Facelifted Tesla Model 3 comes to town

Tesla has just launched the facelifted Model 3 in Singapore. Despite being one of the best-selling EVs worldwide, the model hasn't seen a major update in the six years its been in production. Until now, that is.

Here in Singapore, the Model 3 us available in two variants; the Model 3 Rear-wheel Drive, priced from $88,650 without COE, and the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, priced from $114,954 without COE.

The new look includes redesigned head and tail lights, and a lower front bumper. The external restyling also marks an improvement in the Model 3's aerodynamics, adding up to eight per cent (depending on which variant) to its range. Along with the visual update, Tesla has added two new colours — Stealth Grey and Ultra Red.

The Model 3's interior also receives significant upgrades, and now features 360-degree acoustic glass for added sound damping, a larger 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a new 8-inch display in the rear for back seat passengers.

The RWD Model 3 clocks 100km/h in 6.1 seconds, and has an official range of 513km. The Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive variant on the other hand, is capable of reaching 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Official range numbers for the AWD car stand at 629km. With a revised suspension and new tyres, the upgraded Model 3 promises a more refined and comfortable ride.

Optional extras available include larger 19-inch 'Nova' wheels, which costs an additional $1,500. Full Basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot are also available, and will set you back $11,500. Customers can expect first deliveries of the updated Tesla Model 3 in late 2023.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.