Production of the Polestar 4 has begun

Polestar has started production of their Polestar 4 at parent company Geely Holding's Hangzhou Bay factory. Launched earlier this year at the Shanghai Motorshow 2023, the first example of the brand's electric performance coupe SUV to hit the streets is a Snow (white) Long range Dual motor model with the performance pack fitted.

The first deliveries of the Polestar 4 will reach Chinese customers before the end of 2023, while the car's official launch in the rest of the world is expected to happen in early 2024 with customer deliveries expected within the year.

The Polestar 4 is intended to bridge the middle ground between the Polestar 2 and the upcoming Polestar 3 in the brand's lineup of all-electric vehicles. According to the brand, the Polestar 4 has the lowest carbon footprint of all Polestar vehicles at launch with an environmental impact of 19.4 to 21.4 tonnes of Carbon dioxide equivalent.

The key to the Polestar 4's impressive carbon footprint lies in its construction and production. The Hangzhou Bay factory is powered by renewable electricity traced from hydroelectric power plants as well as photovoltaic electricity from solar panels on the production plant's roof.

The plant also employs several methods of reducing its environmental impact such as using water-based paints and and using a unique dry paper box filtering system in their paint shops (which reduces waste water generation and air conditioning consumption by 60 per cent) among other things.

The Polestar 4's production also sees the use of recycled and low-carbon aluminium from smelters, which plays a considerable role in sustainability when you consider the fact that aluminium refining makes up 23 to 24 per cent of the carbon footprint. Steel and iron constitute 20 per cent of the carbon footprint while the production and refining of materials for the batteries makes up a staggering 36 to 40 per cent.

has previously said that the Polestar 4 will be the brand's fastest vehicle when it enters production. Now however, it seems that the Polestar 4 is helping the brand get closer to achieving its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2030. A truly climate-neutral vehicle in seven years.

