most riders. We however found the knee bend angle to be a little uncomfortable, and would have preferred a slightly taller seat.

Ergonomics were otherwise faultless, allowing full view of the full colour, 5-inch TFT display with hand and foot controls in their ideal positions.

The same affair as that found on the Transalp 750, the Hornet's dashboard offers four choices of background, with gear-shift indicator, and includes Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which connects to both Android and IOS phones, allowing on-the-move voice management of phone calls, messages, music and navigation with the rider's own helmet-mounted bluetooth headset.

Fly in the ointment

Perhaps the biggest dent in the new Hornet's package is its appearance, which really is quite plain and pedestrian. We would have preferred styling like the CB1000R, with its muscular stance and single sided swing arm showing off a shuriken-pattern rear wheel.

The Hornet is offered in four colours — Mat Iridium Grey Metallic, Mat Goldfinch Yellow, Graphite Black and Pearl Glare White. We think Mat Goldfinch Yellow will probably accentuate the design of the Hornet better.

Who is the CB750 Hornet for?

The CB750 Hornet hails from a lineage of exciting performance naked bikes including the CB600 and CB900 (with the trademark twin underseat exhaust).

We think the CB750 Hornet takes Honda back to the glory days of giving enthusiasts a wallet-friendly performance street bike that is easy to live with as an everyday bike, and sufficient performance for it to be taken to a race track.

Not your garden variety parallel -twin engine, the Hornet's powerplant makes every ride smile inducing. We think this might be Honda's best kept secret yet. Go book your test ride!

Honda CB750 Hornet

Engine 755cc, liquid­cooled parallel twin with 270° crank and Unicam Power 90.5hp at 9500rpm Torque 75Nm at 7250rpm Gearbox 6 speed Manual Kerb (wet) Weight 190kg Seat Height 795mm Agent Boon Siew Price $34,900 with COE excluding insurance Availability Now Verdict An exciting middle weight naked bike from the Big H. Budget friendly, but exciting. Snatchy throttle aside, this is Honda’s best attempt at creating a “street fighter” since the CB1000R.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.