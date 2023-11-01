Audi Singapore to host Audi A3 Festival come Nov 4

Looking to give back a little as we head into the holiday season?

Audi Singapore is hosting an Audi A3 Festival at the Audi Centre Singapore come Nov 4 and 5, 2023, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Singapore. The event is open to all members of the public, and aims to bring together customers, family, and friends of the Audi brand to give back to the community as we approach the end of an eventful year.

The Audi Centre Singapore will play host to an interactive virtual Christmas tree, where visitors will be able to make digital donations. These will adorn the tree with unique ornamentations and personal wishes, and all proceeds will aid the beneficiaries of Make-A-Wish Singapore and will be acknowledged on the foundation's digital channels.

Attendees to the event will also be able to net limited time offers including promotional rates for monthly repayments, down payments and trade-ins for the Audi A3. There will also be complimentary food and drinks available from vendors including Hello Arigato, Folks and Stories and The Fat Kid Bakery, while stocks last. Event partner Carlsberg Singapore will also be offering its signature Alcohol-Free Beer, the Carlsberg 0.0 Pilsner and Wheat, at the venue. Audi Centre Singapore is located at 281 Alexandra Road, Singapore 159938.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.