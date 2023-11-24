2024 Singapore Motorshow to take place from Jan 11

SINGAPORE — Taking place across two levels of the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, it has been announced that next year’s Singapore Motorshow will have exhibits from Audi, BMW, Citroen, DFSK, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lexus, Maxus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Mini Cooper, Nissan, Omoda, Ora, Polestar, Seres, Subaru, Suzuki, Toyota and Volvo.

Of note are the new Chinese brands coming to Singapore, Seres, to be imported by Hong Seh Evolution, and Omoda, to be sold by Vertex Automobiles, both officially set to debut in Singapore soon.

Also confirmed is the return of the Russ Swift Stunt Show, already a regular fixture of the Singapore Motorshow, as the veteran stunt driver returns to thrill the crowd with his display of precision driving at the event.

No concept cars have been announced to be shown at the event, but as a minor event in the grand scheme of things and with Chinese Motorshows already dominating the Asian show circuit, the Singapore Motorshow is ultimately seen as a one-stop browsing show for potential local car buyers rather than a place to exhibit new designs regionally.

Still, the event continues to draw local crowds expecting to get a good deal, or simply to get a hands-on feel on most of the new cars retailing in Singapore. If you haven’t already noticed, the event is planned to hit a month before the 2024 Lunar New Year, so that the car dealers can entice you to splurge on a new car to show off with during the New Year holidays, should that be your plan.

If you’re really keen to get in first, tickets will be available for purchase at the SISTIC website and app from Dec 1, 2023, from 10am. General tickets are priced at S$8 each and children below 1.2 metres in height can enter for free. As you might have already expected, there’s an additional booking fee of S$1 for every ticket purchased online.

You can however still choose to buy tickets at the entrance on show days to bypass the booking fee.

